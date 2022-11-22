ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, OH

WKRC

Light Up the Square ushers in the holidays

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – It’s another tradition to usher in the holiday season. ProLink Staffing’s Light Up the Square presented by Macy’s lit up Fountain Square Friday night. The ceremony showed a 45-foot Concolor-Fir from Medina, Ohio lighting up to mark the holidays. "This tree is the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Shoppers carry on Black Friday tradition in Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The unofficial start of the holiday shopping season has begun. Kenwood Mall was one of the busiest places to be on Black Friday in the Tri-State. “We love it. We don’t mind the crowds or anything. We just enjoy it. You know, it’s just part of the season,” said Kay Rowland, who was out shopping with her granddaughters, Maci and Zoe.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt opens for holiday season

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt opened for the holiday season. It is a German Christmas market that offers seasonal items, food, and drinks, as well as light and music shows. It is located in Smale Riverfront Park just outside the Moerlein Lager House.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fire breaks out in family of four's Hamilton home

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A family of four had to leave their home on Thanksgiving after a fire. Emergency units were called to the scene on Cereal Avenue near Eaten Avenue in the afternoon. The fire reportedly started in the kitchen, causing a lot of smoke damage. Fortunately, no one...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

2 people forced from their home by early Thanksgiving fire

EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are needing a place to stay this Thanksgiving. Firefighters put out a kitchen fire at about 3:30 a.m. on Harvard Avenue in Evanston. The Cincinnati Fire Department said there were no injuries. They're still working to deterimine what caused the fire, which did $50,000...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Gathering safely for Thanksgiving among a trifecta of health concerns

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - People are gathering for Thanksgiving as rates of flu and RSV are high in the Tri-State. Doctors are sharing recommendations to keep your family healthy this holiday season. Dr. Felicia Scaggs Huang, Interim Director of Infection Prevention and Control for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, says the decision to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Where to watch 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' this year

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Good grief! It might be hard to find "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" on television this year. The Charles Schultz special, which first aired on CBS in 1973, is not on network TV. You'll recall that PBS had rights to air the 25-minute animated special in 2020 and 2021 but it's only available on Apple TV+ in 2022.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Ready for take off: Here are CVG's top travel destinations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The Big Apple, two Florida cities, Sin City and the Windy City top Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport's list of where passengers are flying to most within the United States. The airport continues to pursue nonstop domestic flights. Based on ticket sales, the cities passengers are...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police: 4 stolen trailers found at Middletown man's home

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Middletown police arrested a man they believe is a serial thief. Police say they were on patrol near the Lowe’s on Towne Boulevard at 1:00 a.m. Friday when they saw a car in the parking lot that matched the description from previous thefts at the building.
MIDDLETOWN, OH

