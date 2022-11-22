Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
12-year-old central Pa. boy bags elk during rare hunting opportunity
Still feeling the afterglow of his 12th birthday three days prior, on Aug. 20, West Perry Middle School student Chris Bowersox went to a football scrimmage. His mom’s phone rang again and again, but it wasn’t until after the game that they heard the news: Chris had been drawn by the Pennsylvania Game Commission for an elk hunting license.
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Deer hunters on the move early Saturday, despite comfortable conditions
Pennsylvania deer hunters enjoyed welcoming weather for the first day of the 2022 firearms hunting season for deer, with temperatures climbing quickly into the mid-50s, only a light breeze and no precipitation,. It was the type of weather that generally encourages hunters to remain on stand in one location rather...
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting holiday festivals is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
1 taken to hospital after car was found in Lake Erie, Mentor
A person is being hospitalized after their car was discovered in Lake Erie Friday morning.
Pa. Department of Health launches pilot program to help seniors with medical marijuana
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania State Health Department is launching a pilot program to help seniors afford the cost of medical marijuana. Nearly 1,400 patients enrolled in Pennsylvania's prescription assistance program will receive $50 per month until next June. This is phase three of the Commonwealth's Medical Marijuana Assistance Program. Phases one and two were implemented on March 1, 2022, which eliminated annual card fees for eligible participants registered in existing financial hardship programs, and then eliminated all background check fees for caregivers. You can learn more about the program and eligibility requirements at this link.
Last-minute trophy walleye in Lake Erie derbies: NE Ohio fishing report for the weekend of Nov. 23-25
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Jim Holton, 71, of Millford, Mich. could have a lot to be thankful for on Sunday at noon. Both the Lake Erie Fall Brawl and the Walleye Slam walleye derbies that began on Lake Erie on Oct. 15 will wrap up on Sunday at noon, and Holton’s 13.62-pound, 31.5-inch walleye caught last Tuesday off Lorain is in line to win both derbies.
newsonthegreen.com
Missing drains give rise to investigation
Whenever you stick a shovel in the ground, you never know what you’re going to find. Or, in the case of the Brookfield Middle School remediation project, what you might not find. Construction workers with Schirmer Construction Inc. reported that some downspout drains that were identified on architectural drawings...
Pennsylvania to soon ban sales of burning bush
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says the sales of burning bush will soon be banned after it was named an invasive species. Burning bush is described by state policymakers as “a non-native widely planted landscape shrub popular for its fire-engine-red fall foliage.” The shrub is said to reach up to 15 feet in […]
Dog remains found near Wilkes-Barre creek
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the SPCA said they found the remains of an unidentified dog in Luzerne County. According to SPCA Humane Officer Vickie VanGorder, the remains of a dog were found near a creek by Stanton and New Frederick Streets in Wilkes-Barre. Investigators said the body was found wrapped in a […]
newsonthegreen.com
Fat Hippy wants to create ‘hip spot’ in Brookfield
In these days of streaming on Spotify and YouTube videos, where music is available through a computer or a phone, Zac Younkins is a throwback in that he wants his music to come from something he can hold: a piece of vinyl, a CD or a cassette. “With physical music,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Deer hunting in Pennsylvania starts this weekend
The biggest day on the Pennsylvania hunting calendar — opening day of the firearms season on deer — begins at a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday. More than 850,000 people have purchased some form of general hunting license, from resident adult to mentored youth, this year. For families,...
echo-pilot.com
Pennsylvania hunters find more than 2,400 bears in the woods — so far
Hunters killed more bears during early archery, muzzleloader and special firearms seasons than in the four-day rifle period that ended Nov. 22. The Pennsylvania Game Commission's preliminary report reveals that hunters killed 1,010 bears in the rifle season and 1,451 in the variety of early seasons. The extended season overlapping with deer season begins Saturday in limited parts of the state.
Millcreek Police investigate retail theft at mall
Although the season of giving is upon us, people should be more guarded with their belongings as Millcreek Police Department investigates a recent theft at the mall. The incident happened on Nov. 14 at the Millcreek Mall. Police said the suspects are two women who took merchandise from inside a store and then left in […]
Pennsylvania veterans’ homes need nurses and health care workers
The homes are turning away veterans due to lack of staffing. Pennsylvanians who served their country are waiting for weeks or even months to get into one of the commonwealth’s homes for military veterans. About 1,500 former servicemembers and their spouses live in the state’s six veterans homes. Department...
Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation
(The Center Square) – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants. ...
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
5 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within the Commonwealth. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed […]
How soon could recreational marijuana become legal in Pennsylvania?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- A third state surrounding Pennsylvania legalized recreational marijuana during the 2022 midterm election. With control of the state House set to change, could marijuana laws in the commonwealth change next?"I never even thought this was going to happen in my lifetime, honestly," Raquel Walker said. But there it was. Recreational marijuana became available for legal purchase in New Jersey earlier this year for someone like Walker, who says she's been smoking weed for a long time, just not legally until now."Buying marijuana off the street, you never know what they have or what's in it," Walker...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania State Police Investigate Theft at Walmart in Harborcreek
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Troop E, Erie is investigating a theft of cash. On November 22nd, around 12:10 p.m., two suspects were involved in the theft of cash at Walmart located in Harborcreek. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Corey Lewandoski at PSP Erie, 814-898-1641.
Comments / 0