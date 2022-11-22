Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinakandelCharlotte, NC
Related
Wichita Eagle
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- For the first time in his career, Mike Tomlin took the podium to address the Pittsburgh Steelers, and seemingly gave up. It was excuse after excuse after excuse, and really, none of it made much sense. Yes, it sounded good, but the context meant this team has given up, and you have to start feeling bad for those players who will be ignored because of it.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons to Activate Jalen Mayfield Off IR vs. Commanders?
The interior of the Atlanta Falcons offensive line has been a revolving door due to extensive injuries. But reinforcements are on the way, just not yet... Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Friday that the Falcons will "probably not" activate second-year offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield from the injured reserve for Sunday's game versus the Washington Commanders.
Wichita Eagle
5 Takeaways from Lions’ 28-25 Loss to Bills
The Detroit Lions were seeking to record their first 4-0 month of November since 1962 against a talented Buffalo Bills squad. Winners of three straight games, Detroit had plans to showcase their young roster to a nationally televised audience. Facing a team many have tabbed to be in the mix...
Wichita Eagle
Bengals’ Joe Mixon Ruled Out vs. Titans, Coach Zac Taylor Says
View the original article to see embedded media. Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday that running back Joe Mixon will miss Sunday’s pivotal AFC game against the Titans due to a concussion. Taylor also added that wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is a game-time decision due to the...
Wichita Eagle
Commanders QB Connection: Taylor Heinicke Hails ‘Great Teammate’ Carson Wentz
The relationship between Washington Commanders' quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz is something that isn't often seen. Wentz, signed from the Indianapolis Colts to be the starter, saw a finger injury sideline him after the Week 6 game against the Chicago Bears. In stepped Heinicke, who then rattled off four wins in five games, much to his teammates' delight. Such was his impressive form that head coach Ron Rivera named him the starter going forward. That had the potential to create animosity between the two quarterbacks.
Wichita Eagle
Packers-Eagles Injury Report: Tonyan Latest to Catch Illness
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur found reason to be thankful when checking out the participation list at Thursday’s practice. Starting offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins returned to practice after sitting out on Wednesday. So did safety Rudy Ford after being sidelined due to illness. However, starting tight end Robert Tonyan was out on Thursday after becoming the sixth player on the injury report due to illness.
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Make It Into Wild NFL Stat On Thanksgiving Game Day
When considering the long history of the Dodgers there's many time periods to consider. The Dodgers once called Brooklyn a home going through some of the most illustrious moments of there franchise, but what some people never knew was the Brooklyn Dodgers were once a football team. That's right, the...
Wichita Eagle
Darius Slay’s Mount Rushmore Missing One Item
PHILADELPHIA – There’s one thing missing from Darius Slay’s collection of souvenirs during his 10 years in the NFL. He has what he calls a “pick-ball” from Tom Brady and another from Drew Brees. To complete the trifecta, he wants one from Aaron Rodgers. “He’s...
Wichita Eagle
Zion Williamson Won’t Reveal Thanksgiving Favorite for One Reason
View the original article to see embedded media. Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been in and out of the lineup this season for New Orleans since his return from a foot injury that sidelined him for all of last season. In Wednesday night’s 129–110 victory over the Spurs, Williamson was...
Wichita Eagle
JUST IN: Hornets Will Be Down Another Starter Tonight vs Minnesota
The Charlotte Hornets have been shorthanded for much of the season as several key players have dealt with numerous injuries throughout the first couple months of the year. Tonight is no different. Moments ago, the Hornets downgraded starting forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) from questionable to out for this evening's game...
Wichita Eagle
Healthy & Confident, Seahawks CB Tre Brown ‘Can Be One of Best Corners in the League’
RENTON, Wash. - Nearly one year to the day, after Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown crumpled to the turf trying to defend a vertical route against Cardinals receiver A.J. Green, he didn't initially know the severity of his injury. Trainers rushed onto the field to tend to him, but Brown declined...
Wichita Eagle
What To Watch For In Week 13 Of The 2022 College Football Season
Naturally, college football saved some of its best matchups for the last weekend of the regular season, with several fierce rivalry games on tap that will determine conference championship matchups and the College Football Playoff field. That includes four games between ranked teams this weekend, including No. 2 vs No....
Wichita Eagle
Score Predictions for Hornets vs Timberwolves
Minnesota are rolling on a five game winning streak after a slow start. Expect a sloppy game with players from both teams trying to re-find their rhythm after Thanksgiving. With the Hornets likely missing DSJ and maybe Gordon Hayward, it looks to be a tall order to pull off a win. Charlotte have relied on offensive rebounds and second chance points when their offense goes dry, will they be able to rely on that with an opposing front court of Rudy Gobert and Karl Anthony-Towns? I think it's unlikely.
Wichita Eagle
Oregon Lands Commitment From 2024 WR Tyseer Denmark
2024 Philadelphia (Pa.) Roman Catholic wide receiver Tyseer Denmark has committed to the Oregon Ducks. He announced his commitment on social media Thursday afternoon. Denmark is a 5-foot-11, 180-pound wide receiver and he's one of two players that committed to Oregon on Thanksgiving, with 2023 Texas defensive lineman Johnny Bowens being the other.
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Move Up in Week 12 Power Rankings Following Road Win Over Steelers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Steelers in Week 11 and moved up in Sports Illustrated's power rankings in the process. Cincinnati's 11th this week following the win. They were 13th last week. "The Bengals have been one of the trickiest teams to place on this list throughout the...
Mitchell, Cavaliers set for matchup against the Pistons
Cleveland Cavaliers (12-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-16, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Detroit Pistons. Mitchell is fifth in the league averaging 30.0 points per game. The Pistons have gone 1-12 against Eastern Conference teams. Detroit...
Wichita Eagle
How To Watch The Washington Wizards At Miami Heat, Injury Report, Betting Line Etc
VITALS: The Heat and Wizards meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, they have split the previous two matchups, most recently a, 113-105, win on Wednesday as tonight marks as the second consecutive games between the squads. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, winning the season series for the fourth consecutive season after splitting it, 2-2, in 2017-18. The Heat are 93-45 all-time versus Washington during the regular season, including 52-17 in home games and 41-28 in road games. ... For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Duncan Robinson (shoulder) and Max Strus (shoulder) are doubtful. For the Wizards, Rui Hachimura: Questionable (Ankle), Monte Morris: Questionable (Ankle), Bradley Beal: Questionable (Quadricep), Delon Wright: Out (Hamstring)
Comments / 0