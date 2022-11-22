ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Why the nation is once again close to a devastating freight railroad strike

In September, President Joe Biden, the most union friendly president in recent history, got personally involved in negotiations that reached a tentative labor deal that averted a strike at the nation's major freight railroads. It was a deal he hailed as a "win for tens of thousands of rail workers."
US Freight rail strike could cost US economy $1 billion in first week

A US freight rail strike could cost the US economy $1 billion in the first week of the strike, according to a new analysis from the Anderson Economic Group. In the first three days alone, US workers and consumers could see potential losses of a quarter billion dollars as a transit strike involving rail is one of the most expensive and disruptive events that can happen to the economy.
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
Trump posts angry Thanksgiving message: ‘Give me freedom or give me death’

Former president Donald Trump launched a Thanksgiving rant on social media and lashed out at one of the prosecutors investigating allegations of misconduct, including tax fraud.“The Manhattan DA Case should never have been brought,” the 45th president posted on Truth Social on Thursday, adding that it was a “total witch hunt”.Mr Trump rued: “The DA’s 'Star' witness, who has been harassed and brutalised, and is scared beyond belief, has nevertheless totally confirmed our story and defence.”“This case should be dismissed immediately, and the large, highly paid and ‘prestigious’ accounting firm that we relied on to do their job, but...
CNN projects Rep. Mary Peltola will win race for Alaska House seat, thwarting Sarah Palin's political comeback again

Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola, the Democrat who won a special election that sent her to Congress this summer, will once again thwart former Gov. Sarah Palin's bid for a political comeback. CNN projected Wednesday that Peltola will win the race for Alaska's at-large House seat after the state's ranked choice voting tabulation, defeating Palin and Republican Nick Begich III.
ALASKA STATE
US military says American troops were at risk from Turkish strike on base in Syria this week

The US military says American troops were put at risk from a Turkish drone strike Tuesday on a base in Syria. "We have received additional information that there was a risk to US Troops and personnel," US Central Command said in a short statement on Wednesday. No US service members were injured in the strike, CENTCOM said. They declined to provide any further information on how many troops were put at risk or where they were located in relation to the attack.
Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘using old nuclear cruise missiles’ as weapon stock ‘depleted’

Russia is removing nuclear warheads from ageing cruise missiles designed in the 1980s and firing the unarmed munitions at Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defence has claimed.London belives that the weapons are unlikely to cause much damage and that Moscow is using them as decoys to divert Kyiv’s air defences, alleging that its use of the weapons highlights its depleted stocks.It comes as Vladimir Putin’s forces are bombarding the key city of Kherson – territory they lost to Ukraine two weeks ago – forcing Ukrainian authorities to evacuate hospitals in the area.The incessant shelling of Kherson by Russia has...

