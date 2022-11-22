ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

abc27.com

Meals given away in York to people in need

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Lifepath Christian Ministries in York served the guests staying in their men’s shelter a full thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The nonprofit also made meals for first responders in the area. “That’s what encapsulates everything. If a person is hungry, hurting, or hopeless. We want...
YORK, PA
DC News Now

‘Cybersecurity incident’ disrupts Washington County website, some services

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A “cybersecurity incident” on Thanksgiving caused a disruption to certain computer systems, including the county’s website and some services. As of Friday at 7:30 p.m., the disruption was affecting some capabilities at the Emergency Communications Center, but Danielle Weaver, Washington County Public Relations and Marketing Director, said in […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
PennLive.com

Central Pa. bank donates historic building

An historic building in Glen Rock, York County is being donated to the borough. PeoplesBank is donating its building at 1 Manchester St. PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, was originally founded as “the First National Bank of Glen Rock, Penna” in 1864. It was one of the first businesses established since Glen Rock’s historical incorporation in 1859. In 1997, the building to be donated became part of the National Register of Historic Places. In addition to housing the Glen Rock Borough office, the building is also occupied by the Glen Rock Historical Preservation Society.
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews

York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews. York County fire, explosion causes extra response …. York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews. Supporting small businesses in Wilkes-Barre. Supporting small businesses in Wilkes-Barre. Holiday craft fair held in Wilkes-Barre Township. Holiday craft fair held in...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Group protests outside Harrisburg-area fur company

About a dozen animal rights activists gathered on South Front Street in Wormleysburg outside the Charles Fur Company to peacefully protest the use of fur in clothing on Saturday. The group walked and stood along the sidewalk across from the Susquehanna River holding signs to passing-by motorists, wielding signs saying...
WORMLEYSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Overnight fire, explosion in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters in York County worked to put out a fire and late responded to the same scene for an explosion in the late hours of Friday and early on Saturday. According to Strinestown Community Fire Company, their crews were dispatched to a fire in North...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Vehicle auction in York draws in crowds

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Not many things have the power to bring crowds together quite like cars at deep discounts. Those deals are what make the York County Drug Task Force Auctions a huge hit with the community. Twenty-one vehicles were up for sale on Friday Nov. 25, all of which were seized during drug investigations.
YORK COUNTY, PA
bethesdamagazine.com

Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race

Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
MARYLAND STATE
pahomepage.com

Man arrested after York County home invasion

‘Joy Through the Grove’ lights up the night at Knoebels. 'Joy Through the Grove' lights up the night at Knoebels. Massive Christmas tree donated for toys for tots …. Massive Christmas tree donated for toys for tots campaign. Shoppers see what’s in store during Black Friday …. Shoppers...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Owner of Pot-bellied pig in York County found

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are looking for the owner of a missing pet, but this pet isn’t a cat or dog. York County Regional Police are looking for the owner of a Pot-Bellied pig in the 100 block of Forest Hills Road in Windsor Township, York County.,
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Rutter’s raises minimum wage for second time in 2022

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Rutter’s, which is based in York County, raised its minimum wage for the second time this year. Starting pay for full-time employees is now up to $17.50 an hour, which equates to over $36,000. Rutter’s already increased their minimum wage earlier in 2022....
local21news.com

Six injured in mass casualty tree collision in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Six are injured, according to Franklin Fire officials, following an incredibly destructive tree collision in Chambersburg. Authorities say that the "mass casualty" accident had occurred on Nov. 23 on the 600 block of Boyer Mill Rd. at around 1 p.m. Police say that the...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Frederick Police Warns Community of Virtual Kidnapping Ransom Scam

Per Frederick Police Department: In November of 2022, the Frederick Police Department investigated two occurrences related to a virtual kidnapping ransom scam. During these investigations, it was found the suspect(s) called the victims advising a family member was being held captive, demanding a ransom be paid for their release. In both cases, the suspects ordered the victims to stay on the phone until the ransom was electronically wired to a location in Mexico.
FREDERICK, MD

