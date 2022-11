Prairie Lanes adult and junior league scores

As his team huddled in the end zone, Saguaro coach Jason Mohns delivered a simple message: “There’s a reason why we’re champions.” For much of this season, it was hard to see that. The No. 5-seeded Sabercats — reigning Open Division champions — struggled to a 2-3 start, the worst of Mohns’ coaching...

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 21 MINUTES AGO