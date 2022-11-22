ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

WYSH AM 1380

Rita Annette Schuler, 66, of Knoxville

Rita Annette Schuler, age 66 of Knoxville passed away at her residence on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Rita was born October 3, 1956, in Springfield, OH to the late James and Phyllis Stapleton. For many years Rita was the Human Resources manager at Cascade Corporation. She was survived by her...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Thanksgiving Mass at St. Joseph in Norris

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Norris invites everyone to Thanksgiving Mass on Thursday, November 24th at 10:00 am. All are welcome.
NORRIS, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Clinton among 16 Downtown Improvement Grant recipients

(TECD press release) Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced Tuesday the 16 Tennessee Main Street and Tennessee Downtowns communities that are recipients of Downtown Improvement Grants. A total of $1 million in Rural Economic Opportunity funds is being awarded in amounts...
CLINTON, TN
WYSH AM 1380

ACSO: Man arrested after armed robbery

An Oak Ridge man was arrested Tuesday in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at a gas station on Lake City Highway. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of an armed robbery at the Rocky Top 76 gas station and, when they arrived, were told that a man later identified as 21-year-old Carlos W. Hernandez, Jr. of Oak Ridge had entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money. An ACSO press release says that video surveillance footage showed Hernandez holding two gas station employees at gunpoint while he took money from the register before fleeing the scene.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

TBI: Ex-Union County deputy indicted, arrested

The TBI says that an investigation by its special agents has resulted in the indictment of a former Union County deputy on a charge of official oppression. In September, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, the agency began investigating allegations involving 40-year-old Joey Lynn McBee. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that McBee, while working as a deputy for the Union County Sheriff’s Office, approached a woman visiting a residence in Luttrell and unlawfully arrested her for trespassing. Further investigation revealed that McBee detained the woman for an extended period of time before returning her to the residence where the arrest occurred.
UNION COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Harbour Drive in Clinton has been reopened

The city of Clinton says that Harbour Drive between Melton Hill Drive and Melton Hill Circle, which has been closed for several months due to construction is back open to traffic. The road reopened Tuesday at around 5 pm. The city says that there may be temporary road closures with...
CLINTON, TN

