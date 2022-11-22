*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Nov. 29, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 30, 2022. Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

3 HOURS AGO