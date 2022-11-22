Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Related
WKRC
Light Up the Square ushers in the holidays
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – It’s another tradition to usher in the holiday season. ProLink Staffing’s Light Up the Square presented by Macy’s lit up Fountain Square Friday night. The ceremony showed a 45-foot Concolor-Fir from Medina, Ohio lighting up to mark the holidays. "This tree is the...
WKRC
Christmas tree farm owner looks forward to holiday season despite family tragedy
MORROW, Ohio (WKRC) - The owner of a popular tree farm is sharing a message of gratitude this holiday. His family experienced a horrible tragedy, just ahead of the busy season, but that isn't stopping him from spreading joy. 13 years later, Bryan Keeton still loves talking about trees. "There's...
WKRC
Fall Feast feeds hundreds in need, provides medical screenings and coats this Thanksgiving
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The annual Fall Feast is at the Duke Energy Center on Thursday, and anyone looking for a free, warm Thanksgiving meal is invited to attend. The doors opened at 10:00 a.m. and the event goes until 2:00 p.m. Guests were lined up hours before doors opened, James Holloway was one of them.
WKRC
Shoppers carry on Black Friday tradition in Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The unofficial start of the holiday shopping season has begun. Kenwood Mall was one of the busiest places to be on Black Friday in the Tri-State. “We love it. We don’t mind the crowds or anything. We just enjoy it. You know, it’s just part of the season,” said Kay Rowland, who was out shopping with her granddaughters, Maci and Zoe.
WKRC
Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt opens for holiday season
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt opened for the holiday season. It is a German Christmas market that offers seasonal items, food, and drinks, as well as light and music shows. It is located in Smale Riverfront Park just outside the Moerlein Lager House.
WKRC
Fire breaks out in family of four's Hamilton home
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A family of four had to leave their home on Thanksgiving after a fire. Emergency units were called to the scene on Cereal Avenue near Eaten Avenue in the afternoon. The fire reportedly started in the kitchen, causing a lot of smoke damage. Fortunately, no one...
WKRC
2 people forced from their home by early Thanksgiving fire
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are needing a place to stay this Thanksgiving. Firefighters put out a kitchen fire at about 3:30 a.m. on Harvard Avenue in Evanston. The Cincinnati Fire Department said there were no injuries. They're still working to deterimine what caused the fire, which did $50,000...
WKRC
More than two-thirds of Americans expected to shop on Black Friday and through the weekend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) -- It is the busiest shopping day of the year and 166 million people are expected to shop this weekend. A lot of stores have had major deals all week leading up to Black Friday, and they will continue through the weekend. According to the National Retail Federation,...
WKRC
NKY food pantry serving more families in need now than during pandemic peak
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - 2022 isn’t over yet and the Be Concerned Food Pantry in Covington has already served more families than it did in 2020 during the peak of the pandemic. Be Concerned serves primarily families in Northern Kentucky. Typically, it serves between 800 and 1,000 families in...
WKRC
Local man making T-shirts for hurricane relief hits delays due to COVID, strong response
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A local man who started selling T-shirts to raise money for relief efforts in southwestern Florida following Hurricane Ian says he has been delayed in getting some of his orders out because of COVID-19, and the overall strong response to his efforts. Andy Dumond started printing...
WKRC
Gathering safely for Thanksgiving among a trifecta of health concerns
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - People are gathering for Thanksgiving as rates of flu and RSV are high in the Tri-State. Doctors are sharing recommendations to keep your family healthy this holiday season. Dr. Felicia Scaggs Huang, Interim Director of Infection Prevention and Control for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, says the decision to...
WKRC
Don't want to cook? Dinner gone bad? These restaurants are open on Thanksgiving 2022
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - While families all over the country treasure gathering around the table and cramming kitchens for their annual Thanksgiving dinners, there are those who are more than happy to leave the cooking to others by dining out. There are dozens of retail stores closed for the holiday but...
WKRC
Where to watch 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' this year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Good grief! It might be hard to find "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" on television this year. The Charles Schultz special, which first aired on CBS in 1973, is not on network TV. You'll recall that PBS had rights to air the 25-minute animated special in 2020 and 2021 but it's only available on Apple TV+ in 2022.
WKRC
Ready for take off: Here are CVG's top travel destinations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The Big Apple, two Florida cities, Sin City and the Windy City top Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport's list of where passengers are flying to most within the United States. The airport continues to pursue nonstop domestic flights. Based on ticket sales, the cities passengers are...
WKRC
4-year-old girl hit by car yards from spot where 4-year-old boy was hit
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – One mother is grateful for her four-year-old daughter’s life this Thanksgiving after her daughter by hit by a car. "I'm thankful that my baby's still here,” said Lavaya Mayberry. Mayberry’s daughter, Laya, was hit one week earlier outside her grandmother’s Avondale apartment.
WKRC
Police: 4 stolen trailers found at Middletown man's home
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Middletown police arrested a man they believe is a serial thief. Police say they were on patrol near the Lowe’s on Towne Boulevard at 1:00 a.m. Friday when they saw a car in the parking lot that matched the description from previous thefts at the building.
WKRC
Strategies to End Homelessness awarded $5 million grant from Jeff Bezos nonprofit
CINCINNATI (WKRC)- The pandemic has put homelessness and struggling families front and center as more and more struggle to keep a roof over their heads. Now, through a financial grant another infusion of cash is coming to help. Strategies to End Homelessness President and C.E.O. Kevin Finn says more families...
WKRC
Medical pioneer, former Hamilton County coroner, Dr. O'dell Owens dead at 74
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Hamilton County coroner, Cincinnati State president, and fertility expert Dr. O'dell Owens has died. Current coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco said Dr. Owens died on the way to the hospital after suffering a heart attack just after noon Wednesday. He was elected to the office of Hamilton...
WKRC
Boy who had organs stolen by human traffickers is now receiving care in Dayton
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It’s a story so horrific it’s hard to believe – a boy’s organs were stolen by human traffickers. The shocking story started with a family fleeing persecution in Northeast Africa. They found freedom in the US and eventually moved to Cincinnati. The boy,...
Comments / 0