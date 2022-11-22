Read full article on original website
ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight 2022
The Great Chicago Light Fight is back! Bragging rights are again up for grabs as we showcase local homeowners showing off their holiday spirit.
historydaily.org
Mickey Finn, The Bartender Who First "Slipped a Mickey"
(Mark Jay Goebel/Getty Images) You might have heard the name Mickey Finn, but you probably didn't realize he was a person. It's a name synonymous with drugging drinks, which is exactly what Finn did as a bartender in Chicago so he could incapacitate and rob his patrons. He was so successful that other bartenders in the city also began "slipping a mickey" to their customers.
Naperville couple's dreams of adopting child hit crushing, and expensive, dead end
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A Naperville couple says they have been blessed with a full life – and they wanted to share their blessings with children, through adoption.But their road to parenthood ended up coming to a dead end – and not before costing them thousands of dollars and a piece of each of their hearts.CBS 2's Marie Saavedra shared the Stronses' cautionary tale Wednesday night.Phil and Anca Plaviciousu Strons live in a Naperville neighborhood known for its schools, parks, and places for families. You'll find their house at the end of a cul-de-sac – framed by trees, and sporting...
Was there pumpkin pie at the original Thanksgiving?
CHICAGO — Check out this morning’s 6 @ 6 for a special holiday edition with unique stories. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
wgnradio.com
Famous Dave’s BBQ and his Chicago roots
Famous Dave Anderson joins Dane Neal to talk about his Chicago roots, BBQ, and his wild rice soup recipe. Dave also talks about the role of cranberries in a Thanksgiving meal and how he prefers using them. For more information on all things food and fun for the holidays check out https://www.famousdaves.com/
seniorresource.com
Assisted Living Near Chicago: Top 10!
At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is fleeting and precious, especially in your golden years. Why waste another second on a fruitless internet search when you have us? We’ve rolled up our sleeves, scoured the web, and uncovered the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Chicago. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
New doc sheds light on people experiencing homelessness in Chicago, nationwide
A new documentary takes a closer look at homelessness in Chicago and throughout the country. “Americans with No Address” tells the stories and depicts the reality of the homeless experience. The documentary will be released in winter 2023.
Chicago Thanksgiving Day parade takes off in downtown
CHICAGO — The Chicago Thanksgiving Day Prade is expected to take off Thursday morning with fun festivities to rejoice in the holiday spirit.
GoFundMe created for Chicago cop facing financial hardship due to chemo treatments
CHICAGO — The president of Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police has organized a GoFundMe on behalf of a fellow CPD officer in need. FOP President John Catanzara said officer Andrew Cantore has been suffering from a severe autoimmune disease for the last five to six years. In the recent two to three years, Cantore has been diagnosed […]
Retired nurse makes transplant history at Northwestern Medical
CHICAGO — Surgeons have performed Northwestern Medical’s first successful combined lung-liver transplant. The patient was 63-year-old Patricio Collera who retired from nursing while working at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in 2019. The retirement was not by choice, but rather due to his own declining health from interstitial lung disease and non-alcoholic liver disease. In February, he […]
Parents Mourn Death Of Brothers Pulled From Icy Retention Pond In Palatine
Teghan Ivy and Romalice Brooks are going through unspeakable loss this Thanksgiving as they mourn the loss of their children, who died after falling through the ice of a Palatine retention pond this week. “This is tough. This is so tough,” said Ivy. “I never imagined having to bury my...
travelmag.com
12 Exhibitions to Visit in Chicago this Winter
There’s no better way to escape the cold chills of a Chicago winter than by ducking inside one of the city’s prestigious museums to catch an exhibition. Among the largest cities in the US, Chicago is typical of any major metropolis as being home to a large number of museums and other cultural venues. Many of them play host to a mix of permanent and temporary exhibitions throughout the year, with the winter season being a particularly busy period. If you’re coming to Chicago over the coming months and would like to check out an exhibition during your stay, here’s a selection to inspire you.
NBC 5 Exclusive: An Inside Look at the RSV Surge
Advocate Children’s Hospital in Park Ridge is one of many area pediatric hospitals dealing with unprecedented demand. “I have never seen pediatric medicine like this in my practice, in my career,” said Dr. John Howard, the site director for the pediatric emergency room. Molly Bacilek has spent 25...
fox32chicago.com
2 men wounded in Chicago shooting on Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Brainerd Thursday afternoon. At about 4:44 p.m., two men were in the 9000 block of South Racine when they were struck by gunfire. A 27-year-old man and 31-year-old man were both struck in the body, and transported to area hospitals in good condition.
vinepair.com
Handmade Tamales and Shrimp Cocktail Cups: Traveling Food Vendors Are the Stars of Neighborhood Bars
This article is a part of our Matters of Taste series, essays from our favorite writers on the artifacts and abstractions they hold most dear in their drinking lives. When I’m between beers two and three at my favorite sort of bar — that is, of the old, low-lit, neighborhood variety — two things happen. I gain brief, undue confidence in my darts abilities, and I become especially susceptible to purchasing food from roving vendors.
Dad dies in freak accident collecting Girl Scout donations
A 45-year-old man from suburban Joliet, Ill., died in a tragic accident earlier this month while helping collect food donations for his 12-year-old daughter’s Girl Scout troop.
2 boys dead after falling into pond in Palatine
PALATINE — Two boys, 4 and 6, that were rescued Wednesday afternoon from a pond in a residential area in Palatine have been pronounced dead, according to police. Skycam 9 was above and saw one of the boys pulled out of the water around 3:45 p.m. in the 800 block of West Panorama Drive. Police […]
blockclubchicago.org
Massive Cranes Migrating Through Chicago Can Be Seriously Noisy, Birders And Neighbors Say
CHICAGO — It’s a pigeon. It’s a plane. No … it’s a crane. Sandhill cranes are migrating through Chicago in the tens of thousands, according to the Chicago Ornithological Society — and neighbors who’ve had to cover their ears. “Oh, God yes, they’re...
Illinois COVID: Another round of relief being offered to Chicago families
The direct cash assistance program is designed to give help to Chicagoans who may have been left out of COVID stimulus.
Meet the people who light up Chicago's skyline with messages on the Blue Cross Blue Shield building
When you see the message in Chicago's skyline, know there are a team of folks working to add meaning to our celebrations and to a variety of issues.
