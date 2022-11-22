SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Wholistic Wellness Center at 160 Wall St., Springfield, is celebrating it’s 20 year by continuing to grow and blossom. New practitioners have joined the WWC in the past year and we are now planning to offer classes and fun activities at the center during evenings and weekends. You can sign up to receive emails of upcoming events by emailing wwc@vermontel.net or calling 802-885-1600 and asking to be added to our list of friends. We will also be posting events on our Facebook Page.

