Why the nation is once again close to a devastating freight railroad strike
In September, President Joe Biden, the most union friendly president in recent history, got personally involved in negotiations that reached a tentative labor deal that averted a strike at the nation's major freight railroads. It was a deal he hailed as a "win for tens of thousands of rail workers."
US Freight rail strike could cost US economy $1 billion in first week
A US freight rail strike could cost the US economy $1 billion in the first week of the strike, according to a new analysis from the Anderson Economic Group. In the first three days alone, US workers and consumers could see potential losses of a quarter billion dollars as a transit strike involving rail is one of the most expensive and disruptive events that can happen to the economy.
Biden rails against access to assault weapons after recent spate of shootings
President Joe Biden said Thursday that he would work with Congress to "try to get rid of assault weapons" after a recent spate of shootings in the US, including at a LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia. "The idea (that) we still allow semiautomatic...
Harris dives into Asian diplomacy amid questions back home about her political future
Vice President Kamala Harris is sticking close to her script when responding to what Democrats hope will once again be their greatest electoral mobilizer: Donald Trump and his third White House bid. "The president said he intends to run and if he does, I will be running with him," she...
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
Trump posts angry Thanksgiving message: ‘Give me freedom or give me death’
Former president Donald Trump launched a Thanksgiving rant on social media and lashed out at one of the prosecutors investigating allegations of misconduct, including tax fraud.“The Manhattan DA Case should never have been brought,” the 45th president posted on Truth Social on Thursday, adding that it was a “total witch hunt”.Mr Trump rued: “The DA’s 'Star' witness, who has been harassed and brutalised, and is scared beyond belief, has nevertheless totally confirmed our story and defence.”“This case should be dismissed immediately, and the large, highly paid and ‘prestigious’ accounting firm that we relied on to do their job, but...
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
Video of Vladimir Putin Dropping Pen During Meeting Viewed 1 Million Times
Vladimir Putin appeared to drop his pen after a surprising announcement from his Armenian counterpart at a CSTO summit.
McCarthy tries to boost his conservative bona fides as pro-Trump lawmakers threaten his speaker bid
Three weeks before the midterm elections, Kevin McCarthy enraged the pro-Trump House Freedom Caucus after the GOP leader publicly suggested he has yet to see any impeachable offenses committed by the Biden administration. Hardline Republicans -- who have been agitating to impeach President Joe Biden or a member of his...
DOJ prosecutors seek testimony from former Vice President Pence in January 6 criminal probe
Justice Department prosecutors have reached out to representatives of former Vice President Mike Pence to seek his testimony in the criminal investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and allies to impede the transfer of power after the 2020 election, according to people familiar with the matter. Pence's team...
CNN projects Rep. Mary Peltola will win race for Alaska House seat, thwarting Sarah Palin's political comeback again
Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola, the Democrat who won a special election that sent her to Congress this summer, will once again thwart former Gov. Sarah Palin's bid for a political comeback. CNN projected Wednesday that Peltola will win the race for Alaska's at-large House seat after the state's ranked choice voting tabulation, defeating Palin and Republican Nick Begich III.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia probably firing cruise missiles with nuclear warheads removed, says UK
Use of ageing missiles highlights how depleted Moscow’s stocks of long-range missiles are, says UK Ministry of Defence
U.S. bans the sale and import of some tech from Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE
The five-member FCC said it has voted unanimously to adopt new rules that will block the importation or sale of certain technology products that pose security risks to U.S. critical infrastructure.
US military says American troops were at risk from Turkish strike on base in Syria this week
The US military says American troops were put at risk from a Turkish drone strike Tuesday on a base in Syria. "We have received additional information that there was a risk to US Troops and personnel," US Central Command said in a short statement on Wednesday. No US service members were injured in the strike, CENTCOM said. They declined to provide any further information on how many troops were put at risk or where they were located in relation to the attack.
Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘using old nuclear cruise missiles’ as weapon stock ‘depleted’
Russia is removing nuclear warheads from ageing cruise missiles designed in the 1980s and firing the unarmed munitions at Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defence has claimed.London belives that the weapons are unlikely to cause much damage and that Moscow is using them as decoys to divert Kyiv’s air defences, alleging that its use of the weapons highlights its depleted stocks.It comes as Vladimir Putin’s forces are bombarding the key city of Kherson – territory they lost to Ukraine two weeks ago – forcing Ukrainian authorities to evacuate hospitals in the area.The incessant shelling of Kherson by Russia has...
