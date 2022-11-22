ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Action News Jax

Sober or bright? Europe faces holidays during energy crunch

VERONA, Italy — (AP) — Early season merrymakers sipping mulled wine and shopping for holiday decorations packed the Verona Christmas market for its inaugural weekend. But beyond the wooden market stalls, the Italian city still has not decked out its granite-clad pedestrian streets with twinkling holiday lights as officials debate how bright to make the season during an energy crisis.
The Independent

France vs Denmark live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV today

France continue their World Cup campaign against Denmark in a Group D clash.The defending champions turned on the style after Australia gave Les Bleus an early scare in their opening match.Olivier Giroud scored twice while Kylian Mbappe got off the mark for the tournament in a 4-1 win over the Socceroos.Denmark were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia but they beat France in Paris during the recent Nations League campaign.Here’s everything you need to know.When is France vs Denmark?The match will kick off at 4pm GMT on Saturday 26 November at the Stadium 974.What TV channel is it...
The Independent

SFGate

Anupam Kher: ‘I’m Ready to Return to Directing’

Beloved Indian actor Anupam Kher (“The Silver Linings Playbook,” “New Amsterdam”) has had a tremendous 2022 on screen. This year’s credits include three successful Indian films – “Kashmir Files”, “Karthikeya 2” and “Uunchai” – but now the familiar face says he is ready to return behind the camera.
SFGate

