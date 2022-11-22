KCRA Today: Increased push to release man on death row, teen girls rescued from roller coaster, car wheels stolen in Davis

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Preparing for rest of holidays, homeless teen finds home in football, LGBTQ+ dinner honors indigenous peoples
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Thousands of runners participate in Run to Feed the Hungry this Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands came out for this year’s Run to Feed the Hungry, and it’s the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that runners were able to start the race all at the same time and together. See more in the video above.
Four rescued from roller coaster at Northern California Scandia
The girls were given "treats and tickets to return to the amusement center later" as compensation for their hour stuck on the ride.
KCRA.com
Man injured after shooting in Land Park area of Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was hurt Friday afternoon during a shooting in the Land Park area of Sacramento. The Sacramento Police Department said the man was injured but is expected to survive his injuries and was sent to a hospital. The shooting was reported shortly before 4 p.m. in the 4100 block of 23rd Street.
KCRA.com
Hmong New Year in Sacramento expected to bring more than 40,000 people
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The biggest cultural event within the Hmong community in Sacramento is back after a two-year pandemic pause. The Hmong New Year festivities returned for its 17th year and kicked off its three-day festival at Cal Expo this Friday. Over 40,000 people are expected to attend this year's event that centers and uplifts Sacramento's Hmong community.
KCRA.com
Nearly 30K people attended Run to Feed the Hungry. Here’s how it all went down
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The largest Thanksgiving run in the country returned for the 29th year. Nearly 30,000 people turned out to East Sacramento for the Run to Feed the Hungry. LiveCopter 3 was overhead the swarms of people packing the streets before the run began. Participants were able to...
KCRA.com
At least one person hospitalized after crash in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Sacramento County on Friday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 25) Officials said the crash involved two vehicles, and at least one person had to...
Help Find 35 Missing Women of California. Do You Recognize Her?
Do You Recognize Anyone of These Missing Women of California?. Help find these missing women of California. Some have been missing for over 40 years and others have been missing for a just a handful of months. Do you recognize any of them?
KCRA.com
'Giga Fire' project aims to map all of California's wildfire fuels: 'This kind of information is critical'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wildfire has always been a natural part of California's ecosystem. But a historical lack of forest management combined with climate change and human activity has contributed to larger and more destructive fires in recent years. The biggest of those fires are called "giga fires," which burn...
KCRA.com
Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California
A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
CBS News
Alleged turf war in Valley Springs leads to fire
A homeless turf war led to a fire in Valley Springs. Firefighters were called to the area between Highway 26 and Highway 12 Wednesday last night for a fire at a homeless encampment. They managed to keep it from spreading to the brush. They say it sparked during a fight between homeless people.
A hike to Pigeon Point state park, one of the tallest lighthouses in California
More than $18 million in state funds is being spent to make the landmark shine.
KCRA.com
'This hero wears a construction vest': Video of Sacramento man picking up trash delights Reddit users
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Under different circumstances, Mitch Harris of Sacramento may have acted differently. He's just not a confrontational person, he said. Harris said he drives a lot for work and had grown tired of seeing people ditch trash out car windows, littering in a city that he knows, loves and is raising a family in.
KCRA.com
The musical sounds of the 2022 Run to Feed the Hungry
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tens of thousands of runners and families on Thanksgiving morning turned out for the annual Run to Feed the Hungry, which benefits the Sacramento Food Bank. Regardless of if you walked or ran the 5k or 10k courses, attendees noticed musicians and several corners doing their...
krcrtv.com
Sacramento Police release new details on homicide suspect arrested in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Police in Sacramento said the man arrested during a SWAT team operation Eureka yesterday was wanted for killing a man in October. On Tuesday, a heavy law enforcement presence was on hand to arrest Louis Vongphasouk, 40. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Vongphasouk crashed his car while trying to flee from law enforcement.
Fox40
Man arrested in Humboldt County for alleged Sacramento homicide
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in Humboldt County on Tuesday for an alleged homicide that occurred in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said that on Oct. 10, officers located a man who had serious injuries after being shot in the 100 block of...
The history of California's largest single-span covered bridge | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Drive down Pleasant Valley Road into South Yuba River State Park and you’ll pass by California’s oldest and largest single-span wooden covered bridge. When miners rushed to the gold-rich hills of Nevada County, one of the biggest obstacles in their way was the Yuba River, and the easiest way to overcome that obstacle was to cross the Bridgeport Covered Bridge.
KCRA.com
PD: 3 arrested in Elk Grove for trying to steal catalytic converter after being spotted by neighbor
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Three people were arrested after they were spotted by a neighbor trying to steal a catalytic converter, according to Elk Grove police. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 25) Police said that the neighbor saw someone under their neighbor’s car with a flashlight and decided...
CHP: Transient struck, killed on I-5 on-ramp in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – A person was struck and killed on a Sacramento on-ramp to Interstate 5 early Wednesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after midnight, a car was on the on-ramp to the northbound side of the freeway when the driver spotted another vehicle in front of him swerve to the right. That's when the driver noticed a pedestrian tyring to run across the lanes. The driver tried to slow down and swerve, but the pedestrian was fatally struck. Officers say the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. He was not impaired at the time of the collision, CHP says. It appears that the person struck and killed was a transient, CHP says. He has not been identified and is being listed a John Doe by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office at the moment.
KCRA.com
2022 Black Friday busy in Sacramento area — but not compared to years past
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The hectic, rushed and crowded scene that Black Friday was known for may be a thing of the past, as fewer than normal shoppers trickled into stores. The 2022 Black Friday comes as stores experience a surplus, in the wake of supply shortages in 2021. Financial...
Comments / 0