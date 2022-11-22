Read full article on original website
Alleged Dollar General Employee Claims on TikTok That Company Offer of a 50-Cent Raise Was a “Slap in the Face”
The promotion was not worth the minuscule hourly raise in pay, she argued. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TikTok, ScrapeHero.com, Forbes.com, MacroTrends.net, U.S. Department of Labor, and DailyDot.com.
Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers
Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Dollar Tree Announces Big Changes Coming Up for 2023
7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart
Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
TikToker Says Walmart, Target, and Other Retail Stores Are Letting You Steal On Purpose
Shoplifting should never be the answer. Besides the fact that it's immoral, it's also a lot riskier than you think — even when you think you've made it out safe. One TikTok user just spilled the tea on why you should think about the long-term consequences of the five-finger discount.
Dollar General Employee Says Stores Across Country 'Completely Overwhelmed' as Company Reports Operating Profit Up 7.5%
In a video that has gone viral, an assistant manager at a Dollar General store has spoken out about the conditions of his store and, he says, many other Dollar General stores across the country.
TikTok Influencers Expose Dollar General’s Ongoing Hidden One-Cent Sales
Embedded in the company’s app is a list of items on sale for a penny. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WOWKTV.com, TikTok, and The-Sun.com.
Fact-Check: Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Continuing to Close Multiple Locations
Earlier in the year, Dollar Tree — the parent company of Family Dollar — temporarily shuttered over 400 FD locations due safety issues primarily caused by rat infestations. In recent days comes word of related issues.
Kroger Unexpectedly Closing Stores in December
NASDAQ
Used-car retailer Carvana cuts 1,500 jobs
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Used-car retailer Carvana Co CVNA.N is cutting 1,500 jobs, or 8% of its workforce, the company said on Friday, at a time when demand for used cars has waned on the back of sky-high prices and supply shortages. The company, whose shares were down 5.4% in...
BBC
Shop owner fined over mouldy meat and food weeks past use-by date
Some meat at Euro Market in Bradford was not refrigerated, while other food was weeks past its use-by date, city magistrates heard. The court was shown pictures of mouldy meat taken during inspections in 2021. Owner Ballen Mohammad Zarar showed a "clear disgregard for food safety", magistrates were told...
ABC News
Kroger holds off passing turkey costs onto consumers, outlook for prices through new year
Americans may be feeling the pinch at grocery store checkouts, but the largest chain in the country has shared some positive news ahead of the holiday season. "Our turkey costs are up about 20%, but we decided early on to not pass that cost increase through to try to help somebody stretch their budget," Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen told "Good Morning America."
I’m a Dollar General superfan – I bought 10 items worth $29 for only $11 but it’s only for a limited-time
DOLLAR General fans might be missing out on some savings, as one savvy shopper was able to score 10 items for only $11. One-way consumers can save money today in the world of high inflation is by couponing. In fact, A study from CouponFollow shows that the average household could...
Update: Dollar General Assistant Manager’s TikTok Video Says Stores Around the Country Are “Completely Overwhelmed”
To now, the assistant manager has retained his job, but his future with the company is uncertain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: U.S. Deparment of Labor, Google.com, and DailyDot.com.
Kroger Announces Big Changes for 2023
We compared 9 major grocery stores to find out which one offers the best deal
Turkey prices hit a record high this year due to inflation and the avian flu. Now some food retailers are cutting costs just in time for the holiday.
Consumers Prefer McDonald's To Walmart and Kroger
Consumers are saying McDonald's is their food place of choice over Walmart and Kroger. The fast food chain got this vote of confidence via people's shopping habits. The company has seen record profits and a market share increase.
