Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
NASDAQ

Used-car retailer Carvana cuts 1,500 jobs

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Used-car retailer Carvana Co CVNA.N is cutting 1,500 jobs, or 8% of its workforce, the company said on Friday, at a time when demand for used cars has waned on the back of sky-high prices and supply shortages. The company, whose shares were down 5.4% in...
BBC

Shop owner fined over mouldy meat and food weeks past use-by date

S﻿ome meat at Euro Market in Bradford was not refrigerated, while other food was weeks past its use-by date, city magistrates heard. The court was shown pictures of mouldy meat taken during inspections in 2021. O﻿wner Ballen Mohammad Zarar showed a "clear disgregard for food safety", magistrates were told...
ABC News

Kroger holds off passing turkey costs onto consumers, outlook for prices through new year

Americans may be feeling the pinch at grocery store checkouts, but the largest chain in the country has shared some positive news ahead of the holiday season. "Our turkey costs are up about 20%, but we decided early on to not pass that cost increase through to try to help somebody stretch their budget," Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen told "Good Morning America."
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Kroger Announces Big Changes for 2023

Photo byBy Jonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: GroceryDive and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
C. Heslop

Consumers Prefer McDonald's To Walmart and Kroger

Consumers are saying McDonald's is their food place of choice over Walmart and Kroger. The fast food chain got this vote of confidence via people's shopping habits. The company has seen record profits and a market share increase.

