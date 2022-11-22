Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
LIVE UPDATES: Minnesota 10, Wisconsin 6
MADISON, Wis. -- The 2022 regular season ends at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin (6-5, 4-4) will host Minnesota (7-4, 4-4) in the battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe. The Badgers have won 16 of the last 18 meetings and 23 of the last 27 overall. However, it's the Gophers who are currently in possession of the Axe after last season's 23-13 victory.
Wisconsin football adds walk-on transfer Manny Mullens for 2023
The Badgers have secured a walk-on commitment from the younger brother of current defensive end Isaiah Mullens.
Injury report: UW running back Braelon Allen ruled out
MADISON, Wis — Braelon Allen has frequently downplayed the injuries he has been playing through over the last month of this season, but the pain has officially become too much for him to handle. Allen (left leg), fourth in the Big Ten Conference in rushing yards (1,126) and tied...
Report: Wisconsin close to removing Jim Leonhard’s interim tag
Jim Leonhard is on the verge of being named the permanent football could at Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported
Wichita Eagle
KU basketball vs. Wisconsin at Battle 4 Atlantis: Probable starters, tipoff time, TV
Where: Imperial Arena, Atlantis Resort, Paradise Island, Bahamas. Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita. Wisconsin, which was picked to finish ninth in the 14-team Big Ten in the conference preseason poll, tripped Dayton 43-42 in a low-scoring first-round game at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Wisconsin won despite hitting 23.7% of its shots. The Badgers, who had seven assists the entire game, won despite failing to score in the final 3:17 while missing 16 of their final 17 shots. Dayton hit 30.2% of its shots and was 4-of-27 from three. The Badgers were 6-of-27 from three. Wisconsin held Dayton to 14 points the first half. Dayton had more turnovers (17) than field goals (16). …
saturdaytradition.com
Greg Gard delivers emphatic locker room reaction to Wisconsin's Battle 4 Atlantis performance
Greg Gard was thrilled with his team’s performance in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. The Wisconsin Badgers started the tournament by defeating Dayton. In Game 2, the Badgers took the Kansas Jayhawks down to the wire, losing 69-68. On Friday, the Badgers defeated the USC Trojans in the 3rd-place...
No. 3 Kansas, Wisconsin put perfect marks on line in Atlantis semis
No. 3 Kansas and Wisconsin will look to remain undefeated and advance to the final of the Battle 4 Atlantis
Preview: No. 3 Kansas vs. Wisconsin
<div id="embedVideoContainer_11451056" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=850bd18d-3c8d-4262-ac62-d3b4aedd526c&channel=college-basketball&key=11451056&pcid=850bd18d-3c8d-4262-ac62-d3b4aedd526c"></div>. <p></p>. <p>Grinding out a 43-42 win over Dayton in Wednesday's quarterfinals, Wisconsin (4-0) takes on No. 3 Kansas (5-0) in the Battle4Atlantis semifinals. The two schools are meeting for the first time since 1969 and for the first time ever on a neutral floor.</p>. <p>"Looking...
Badger Herald
New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin
The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
wpr.org
Triumph of the turkeys: Wild birds flourish in Wisconsin cities and suburbs
When Audrey Evans works from home, a throaty warble is her soundtrack. Her building for graduate students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison isn't air-conditioned, so during the warmer months, Evans likes to open the windows. "I'll be working away at my computer, and I'll hear turkey noises," said Evans, who...
wpr.org
937 freshmen at UW-Madison receiving free tuition and fees from Bucky's Tuition Promise
Another 937 freshmen and transfer students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will have tuition and fees paid for by the privately-funded Bucky's Tuition Promise. The students, who enrolled this fall, come from 66 of the state's 72 counties. UW-Madison freshman Jasmine Phung of Oak Creek is majoring in mathematics. She...
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
travelawaits.com
8 Amazing Experiences In Lovely Beloit, Wisconsin
Although I enjoy being a Texan, I think I may have been a Midwesterner in another life. From my five years living in Illinois to my recent travels through Wisconsin, there’s just something about Midwestern charm that makes me feel like I’m home. I recently discovered a jewel...
onfocus.news
Opening Weekend Deer Totals and Hunting Incidents
MADISON, WI (OnFocus) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 –...
Wisconsin university system to end Richland degree programs
University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman is ordering UW-Platteville to end degree programs at the school's Richland campus. Rothman sent a letter to UW-Platteville interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich on Tuesday saying only 60 students are pursuing degrees at the Richland campus and the time has come to move all Richland degree programs to the main Platteville campus beginning next year. He ordered her to develop a plan for continuing to use the Richland campus, suggesting it could be used for enrichment programs or for teaching courses for adult learners.
captimes.com
9 new restaurants to try around Madison, and 5 opening soon
Several new restaurants have opened in and near Madison this fall, with a few businesses moving to new locations. More are opening soon, including a spot offering dooughnuts, coffee and fried chicken. In the Cap Times’ list of 14 places that either opened this fall or are coming in the...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin’s well-represented in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
On this Thanksgiving Eve, the NBC15 team wondered what time most people eat their Thanksgiving meal. Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members. A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades.
WIS 30 back open near I-39/90 after crash
As of 12:15 p.m., all lanes are open near the scene of the crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol has not released any details regarding the incident. MADISON, Wis. — A crash is blocking eastbound traffic along WIS 30 near I-39/90 and I-94. The incident was reported just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The left lane is blocked just past North Thomson...
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin
A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
In the 608: One Millionth Old Fashioned to be served Tuesday at Madison favorite
The Old Fashioned Tavern & Restaurant is set to sell its one-millionth Old Fashioned on Tuesday, November 22.
