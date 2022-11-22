Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
Related
WLWT 5
Kentucky Gov. Beshear, First Lady, announce Eastern Kentucky Christmas toy drive
FRANKFORT, Ky. — On Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshearannounced a new toy drive for children impacted by the historic floods in Eastern Kentucky this summer. “I want to make sure these kids know that even if Christmas looks a little different this year, Santa...
cartercountytimes.com
Governor’s marijuana plan a step in the right direction
When Kentucky’s Senate Republicans refused to take up a medical marijuana bill earlier this year – even though it was brought by a member of their own party and had passed the House with bipartisan support – it seemed the issue was dead in the water. Kentuckians,...
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wevv.com
Kentucky State Police selling Trooper Teddy Bears through Thanksgiving weekend
The Kentucky State Police is selling its Trooper Teddy Bears through Thanksgiving weekend. The KSP bears will go on sale starting on Thursday night and continuing through the holiday weekend. KSP says the bears will be sold at a discounted price for Black Friday. Purchases can be shipped or picked...
Kentucky Woman Wins $75K After Winning $1K On Lottery Scratch-Off
A Kentucky woman celebrated a $75,000 lottery scratch-off win after winning $1,000 on the same day. According to the Floyd County Chronicle (FCC), Samantha Elam of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, purchased a scratch-off ticket at Fast Lane Tobacco on Glynview Plaza on November 11th and won $1,000.
Kentucky coal miner wins $176k playing lottery
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—An Eastern Kentucky coal miner won more than $176,000 playing the lottery. According to the Kentucky Lottery, Barry Jewell, of Pinsonfork, wagered two dollars on the Bank Buster Jackpot last Thursday and won the money instantly. “I sat my phone down when the next thing I saw on the screen was ‘Jackpot […]
WHAS 11
Pot politics? Majority leaders blocking majority support over medical marijuana in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — FRANKFORT—98.64%. That’s the percentage of Kentuckians surveyed online who support legalizing medical marijuana in the commonwealth, according to Gov. Andy Beshear’s Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. Despite the overwhelming vote of approval, leadership in the state Senate is balking at the whole idea. “No...
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each month
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto of by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you feeling like you have to stretch out every dollar as we approach this holiday season? Well,
cartercountytimes.com
Gov. Beshear has more courage than Kentucky Senate’s GOP bunch
Gov. Andy Beshear, who has endeared himself to many voters as a man of compassion in his handling of disasters, again has placed people ahead of politics with his decision to allow use of medicinal marijuana. With public opinion polls showing that 90 percent of Kentuckians favor controlled use of...
Wave 3
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
spectrumnews1.com
More than 50 Kentucky schools close because of the flu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — So far this month, more than 50 schools have closed in Kentucky and 186,500 students have been impacted by illness, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. “This is different from a snow day. Sometimes you can see a snow day coming and anticipate a possible...
wdrb.com
Kentucky youth risk behavior survey reports students' levels of drug use, suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new study reports nearly half of high school students have tried vaping. The Youth Risk Behavior Survey is completed every two years, surveying six priority areas including violence, alcohol and drug use, tobacco use and nutrition. More than 2,000 high school students and over 1,300...
Kentucky Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Black Star (REAL ID) on the License - In Order to Board Planes Then
Kentucky says that drivers have until May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license - with a black star in the upper right-hand corner - in order to board commercial planes starting then.
Ky. superintendents give preliminary thumbs-up to ‘anti-CRT’-inspired changes to social studies standards
The changes are required under a new state law inspired by a backlash against diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
kentuckytoday.com
Homestead tax exemption increase good news for seniors
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Department of Revenue has set the maximum homestead exemption at $46,350 for the 2023 and 2024 tax periods, an increase of $5,850 over the previous two years. It is the largest increase in savings in the history of the exemption, which is recalculated every two years to adjust for inflation.
WKYT 27
Lexington mother accused of abuse now facing murder charge
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mother accused of child abuse is now facing a murder charge. Alashia Brown was first arrested Monday for a criminal abuse charge. Brown’s original arrest citation says her two-year-old son was taken to the hospital Sunday for a suspected fentanyl overdose. Police say the child passed away at the hospital on Wednesday.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Richmond, KY
Founded in 1798, Richmond is a remarkable travel destination for its contribution to American history. The founder, Colonel John Miller, founded the city after finding the good spring water and friendly natives within the area captivating. The city is also the site of the Battle of Richmond, which occurred in...
fox56news.com
Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington drunk driving crash
Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington …. Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Morning weather forecast: 11/24/22. Justin Logan’s forecast: Mild, mostly dry Thanksgiving. Keeping you safe...
Kentucky man arrested after undercover internet crimes against children investigation
A Kentucky man was arrested Monday in Louisa after an Electronic Crimes Against Children investigation.
Wave 3
Kentucky is first state with Pharmacist-led colon screening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Cancer Society’s estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States will exceeding 100,000. Many people hesitate to get preventative screenings such as colonoscopies, but experts say early detection is important. Medical groups in Kentucky are finding solutions to...
Comments / 3