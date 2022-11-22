ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Gordon scores 29, Nuggets beat short-handed Clippers 114-104

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denver coach Michael Malone knew when the schedule came out that his team was going to have to be successful again on the road if it was going to be contend in the Western Conference. So far, the Nuggets are living up to Malone’s goal of being road warriors. Behind Aaron Gordon’s 29 points and an additional 19 from Jamal Murray, the Nuggets beat the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 114-104 on Friday night for their league-best eighth road win. Denver has played 13 of its first 19 on the road and gone 8-5 after having a franchise-record 25 wins away from the friendly confines of Ball Arena last season.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Zion Williamson Won’t Reveal Thanksgiving Favorite for One Reason

View the original article to see embedded media. Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been in and out of the lineup this season for New Orleans since his return from a foot injury that sidelined him for all of last season. In Wednesday night’s 129–110 victory over the Spurs, Williamson was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James Set To Return Vs. Spurs

Tonight at 5 p.m. PT, your Los Angeles Lakers will be getting one major reinforcement: 37-year-old All-Star forward LeBron James has been listed as available for today's contest against the San Antonio Spurs, per the league's latest injury report. James has missed L.A.'s last five straight contests due to a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

How To Watch The Washington Wizards At Miami Heat, Injury Report, Betting Line Etc

VITALS: The Heat and Wizards meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, they have split the previous two matchups, most recently a, 113-105, win on Wednesday as tonight marks as the second consecutive games between the squads. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, winning the season series for the fourth consecutive season after splitting it, 2-2, in 2017-18. The Heat are 93-45 all-time versus Washington during the regular season, including 52-17 in home games and 41-28 in road games. ... For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Duncan Robinson (shoulder) and Max Strus (shoulder) are doubtful. For the Wizards, Rui Hachimura: Questionable (Ankle), Monte Morris: Questionable (Ankle), Bradley Beal: Questionable (Quadricep), Delon Wright: Out (Hamstring)
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Ben Simmons’ Suggestion for Sixers Regarding Tyrese Maxey

When the Philadelphia 76ers drafted Tyrese Maxey out of Kentucky with the 21st overall pick in 2020, the young guard wouldn’t share the court with the three-time All-Star Ben Simmons right away. As Maxey was inconsistently playing for Philly during his rookie year, he didn’t garner an opportunity to have a steady role in the rotation until Simmons held out for a trade the following year.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wichita Eagle

The Top 5 Plays from Friday’s Celtics-Kings Game

Boston's turning an errant pass into a highlight-reel jam, Jaylen Brown getting into his bag, and Jayson Tatum's alley-oop to Luke Kornet headline the top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Kings game. Al Horford Denies Keegan Murray at the Rim. Against the NBA's highest-scoring offense, the Celtics surrendered only 22 points...
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Darius Bazley Finding Success In New Role with Thunder

From New Balance intern to a late first-round pick playing meaningful minutes in the first round of the playoffs as a rookie, Darius Bazley has had quite the journey as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, in the final year of his rookie contract, the 6-foot-9 athletic forward is finally making some noise in his first 13 games of the 2022-23 season.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

JUST IN: Hornets Will Be Down Another Starter Tonight vs Minnesota

The Charlotte Hornets have been shorthanded for much of the season as several key players have dealt with numerous injuries throughout the first couple months of the year. Tonight is no different. Moments ago, the Hornets downgraded starting forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) from questionable to out for this evening's game...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

LeBron James Reacts To World Cup Lookalike

LeBron James is so popular he can cause a stir even without being involved. The latest case was Thursday during the World Cup when a fan noticed a Cameroon player bearing a strong resemblance to James. It created a social media frenzy because the two players actually look identical. Add...
9&10 News

Mitchell, Cavaliers set for matchup against the Pistons

Cleveland Cavaliers (12-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-16, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Detroit Pistons. Mitchell is fifth in the league averaging 30.0 points per game. The Pistons have gone 1-12 against Eastern Conference teams. Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Luka Doncic Tops NBA MVP Ladder in Consecutive Weeks

Luka Doncic is producing an incredible season for the Dallas Mavericks. Given he was a common pick to be the MVP front-runner entering Game 1, the expectations were already high. However, it's safe to say that he's exceeding even the loftiest of projections. With averages of 34.0 points, 9.0 rebounds,...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Injury Report: Thunder Healthy Entering Matchup with Bulls

The Thunder return to action at home after having Thanksgiving Day off. OKC will enter the game fairly healthy only missing Mike Muscala of players who have played this season. The injury bug has not been kind to the Thunder throughout this year. Tre Mann, Darius Bazley and Isaiah Joe...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Oregon Lands Commitment From 2024 WR Tyseer Denmark

2024 Philadelphia (Pa.) Roman Catholic wide receiver Tyseer Denmark has committed to the Oregon Ducks. He announced his commitment on social media Thursday afternoon. Denmark is a 5-foot-11, 180-pound wide receiver and he's one of two players that committed to Oregon on Thanksgiving, with 2023 Texas defensive lineman Johnny Bowens being the other.
EUGENE, OR
Wichita Eagle

Twitter reacts to Larissa Pacheco’s title-winning upset of Kayla Harrison at 2022 PFL Championships

The third time was the charm for Larissa Pacheco at 2022 PFL Championships as she upset Kayla Harrison to claim gold on Friday. Pacheco (19-4) outworked former two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time PFL champ Harrison (15-1) by unanimous decision to claim $1 million and the women’s lightweight belt in the pay-per-view headliner at Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy