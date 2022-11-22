Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ABC 15 News
MCSO: Two adults found dead in vehicle near MC 85 and Cotton Lane
GOODYEAR, AZ — A portion of MC 85 in the West Valley is shut down Friday due to a death investigation, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says. Around 9:20 a.m., deputies were called to check out a suspicious vehicle on the side of the road near MC 85 and Cotton Lane. Inside the vehicle, deputies found two adults who were dead.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred near 16th Street and Missouri Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. According to the officials, the victim was walking across Missouri Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle traveling east. The victim was then hit on his hand by another vehicle that was going west. The driver of the second vehicle had seen the victim being hit and had tried to apply the brakes but was not able to do so in time.
fox10phoenix.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Mesa early Friday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near Broadway Road and 110th Street just before 4 a.m. on Nov. 25. "The driver remained on scene and the fire department...
ABC 15 News
Officer hurt, one in custody after police shooting in Mesa
MESA, AZ — One person is in custody and an officer was hospitalized after Mesa police officers were involved in a shooting overnight. The incident occurred near Broadway Road and Mesa Drive. Mesa Police Department officials say the incident began around 11 p.m. Thursday when officers attempted to stop...
AZFamily
Car crashes into two homes in west Phoenix on Thanksgiving morning
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A couple of families in west Phoenix got quite the Thanksgiving Day surprise early Thursday morning when a driver slammed their two homes. It happened just after 2 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Camelback Road, where police say the driver crashed into the homes, a parked vehicle, and a neighborhood wall. Witnesses from the scene told police that the driver took off shortly after the crash by crawling out the rear of the vehicle. Luckily, no one was hurt.
ABC 15 News
Driver crashes through Phoenix neighborhood before walking away from damage
PHOENIX — Police say a driver crashed through a Phoenix neighborhood overnight and fled the scene. Phoenix police says the incident happened near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road just after midnight on Thursday. A single vehicle reportedly crashed into a parked car and neighborhood wall before the driver walked...
KTAR.com
Mesa police involved in shooting with man who allegedly rammed them with vehicle
PHOENIX — Mesa police were involved in a shooting with a man late Thursday night who allegedly rammed them with a vehicle after failing to stop for a civil traffic offense, authorities said. Joaquin Santiago Orozco, 23, was booked into jail on various charges including aggravated assault with a...
AZFamily
2 bodies found inside ‘suspicious vehicle’ on MC-85 near Goodyear, MCSO says
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two adults were found dead inside a “suspicious vehicle” on the outskirts of Goodyear Friday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that the bodies were found sometime Friday morning along MC-85 near Cotton Lane, While details are...
AZFamily
Suspect in 2021 deadly road rage shooting in Phoenix found in Michigan
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they made an arrest in a road rage shooting last year in Phoenix that left a woman dead. According to investigators, they learned the shooter, who hasn’t been identified, fled to Michigan. Police said after they got a warrant for his arrest, they worked with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to track him down to his house. They took him into custody on Saturday. The suspect was interviewed and booked into jail. He’ll be extradited to Phoenix on several charges, including murder, police said. His name will be released when he’s booked into jail in Phoenix but it’s unclear when that’ll be.
MCSO investigating stabbing at East Valley grocery store
MESA, Ariz. — A man sustained stab wounds early Wednesday morning at a grocery store in east Mesa, officials say. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the Fry's store located near Ellsworth and Broadway roads at about 4 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. Once deputies arrived,...
Abducted child found in Tucson, arrests made
Pima County Sheriff Deputies have arrested two people for abducting a child out of Peoria, Arizona.
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old man last seen in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for a 78-year-old man last seen in Phoenix. Brian Thomas Hanrahan stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Hanrahan was last seen Thursday near 49th Place and Camelback Road wearing a dark red, long-sleeve...
AZFamily
Mesa Fry’s store closed after employee seriously hurt in early morning stabbing
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Fry’s Food and Drug store in the East Valley is temporarily closed as deputies investigate a stabbing that left a store employee hospitalized early Wednesday morning. Just after 4 a.m., Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing report at the Fry’s...
AZFamily
Police identify man shot, killed at Glendale apartment complex
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who was shot and killed at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday has been identified, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot and screaming at an apartment complex on 59th...
ABC 15 News
Glendale PD searching for killer after man was shot and killed Sunday
GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are searching for a killer after a 55-year-old Phoenix business owner was shot and killed Sunday. Just after 10 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near 59th and Montebello avenues. A 911 caller said they could hear a man screaming and a...
fox10phoenix.com
Fire crews battle fire at Phoenix adult boutique; man arrested by police
PHOENIX - Authorities say a man has been arrested following a fire at an adult boutique store in Phoenix. The fire is burning in the area of 3rd Street and Camelback. According to police, officers responded to a call in the area at around 3:30 p.m. of a man lighting things on fire inside a business. Employees and customers were evacuated from the store, and officers later tried to get the man out of the building, to no avail.
KTAR.com
Avondale shooting spree suspect told police he was Jesus Christ
PHOENIX – The suspect in the deadly shooting spree that terrorized Avondale over the weekend identified himself as Jesus Christ when he was being booked into jail, according to court documents. Raymond Pipkin, 29, of Goodyear, was arrested after allegedly killing one person and causing injuries to multiple victims...
AZFamily
Family, community remembers popular Glendale barber killed in freeway shooting
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
KTAR.com
Silver Alert canceled after missing 78-year-old man found safe
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Friday after a missing 78-year-old man last seen in Phoenix was found safe. Hanrahan was last seen Thursday near 49th Place and Camelback Road wearing a dark red, long-sleeve button-up shirt and dark jeans in a white 2013 Chrysler Town and Country.
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting at Glendale apartment complex
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday night. Around 10 p.m., Glendale police responded to the report of a shooting near 59th and Montebello avenues, just south of Bethany Home Road. Officers arrived and found a man shot. Police performed CPR on the man until the Glendale Fire Department arrived and took him to the hospital, where he died.
