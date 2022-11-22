Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023
Wood is a big believer and investor in the high-flying tech sector. Buffett tends to focus on value stocks and those that return lots of capital to shareholders. There are a few stocks the two well-known investors seem to agree on. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Near 52-Week Lows, These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Look Like Bargains
While 3M is facing headwinds, the Dividend King should continue growing its high-yielding payout. Intel's cost-cutting moves will put its big-time payout on an even firmer foundation. Verizon is generating plenty of cash to invest in 5G and pay its massive dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Beyond Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock in 2023 Instead
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are silly meme tokens, and they don't have much long-term promise. Investors seeking a growing business that benefits from strong competitive advantages should look at Block. With shares down 61% in 2022, now is a good time to buy the stock as we look toward the...
Motley Fool
Why Energy Stocks Are Falling Today
Crude prices fell to December 2021 levels on Monday on concerns that COVID-19 lockdowns and social unrest in China would limit economic activity and demand for oil. These stocks all pay handsome dividends and have shown remarkable restraint through this period of volatility, giving no reason for long-term-focused investors to sell despite the falling price of oil.
Motley Fool
Should You Back Up the Truck and Load Up on Amazon Stock?
Amazon stock has plunged mainly because of macroeconomic headwinds and uncertainty. The company's long-term growth prospects remain attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now
The market sell-off created compelling deals for long-term investors to take advantage of. RH and VF Corp. are two retail stocks that could soar once macro headwinds in the economy clear away. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Will Zoom Stock Keep Falling in 2023?
Low growth in 2022 could create a low bar to clear in 2023. Zoom's expected EPS growth could bring solid investment returns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Chinese Stocks Are Popping on Wednesday
Investors are speculating that protests in China could lead to an end to the zero-COVID policy. Officials have said vaccination rates are climbing, likely a first step in opening the economy back up. While nothing is certain, investors are speculating that 2023 will be a better year for Chinese stocks.
Motley Fool
Why Workday Stock Was Climbing Today
Workday beat estimates on the bottom line in its third-quarter earnings report. The company also raised its guidance and gave an encouraging outlook for 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why XPeng, Li Auto, and Nio Stocks All Soared Today
China's XPeng reported a sales miss and a big loss for Q3 2022 this morning -- and its stock is up. Rival Chinese EV manufacturers Li Auto and Nio are seeing their stocks rise as well. But XPeng just warned that sales are getting worse in Q4 -- what's up...
Motley Fool
Is Applied Materials Stock a Buy With Chip Companies Stumbling Into 2023?
Applied Materials beat expectations to close out fiscal 2022, reporting a 10% increase in revenue. Despite chip industry headwinds, the company is forecasting more revenue growth to kick off 2023. Profitability could also improve next year if various industry issues start to clear up. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
Why XPeng and Petco Were Wednesday's Winning Stocks
XPeng shares moved higher as investors foresaw better times ahead. Petco's stock climbed following its latest financial report, overcoming a downgrade in earnings guidance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Avoid Buying a New Car in 2023
One of the hardest parts of being an adult is delaying a dream because it's the smart thing to do. Chip shortages are expected to continue through 2023. Competition is not going away anytime soon. Rising interest rates make buying a new car even more expensive. There's nothing quite like...
Motley Fool
Tesla Is Losing Market Share. Should Investors Worry?
*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Nov. 29, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 30, 2022. Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
Why CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet Stocks Fell This Morning
CrowdStrike crushed on earnings last night, and beat on sales as well. CrowdStrike promised to follow up this earnings beat with another earnings beat in Q4. Investors sold off the stock anyway, and sold Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks as well. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Warner Bros is Losing One of its Most Reliable Partners
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Check Update: Stimulus Checks Provide a Shocking Amount of Extra Cash
Stimulus checks made a much bigger difference than you'd think. Thousands of dollars in stimulus checks were provided during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many Americans were able to use the checks to improve their finances. Americans have been left with a shocking amount of extra money thanks to stimulus payments. During...
Motley Fool
Why Baozun, Kanzhun, and GDS Holdings Rallied Today
Widespread protests and weak economic data led to hopes of a reopening from lockdowns in China. Baozun and Kanzhun reported third-quarter earnings yesterday, showing revenue declines. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Motley Fool
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD -19.75%) Q3 2023 Earnings...
Motley Fool
Has AMD Replaced Nvidia as a Top Semiconductor Company?
AMD's revenue growth significantly outpaced Nvidia's on paper. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Comments / 0