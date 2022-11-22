Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
A TNT Worker Threw A Raw Turkey At Shaquille O'Neal Who Stared At Him With An Angry Look
This will go down as one of the more iconic moments on the hit show, whether O'Neal likes it or not.
Wichita Eagle
Luka Doncic’s Message to Fans on His Mavs Future: ‘I Don’t Think They Should Be Worried’
As a franchise, it's not often that you hit the lottery with a superstar in back-to-back eras, but that's what the Dallas Mavericks did with transitioning from Dirk Nowitzki to Luka Doncic. An organization being able to avoid a down period of consistent losing after one generations star's time comes...
Gordon scores 29, Nuggets beat short-handed Clippers 114-104
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denver coach Michael Malone knew when the schedule came out that his team was going to have to be successful again on the road if it was going to be contend in the Western Conference. So far, the Nuggets are living up to Malone’s goal of being road warriors. Behind Aaron Gordon’s 29 points and an additional 19 from Jamal Murray, the Nuggets beat the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 114-104 on Friday night for their league-best eighth road win. Denver has played 13 of its first 19 on the road and gone 8-5 after having a franchise-record 25 wins away from the friendly confines of Ball Arena last season.
Wichita Eagle
Zion Williamson Won’t Reveal Thanksgiving Favorite for One Reason
View the original article to see embedded media. Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been in and out of the lineup this season for New Orleans since his return from a foot injury that sidelined him for all of last season. In Wednesday night’s 129–110 victory over the Spurs, Williamson was...
Wichita Eagle
In A Week Where The Miami Heat Handed Out Turkeys, Kyrie Irving Won’t Be Among Players Celebrating Thanksgiving
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been among the most controversial players in the NBA the past two seasons. Last year it was his stance against the COVID-19 stance vaccine. Earlier this season, it was his tweet promoting a movie that feature anti-Jewish rhetoric. Now, he will likely be in...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James Set To Return Vs. Spurs
Tonight at 5 p.m. PT, your Los Angeles Lakers will be getting one major reinforcement: 37-year-old All-Star forward LeBron James has been listed as available for today's contest against the San Antonio Spurs, per the league's latest injury report. James has missed L.A.'s last five straight contests due to a...
Wichita Eagle
How To Watch The Washington Wizards At Miami Heat, Injury Report, Betting Line Etc
VITALS: The Heat and Wizards meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, they have split the previous two matchups, most recently a, 113-105, win on Wednesday as tonight marks as the second consecutive games between the squads. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, winning the season series for the fourth consecutive season after splitting it, 2-2, in 2017-18. The Heat are 93-45 all-time versus Washington during the regular season, including 52-17 in home games and 41-28 in road games. ... For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Duncan Robinson (shoulder) and Max Strus (shoulder) are doubtful. For the Wizards, Rui Hachimura: Questionable (Ankle), Monte Morris: Questionable (Ankle), Bradley Beal: Questionable (Quadricep), Delon Wright: Out (Hamstring)
Wichita Eagle
Ben Simmons’ Suggestion for Sixers Regarding Tyrese Maxey
When the Philadelphia 76ers drafted Tyrese Maxey out of Kentucky with the 21st overall pick in 2020, the young guard wouldn’t share the court with the three-time All-Star Ben Simmons right away. As Maxey was inconsistently playing for Philly during his rookie year, he didn’t garner an opportunity to have a steady role in the rotation until Simmons held out for a trade the following year.
Wichita Eagle
The Top 5 Plays from Friday’s Celtics-Kings Game
Boston's turning an errant pass into a highlight-reel jam, Jaylen Brown getting into his bag, and Jayson Tatum's alley-oop to Luke Kornet headline the top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Kings game. Al Horford Denies Keegan Murray at the Rim. Against the NBA's highest-scoring offense, the Celtics surrendered only 22 points...
Wichita Eagle
Darius Bazley Finding Success In New Role with Thunder
From New Balance intern to a late first-round pick playing meaningful minutes in the first round of the playoffs as a rookie, Darius Bazley has had quite the journey as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, in the final year of his rookie contract, the 6-foot-9 athletic forward is finally making some noise in his first 13 games of the 2022-23 season.
Wichita Eagle
JUST IN: Hornets Will Be Down Another Starter Tonight vs Minnesota
The Charlotte Hornets have been shorthanded for much of the season as several key players have dealt with numerous injuries throughout the first couple months of the year. Tonight is no different. Moments ago, the Hornets downgraded starting forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) from questionable to out for this evening's game...
Wichita Eagle
LeBron James Reacts To World Cup Lookalike
LeBron James is so popular he can cause a stir even without being involved. The latest case was Thursday during the World Cup when a fan noticed a Cameroon player bearing a strong resemblance to James. It created a social media frenzy because the two players actually look identical. Add...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Rumors: Potential New Timeline For Rob Pelinka To Make Trade Decision
It looks like Los Angeles Lakers fans will now have to wait a bit longer for any kind of major roster shakeup. Though it had previously been reported that team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka was holding off until, well, around now to potentially trade any current Los Angeles Lakers.
Mitchell, Cavaliers set for matchup against the Pistons
Cleveland Cavaliers (12-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-16, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Detroit Pistons. Mitchell is fifth in the league averaging 30.0 points per game. The Pistons have gone 1-12 against Eastern Conference teams. Detroit...
Wichita Eagle
Luka Doncic Tops NBA MVP Ladder in Consecutive Weeks
Luka Doncic is producing an incredible season for the Dallas Mavericks. Given he was a common pick to be the MVP front-runner entering Game 1, the expectations were already high. However, it's safe to say that he's exceeding even the loftiest of projections. With averages of 34.0 points, 9.0 rebounds,...
Wichita Eagle
Injury Report: Thunder Healthy Entering Matchup with Bulls
The Thunder return to action at home after having Thanksgiving Day off. OKC will enter the game fairly healthy only missing Mike Muscala of players who have played this season. The injury bug has not been kind to the Thunder throughout this year. Tre Mann, Darius Bazley and Isaiah Joe...
Wichita Eagle
Oregon Lands Commitment From 2024 WR Tyseer Denmark
2024 Philadelphia (Pa.) Roman Catholic wide receiver Tyseer Denmark has committed to the Oregon Ducks. He announced his commitment on social media Thursday afternoon. Denmark is a 5-foot-11, 180-pound wide receiver and he's one of two players that committed to Oregon on Thanksgiving, with 2023 Texas defensive lineman Johnny Bowens being the other.
Wichita Eagle
Twitter reacts to Larissa Pacheco’s title-winning upset of Kayla Harrison at 2022 PFL Championships
The third time was the charm for Larissa Pacheco at 2022 PFL Championships as she upset Kayla Harrison to claim gold on Friday. Pacheco (19-4) outworked former two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time PFL champ Harrison (15-1) by unanimous decision to claim $1 million and the women’s lightweight belt in the pay-per-view headliner at Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York.
