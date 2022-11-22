France meet Denmark in a World Cup clash in Group D.The defending champions got off to a winning start despite falling behind against Australia, eventually running out as 4-1 winners.Denmark were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Tunisia and the Euro 2020 semi-finalists will need to improve if they are to progress.Denmark beat France in Paris during the recent Nations League campaign but Les Bleus looked to be in form as Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe starred in the win over Australia.Here’s everything you need to know.When is France vs Denmark?The match will kick off at 4pm GMT...

49 MINUTES AGO