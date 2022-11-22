Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - GettysburgTy D.Gettysburg, PA
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-SeeMelissa FrostGettysburg, PA
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersShippensburg, PA
abc27.com
Meals given away in York to people in need
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Lifepath Christian Ministries in York served the guests staying in their men’s shelter a full thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The nonprofit also made meals for first responders in the area. “That’s what encapsulates everything. If a person is hungry, hurting, or hopeless. We want...
‘Cybersecurity incident’ disrupts Washington County website, some services
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A “cybersecurity incident” on Thanksgiving caused a disruption to certain computer systems, including the county’s website and some services. As of Friday at 7:30 p.m., the disruption was affecting some capabilities at the Emergency Communications Center, but Danielle Weaver, Washington County Public Relations and Marketing Director, said in […]
Historic castle-like home in Hummelstown stop on 30th annual Elegant Progressions
John Bekelja and his late wife, Olga, were drawn to their Hummelstown home for its stately architecture. “It’s not Gothic, it’s not Victorian,” Bekelja said. “I don’t quite know what the style is.”. The three-story limestone home features stained glass, twin circular towers and distinct...
Central Pa. bank donates historic building
An historic building in Glen Rock, York County is being donated to the borough. PeoplesBank is donating its building at 1 Manchester St. PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, was originally founded as “the First National Bank of Glen Rock, Penna” in 1864. It was one of the first businesses established since Glen Rock’s historical incorporation in 1859. In 1997, the building to be donated became part of the National Register of Historic Places. In addition to housing the Glen Rock Borough office, the building is also occupied by the Glen Rock Historical Preservation Society.
pahomepage.com
York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews
York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews. York County fire, explosion causes extra response …. York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews. Supporting small businesses in Wilkes-Barre. Supporting small businesses in Wilkes-Barre. Holiday craft fair held in Wilkes-Barre Township. Holiday craft fair held in...
Group protests outside Harrisburg-area fur company
About a dozen animal rights activists gathered on South Front Street in Wormleysburg outside the Charles Fur Company to peacefully protest the use of fur in clothing on Saturday. The group walked and stood along the sidewalk across from the Susquehanna River holding signs to passing-by motorists, wielding signs saying...
Overnight fire, explosion in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters in York County worked to put out a fire and late responded to the same scene for an explosion in the late hours of Friday and early on Saturday. According to Strinestown Community Fire Company, their crews were dispatched to a fire in North...
anash.org
Wedding: Geisinsky – Pewzner
The wedding of Moshe Aaron Geisinsky of Long Beach, CA, and Masha Pewzner of Harrisburg, PA took place Tuesday night at Oholei Torah Ballroom.
abc27.com
Vehicle auction in York draws in crowds
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Not many things have the power to bring crowds together quite like cars at deep discounts. Those deals are what make the York County Drug Task Force Auctions a huge hit with the community. Twenty-one vehicles were up for sale on Friday Nov. 25, all of which were seized during drug investigations.
Pa. chef injured in horrific car accident: ‘None of this has me in a place of despair’
Driving home late one night in June, Keith M. Taylor encountered a car on the Pennsylvania Turnpike barreling toward him in the wrong direction. He had no time to prepare for what happened next. As a car in front of Taylor’s swerved to avoid a head-on collision, the wrong-way driver...
bethesdamagazine.com
Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race
Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
Italian bakery in Mechanicsburg sells pastry with heavenly flavor and crunchy layers: Best Eats
The shelves at this authentic Italian bakery are always dazzlingly full, with colorful pastries and cookies. After all, their motto is “A taste of Italy in every bite.” Especially popular are the tricolored or “rainbow” cookies that resemble the Italian flag.
pahomepage.com
Man arrested after York County home invasion
‘Joy Through the Grove’ lights up the night at Knoebels. 'Joy Through the Grove' lights up the night at Knoebels. Massive Christmas tree donated for toys for tots …. Massive Christmas tree donated for toys for tots campaign. Shoppers see what’s in store during Black Friday …. Shoppers...
State College
Pa. House Democrats Will Lose Their Majority for at Least a Few Weeks. Here’s Why
HARRISBURG — Democrats won control of the Pennsylvania state House on Nov. 8, but their majority is going to disappear for at least a few weeks in the new year. Republicans will have a temporary 101-99 edge in the 203-seat chamber, in part because of the death of a longtime lawmaker whose seat must be filled in a special election.
4 transported after Maryland wreck involving Mon County ambulance
Four patients, including two Monongalia County EMS workers, were transported after a collision near Cumberland, Maryland on Wednesday.
abc27.com
Owner of Pot-bellied pig in York County found
WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are looking for the owner of a missing pet, but this pet isn’t a cat or dog. York County Regional Police are looking for the owner of a Pot-Bellied pig in the 100 block of Forest Hills Road in Windsor Township, York County.,
abc27.com
Rutter’s raises minimum wage for second time in 2022
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Rutter’s, which is based in York County, raised its minimum wage for the second time this year. Starting pay for full-time employees is now up to $17.50 an hour, which equates to over $36,000. Rutter’s already increased their minimum wage earlier in 2022....
local21news.com
Six injured in mass casualty tree collision in Chambersburg
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Six are injured, according to Franklin Fire officials, following an incredibly destructive tree collision in Chambersburg. Authorities say that the "mass casualty" accident had occurred on Nov. 23 on the 600 block of Boyer Mill Rd. at around 1 p.m. Police say that the...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Frederick Police Warns Community of Virtual Kidnapping Ransom Scam
Per Frederick Police Department: In November of 2022, the Frederick Police Department investigated two occurrences related to a virtual kidnapping ransom scam. During these investigations, it was found the suspect(s) called the victims advising a family member was being held captive, demanding a ransom be paid for their release. In both cases, the suspects ordered the victims to stay on the phone until the ransom was electronically wired to a location in Mexico.
Florida company to take over logistics at Harley-Davidson facility
A Florida company has announced it will serve as a new third-party logistics service provider for Harley-Davidson in York County. Comprehensive Logistics will take over logistics at the facility on Memory Lane in Springettsbury Township. “For the York logistics contract, H-D and CLI are partnering together to ramp up production...
Comments / 1