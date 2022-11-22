ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

cartercountytimes.com

Governor’s marijuana plan a step in the right direction

When Kentucky’s Senate Republicans refused to take up a medical marijuana bill earlier this year – even though it was brought by a member of their own party and had passed the House with bipartisan support – it seemed the issue was dead in the water. Kentuckians,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky coal miner wins $176k playing lottery

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—An Eastern Kentucky coal miner won more than $176,000 playing the lottery. According to the Kentucky Lottery, Barry Jewell, of Pinsonfork, wagered two dollars on the Bank Buster Jackpot last Thursday and won the money instantly. “I sat my phone down when the next thing I saw on the screen was ‘Jackpot […]
KENTUCKY STATE
cartercountytimes.com

Gov. Beshear has more courage than Kentucky Senate’s GOP bunch

Gov. Andy Beshear, who has endeared himself to many voters as a man of compassion in his handling of disasters, again has placed people ahead of politics with his decision to allow use of medicinal marijuana. With public opinion polls showing that 90 percent of Kentuckians favor controlled use of...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

More than 50 Kentucky schools close because of the flu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — So far this month, more than 50 schools have closed in Kentucky and 186,500 students have been impacted by illness, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. “This is different from a snow day. Sometimes you can see a snow day coming and anticipate a possible...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Homestead tax exemption increase good news for seniors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Department of Revenue has set the maximum homestead exemption at $46,350 for the 2023 and 2024 tax periods, an increase of $5,850 over the previous two years. It is the largest increase in savings in the history of the exemption, which is recalculated every two years to adjust for inflation.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Lexington mother accused of abuse now facing murder charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mother accused of child abuse is now facing a murder charge. Alashia Brown was first arrested Monday for a criminal abuse charge. Brown’s original arrest citation says her two-year-old son was taken to the hospital Sunday for a suspected fentanyl overdose. Police say the child passed away at the hospital on Wednesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Richmond, KY

Founded in 1798, Richmond is a remarkable travel destination for its contribution to American history. The founder, Colonel John Miller, founded the city after finding the good spring water and friendly natives within the area captivating. The city is also the site of the Battle of Richmond, which occurred in...
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington drunk driving crash

Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington …. Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Morning weather forecast: 11/24/22. Justin Logan’s forecast: Mild, mostly dry Thanksgiving. Keeping you safe...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky is first state with Pharmacist-led colon screening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Cancer Society’s estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States will exceeding 100,000. Many people hesitate to get preventative screenings such as colonoscopies, but experts say early detection is important. Medical groups in Kentucky are finding solutions to...
KENTUCKY STATE

