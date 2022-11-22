Read full article on original website
Carolyn Enger at the First Universalist Parish of Chester
CHESTER, Vt. — World-renowned pianist Carolyn Enger will bring “Mischlinge Exposé” to the First Universalist Parish of Chester (211 North St.) on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at 4 p.m. “Mischlinge Exposé” weaves a multimedia tapestry around a little-known aspect of the Holocaust: “The Mischlinge” (a derogatory...
Chester-Andover Senior Dinner
CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester-Andover senior dinner will be held this year on Dec. 10 at 12 p.m. at the Green Mountain Union High School, 716 VT Rte.103 in Chester. This is the 45th annual dinner and we are very excited to be holding it in person after two years of delivered takeout meals in collaboration with Everyone Eats.
Holiday Open House at VAULT is back
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join us on Dec. 3 at Gallery at the VAULT for a festive Open House from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. Want to see how to make Moravian Star Ornaments? Robin Bickel will demonstrate and teach this craft from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Stephanie Taft...
Upcoming classes at the Wholistic Wellness Center
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Wholistic Wellness Center at 160 Wall St., Springfield, is celebrating it’s 20 year by continuing to grow and blossom. New practitioners have joined the WWC in the past year and we are now planning to offer classes and fun activities at the center during evenings and weekends. You can sign up to receive emails of upcoming events by emailing wwc@vermontel.net or calling 802-885-1600 and asking to be added to our list of friends. We will also be posting events on our Facebook Page.
Featured Pet: Parker
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Parker is a 4 year old, tall, and handsome 70 pound dog. Parker loves to play with other dogs, but no kitties for him. He came to us right after Hurricane Ian hit Fla. Sports and Vintage Car in Plainfield, N.H. has covered his adoption fee. For more information on Parker call 802-885-3997 or fill out an application on our website www.spfldhumane.org. We are open by appointment only.
Pepper on Windsor County Assistant Judge
Assistant Judge Michael Ricci not winning his election bid to continue as one of our two County Assistant Judges is a real loss for the residents of Windsor County. As Windsor County Clerk I have had the pleasure of working with Assistant Judge Michael Ricci for the past 15 months since Governor Phil Scott appointed him to the position.
