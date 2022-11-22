ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Minnesota 10, Wisconsin 6

MADISON, Wis. -- The 2022 regular season ends at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin (6-5, 4-4) will host Minnesota (7-4, 4-4) in the battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe. The Badgers have won 16 of the last 18 meetings and 23 of the last 27 overall. However, it's the Gophers who are currently in possession of the Axe after last season's 23-13 victory.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Injury report: UW running back Braelon Allen ruled out

MADISON, Wis — Braelon Allen has frequently downplayed the injuries he has been playing through over the last month of this season, but the pain has officially become too much for him to handle. Allen (left leg), fourth in the Big Ten Conference in rushing yards (1,126) and tied...
MADISON, WI
Wichita Eagle

KU basketball vs. Wisconsin at Battle 4 Atlantis: Probable starters, tipoff time, TV

Where: Imperial Arena, Atlantis Resort, Paradise Island, Bahamas. Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita. Wisconsin, which was picked to finish ninth in the 14-team Big Ten in the conference preseason poll, tripped Dayton 43-42 in a low-scoring first-round game at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Wisconsin won despite hitting 23.7% of its shots. The Badgers, who had seven assists the entire game, won despite failing to score in the final 3:17 while missing 16 of their final 17 shots. Dayton hit 30.2% of its shots and was 4-of-27 from three. The Badgers were 6-of-27 from three. Wisconsin held Dayton to 14 points the first half. Dayton had more turnovers (17) than field goals (16). …
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Preview: No. 3 Kansas vs. Wisconsin

<div id="embedVideoContainer_11451056" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=850bd18d-3c8d-4262-ac62-d3b4aedd526c&channel=college-basketball&key=11451056&pcid=850bd18d-3c8d-4262-ac62-d3b4aedd526c"></div>. <p></p>. <p>Grinding out a 43-42 win over Dayton in Wednesday's quarterfinals, Wisconsin (4-0) takes on No. 3 Kansas (5-0) in the Battle4Atlantis semifinals. The two schools are meeting for the first time since 1969 and for the first time ever on a neutral floor.</p>. <p>"Looking...
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin

The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
WISCONSIN STATE
travelawaits.com

8 Amazing Experiences In Lovely Beloit, Wisconsin

Although I enjoy being a Texan, I think I may have been a Midwesterner in another life. From my five years living in Illinois to my recent travels through Wisconsin, there’s just something about Midwestern charm that makes me feel like I’m home. I recently discovered a jewel...
BELOIT, WI
onfocus.news

Opening Weekend Deer Totals and Hunting Incidents

MADISON, WI (OnFocus) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 –...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin university system to end Richland degree programs

University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman is ordering UW-Platteville to end degree programs at the school's Richland campus. Rothman sent a letter to UW-Platteville interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich on Tuesday saying only 60 students are pursuing degrees at the Richland campus and the time has come to move all Richland degree programs to the main Platteville campus beginning next year. He ordered her to develop a plan for continuing to use the Richland campus, suggesting it could be used for enrichment programs or for teaching courses for adult learners.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
captimes.com

9 new restaurants to try around Madison, and 5 opening soon

Several new restaurants have opened in and near Madison this fall, with a few businesses moving to new locations. More are opening soon, including a spot offering dooughnuts, coffee and fried chicken. In the Cap Times’ list of 14 places that either opened this fall or are coming in the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin’s well-represented in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

On this Thanksgiving Eve, the NBC15 team wondered what time most people eat their Thanksgiving meal. Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members. A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WIS 30 back open near I-39/90 after crash

As of 12:15 p.m., all lanes are open near the scene of the crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol has not released any details regarding the incident. MADISON, Wis. — A crash is blocking eastbound traffic along WIS 30 near I-39/90 and I-94. The incident was reported just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The left lane is blocked just past North Thomson...
MADISON, WI
horseandrider.com

Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin

A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
247Sports

247Sports

