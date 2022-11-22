Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
Rosalyn Marie “Rosie” Johnson
Rosalyn Marie “Rosie” Johnson, 85, of Westport, passed away at 5:50 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the Heritage House Nursing Home in Greensburg. She was born on January 17, 1937, in Westport, the daughter of Melvin and Ellen (Clark) Reidenbach. She graduated from Greensburg High School in 1955, from the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in 1958 as a registered nurse and took extended nursing classes at IU and IUPUI. Rosie was a School nurse for the Decatur County Community Schools for 26 years. She also worked for the Memorial Clinic in Indianapolis and was an assistant instructor of Nursing for Children at Methodist Hospital at Indianapolis. She was a member of the 1st.
WRBI Radio
Mr. William Martin “Bill” Carpenter Sr.
Mr. William Martin “Bill” Carpenter Sr., age 90, of Milan, Indiana, formerly of Mt. Sterling, Indiana, entered this life on September 7, 1932 in Binfield, Tennessee. He was the son of the late Earl and Mary Thelma Elizabeth (LeQuire) Carpenter. He was raised in Blount County, Tennessee and was a 1950 graduate of Friendsville High School. At the young age of 18, Bill moved to Ohio and worked for a produce company in Cincinnati, Ohio for a few years. Bill was united in marriage on May 17, 1952 to Lucille Centers in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. This happy union of over 48 years was blessed with four daughters and two sons. Bill was later employed for American Can Company in Cincinnati, Ohio for several years. He owned and operated with a friend a car wash for several years. In 1963, Bill and the family moved to Waterloo, New York where he also worked for American Can Company as a machinist. In 1966, the family moved back to the Switzerland County community and he worked for Gateway Construction in Cincinnati, Ohio. Bill owned and operated Carpenter Construction for several years. He built the Ogle Haus in Vevay, as well as, many homes, barns, schools and hospitals. He worked for several years as the consultant for all construction jobs for the Switzerland County School Corporation. Bill was a former member of the Switzerland Masonic Lodge #122 F&AM. He also attended the Mt. Sterling Baptist Church in Mt. Sterling, Indiana. Bill enjoyed woodworking, hunting, farming, bowling and socializing with his family and friends. Bill passed away at 8:53 p.m., Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Ripley Crossing in Milan, Indiana.
WRBI Radio
Glenn Nathaniel Canfield
Glenn Nathaniel Canfield age 94 went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Glenn was born July 6, 1928, to Rev. Royal and Anna (Meyer) Canfield in Delaware, Indiana. Glenn started school in a one-room schoolhouse. He liked to talk about listening to all eight grades. He graduated from Monroe City High School in Monroe City, Indiana.
WRBI Radio
Harmeyer presented SIYMCA’s S.O.A.R. Award for November
Batesville, IN — Becky Harmeyer, the Lead Teacher at the Southeastern Indiana YMCA Learning Center, received a big round of applause from staff and board members at the November Board of Directors meeting for earning the YMCA S.O.A.R. Award (Service and Outstanding Achievement Recognition). Harmeyer joined the YMCA Learning...
WRBI Radio
Batesville Sky-Winter Wonder display opens next Friday
Batesville, IN — The Batesville Area Arts Council and the City of Batesville have announced that a new winter visual display will be installed downtown in time for the holidays. Batesville Sky-Winter Wonder will consist of a 200-foot lighted tunnel on the former Umbrella Sky structure in the Village...
WRBI Radio
Several area departments battle tree fire on Thanksgiving
Decatur County, IN — Firefighters from several area departments had their Thanksgiving interrupted when they responded to a fire in a large tree Thursday evening on US 421 near County Road 400 South in Decatur County. Crews arrived on the scene and found a large hollow tree that officials...
WRBI Radio
Medical helicopter called following crash with entrapment
— A medical helicopter was called to a crash with entrapment around 5 pm Thursday on the 9200 block of Oxford Pike. No other details about the wreck are available. Responding agencies included the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Brookville Fire Department, and Franklin County EMS.
WRBI Radio
Doctors warn of increased COVID, flu, RSV cases heading into holidays
— Doctors in Indiana are warning of increased virus cases as we head into the holiday season. Officials at IU Health say they’ve been seeing an uptick in cases of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. Experts recommend getting vaccinated before attending holiday gatherings, avoiding sick people, staying home if...
WRBI Radio
Indiana wild turkeys: a model for new conservation efforts
— As Americans celebrate Thanksgiving, many may not realize a century ago, wild turkeys were near extinction. Conservation groups point to their restoration as evidence of what is possible and needed for many other species facing threats. Congress is considering the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, to address the estimated one-third...
