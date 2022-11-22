Read full article on original website
INDIANAPOLIS – Bishop Chatard extended its state record with its 16th football championship, beating Lawrenceburg 34-14 in the class 3A title game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Tigers led 14-10 at the break, but the Trojans used a big second half outscoring Lawrenceburg 24-0 to propel them to their third 3A crown in […]
North Decatur Girls Varsity Basketball
Greensburg- In the first home game of the campaign, North Decatur dominated visiting Switzerland County 74-34. North opened things up early shooting it well, pouring 22 points in the 1st period. Their stingy defense held the Lady Pacers to just 6 points. The scoring attack was balanced throughout the night as 9 Chargers got in the scoring column. Madi Allen scored 9 in the first; pushing the ball in transition and getting her mid-range shooting game going yet again. Kelsey Haley dropped in a dribble drive to the basket and knocked down a three-pointer from the corner. Kinker, Rohls, and Kunz all scored as well in the period.
INDIANAPOLIS – Center Grove won its third straight class 6A state football championship beating Fort Wayne Carroll 35-9 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday night. The Trojans are the first program to win three straight 6A titles since the IHSAA introduced the class in 2013. The Chargers jumped out to and early lead with a […]
Neither of Cincinnati’s two teams playing in Friday night state semi-final action were able to move on to Canton next week as both Moeller and Kings fell in close affairs. Moeller’s bid for a trip to Canton and the DI state championship game next week came up one win short as they dropped a tough one versus Springfield, 28-24.
The 2022 Big Ten Championship teams have been officially set. The Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers will meet in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec 3. Michigan clinched its spot in the game after throttling Ohio State at home. Purdue clinched after beating Indiana with Iowa losing to Nebraska on Black Friday.
The Wisconsin Badgers have been in search of a new head coach since firing former head coach Paul Chryst earlier in the year. And it looks like the team has zeroed in on a potential replacement: current Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. According to college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, Wisconsin is making Read more... The post College football world reacts to insane coaching news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Support continues to grow for a greenwood teenager who collapsed during basketball practice last week.
Barbara J. Day, age 74, of Brookville, Indiana died Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Hospice of Cincinnati Twin Towers in Cincinnati, Ohio. Born August 13, 1948 in Batesville, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late William Sandlin & Ruth Ann (Cox) Lanning. Barb was retired, having been a seamstress...
Rosalyn Marie “Rosie” Johnson, 85, of Westport, passed away at 5:50 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the Heritage House Nursing Home in Greensburg. She was born on January 17, 1937, in Westport, the daughter of Melvin and Ellen (Clark) Reidenbach. She graduated from Greensburg High School in 1955, from the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in 1958 as a registered nurse and took extended nursing classes at IU and IUPUI. Rosie was a School nurse for the Decatur County Community Schools for 26 years. She also worked for the Memorial Clinic in Indianapolis and was an assistant instructor of Nursing for Children at Methodist Hospital at Indianapolis. She was a member of the 1st.
Mr. William Martin “Bill” Carpenter Sr., age 90, of Milan, Indiana, formerly of Mt. Sterling, Indiana, entered this life on September 7, 1932 in Binfield, Tennessee. He was the son of the late Earl and Mary Thelma Elizabeth (LeQuire) Carpenter. He was raised in Blount County, Tennessee and was a 1950 graduate of Friendsville High School. At the young age of 18, Bill moved to Ohio and worked for a produce company in Cincinnati, Ohio for a few years. Bill was united in marriage on May 17, 1952 to Lucille Centers in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. This happy union of over 48 years was blessed with four daughters and two sons. Bill was later employed for American Can Company in Cincinnati, Ohio for several years. He owned and operated with a friend a car wash for several years. In 1963, Bill and the family moved to Waterloo, New York where he also worked for American Can Company as a machinist. In 1966, the family moved back to the Switzerland County community and he worked for Gateway Construction in Cincinnati, Ohio. Bill owned and operated Carpenter Construction for several years. He built the Ogle Haus in Vevay, as well as, many homes, barns, schools and hospitals. He worked for several years as the consultant for all construction jobs for the Switzerland County School Corporation. Bill was a former member of the Switzerland Masonic Lodge #122 F&AM. He also attended the Mt. Sterling Baptist Church in Mt. Sterling, Indiana. Bill enjoyed woodworking, hunting, farming, bowling and socializing with his family and friends. Bill passed away at 8:53 p.m., Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Ripley Crossing in Milan, Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A foggy start across much of Indiana. Sunshine for Saturday with much-needed rain heading this way later tonight and into Sunday. TODAY: There’s a DENSE FOG ADVISORY in place for parts of Indiana until 9 a.m. Look for foggy conditions to start off the day. We’ll see sunshine for the first part of Saturday with clouds increasing later this afternoon and evening. Highs climb into the middle and upper 50s.
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
Glenn Nathaniel Canfield age 94 went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Glenn was born July 6, 1928, to Rev. Royal and Anna (Meyer) Canfield in Delaware, Indiana. Glenn started school in a one-room schoolhouse. He liked to talk about listening to all eight grades. He graduated from Monroe City High School in Monroe City, Indiana.
CINCINNATI — A recent report fromNiche has University of Cincinnati near the top of their list of best public colleges in America. An article on UC's website announced the news this week. According to Niche, the University of Cincinnati is ranked as the 45th best public college in the...
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays are here and with them, the chance to catch more than just the holiday spirit. “Especially around this whole winter, but especially around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, all these times when we’re having people, they’re going to be together, they’re going to be in closed areas, they’re going to be a little less careful and protective around it, we know these are going to have significant rates of infection,” said Dr. Ethan Blocher-Smith, a primary care physician at IU Health.
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. According to a release from DNR, Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Officials say Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and […]
Batesville, IN — The Batesville Area Arts Council and the City of Batesville have announced that a new winter visual display will be installed downtown in time for the holidays. Batesville Sky-Winter Wonder will consist of a 200-foot lighted tunnel on the former Umbrella Sky structure in the Village...
MASON, Ohio — Authorities are responding to a report of a traffic crash with injuries Friday night in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The report came in at about 6:15 p.m. The two-vehicle crash is reportedly located in the...
HAMILTON, Ohio — Report of a crash with undetermined injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road (OH-128) in Hamilton, traffic blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
