Mr. William Martin “Bill” Carpenter Sr., age 90, of Milan, Indiana, formerly of Mt. Sterling, Indiana, entered this life on September 7, 1932 in Binfield, Tennessee. He was the son of the late Earl and Mary Thelma Elizabeth (LeQuire) Carpenter. He was raised in Blount County, Tennessee and was a 1950 graduate of Friendsville High School. At the young age of 18, Bill moved to Ohio and worked for a produce company in Cincinnati, Ohio for a few years. Bill was united in marriage on May 17, 1952 to Lucille Centers in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. This happy union of over 48 years was blessed with four daughters and two sons. Bill was later employed for American Can Company in Cincinnati, Ohio for several years. He owned and operated with a friend a car wash for several years. In 1963, Bill and the family moved to Waterloo, New York where he also worked for American Can Company as a machinist. In 1966, the family moved back to the Switzerland County community and he worked for Gateway Construction in Cincinnati, Ohio. Bill owned and operated Carpenter Construction for several years. He built the Ogle Haus in Vevay, as well as, many homes, barns, schools and hospitals. He worked for several years as the consultant for all construction jobs for the Switzerland County School Corporation. Bill was a former member of the Switzerland Masonic Lodge #122 F&AM. He also attended the Mt. Sterling Baptist Church in Mt. Sterling, Indiana. Bill enjoyed woodworking, hunting, farming, bowling and socializing with his family and friends. Bill passed away at 8:53 p.m., Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Ripley Crossing in Milan, Indiana.

MILAN, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO