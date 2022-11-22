Read full article on original website
TechRadar
This top video editor gets a stellar Black Friday discount
We’ve been tracking the best Black Friday deals - and with up to 40% off, CyberLink is offering some unmissable deals for creatives looking for video editing software, audio editors, and photo editors. This Black Friday through Cyber Monday, you can pick up CyberLink PowerDirector for $48.99 (opens in...
Best Black Friday 2022 deals: Top offers on iPhones, TVs, Airpods pro and more
Black Friday 2022 weekend is finally here, and it’s the sales extravaganza of the year. There are thousands of offers to be had across everything from air fryers, dehumidifiers, mattresses, fashion, beauty and toys to TVs, gaming, tech, mobile phones and laptops – and we at IndyBest are here to bring you the best deals as they drop.Almost all the big-name brands are taking part, including Pandora, Nintendo, Lego, Ugg, Ninja, Meta, Dyson, Tefal, The White Company, Molton Brown and Shark. Similarly, the likes of Amazon, Very, Asda, Apple, Argos, Boots, Currys and John Lewis & Partners have all slashed their...
TechRadar
This heated airer is back in stock for Black Friday – and we're buying it
If you've been looking for a heated airer while shopping this year's Black Friday deals, we've found something that's going to grab your attention. The Dry:Soon Deluxe 3-Tier Heated Airer is back in stock for £199.99 at Lakeland (opens in new tab). It's become one of this year's must-have appliances thanks to its ability to dry big loads of laundry fast and without running up enormous energy bills. It's been out of stock for several weeks due to high demand, but right now you can add it to your basket and check out – but you'll want to do that fast before word gets around.
TechRadar
Get £150 off this superb Shark vacuum deal during Black Friday
This Shark vacuum deal is just one of the many 2022 Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) which has impressed us. The Black Friday vacuum deals (opens in new tab) that we've seen (so far) aren't just on the most expensive models, where retailers have loads of wiggle room on price. We're seeing some really good deals on more affordable models too, and this Amazon Black Friday deal is particularly good: with 50% off, this Shark anti-hair wrap upright is now just £149.99 (opens in new tab). That's not a lot of money for a lot of cleaning power.
TechRadar
5 great Samsung soundbar Black Friday deals that bring Dolby Atmos for less
Samsung offers an impressive range of Dolby Atmos soundbars – everything from affordable, compact all-in-one models to pricey 7.1.4-channel systems with a wireless subwoofer and surround speakers. We’ve spotted a number of desirable models among the best Black Friday soundbar deals, and we’re here to tell you more about them.
TechRadar
Black Friday deals live - hot or not: the best (and worst) discounts rated
The best Black Friday deals, the worst, and the downright bizarre. It's Black Friday - and there are, literally, millions of Black Friday deals this morning. Everything from TVs to toys, fashion, pet items - you name it, there's an offer. Our deals experts have been scanning the sales and...
TechRadar
The best Samsung TV Black Friday deals 2022: cheap QLED and mini-LED 4K TVs
The Samsung TV Black Friday deals have arrived. The world's biggest sales period of the year, aka Black Friday, is actually upon us now and there are an absolute ton of brilliant Black Friday deals for you to cast your eyes over. Samsung models may be hard to sift through, but in general we like OLED over QLED, and all of these Samsung TVs are worth a look.
TechRadar
These Xbox headset deals get you some of our favorite models at lowest-ever prices
Amazon's Black Friday Xbox headset deals are here and they do not disappoint. We're seeing some absolute rockstar rates on some of our favorite models that are worth your attention in the blizzard of sales. That's what's so significant about these particular Black Friday Xbox headset deals as some of...
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Black Friday deal is so good, I might drop my iPad
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was a head-turning device when Samsung released it at the start of the 2022; offering up powerful specs, an impressive and expansive display and – perhaps most notably – the most commanding price tag in the series to date. Luckily, although we're not...
TechRadar
Black Friday gaming deals: the best Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox savings
Black Friday is still days away, but no one seems to have told retailers because we’ve been seeing gaming deals crop up all week, with more breaking cover every hour. We’ve seen steep discounts on Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch OLED, and, well, not on the PS5 itself yet, but PS5 SSDs are down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen.
TechRadar
This Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal might just be the best we've ever seen
Planning on picking up an Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal? The following is certainly the right one for you. Black Friday deals continue apace across all kinds of gaming hardware this week, but the following Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deal is among the cream of the crop. It includes the headset and a pair of controllers, alongside Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber, both of which are easily some of the best VR games around.
TechRadar
Don't buy a Black Friday TV when the Samsung Freestyle projector is 25% off
We know how exciting Black Friday TV deals can be. We’ve been asked by parents about LG C2 OLED TV deals. Teenagers have asked if an $80 TV could possibly be worth buying. We have plenty of advice, but here’s an unexpected tip. Have some fun! Amazon has the Samsung Freestyle projector for $597.99 (opens in new tab), even the bundle with the included carrying case. A projector can be much more fun than a boring old TV set.
TechRadar
The best laptop money can buy gets a massive price cut for Black Friday
For those looking for a powerful yet sleek gaming laptop, look no further than the Razer Blade 14 at Amazon for only $1,999 (opens in new tab). That's nearly 30% off the retail price, making it a rare deal for such an expensive laptop. Black Friday deals are a great...
TechRadar
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could have satellite communications and a super bright screen
We’re likely just a few months away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 line, but as usual many of the new features and improvements might be rumored before launch, with two potential upgrades having just been leaked. First up, there’s the potential for the Samsung Galaxy S23...
TechRadar
This Xbox Black Friday deal drops a fantastic controller to its lowest price yet
Been after an Xbox Black Friday controller deal, but the official options are a bit outside of your budget? Then this discount for the excellent PowerA Fusion Pro 2 might be what you're looking for. Right now, the PowerA Fusion 2 Pro controller for Xbox Series X|S is down to...
TechRadar
Pay half price for OVHcloud's dedicated servers this Black Friday
OVHcloud (opens in new tab) is offering some incredible discounts on a wide range of products, so whether you're in the market for a new VPS (opens in new tab), dedicated server, or web hosting, now is the time to jump on these mega Black Friday web hosting deals (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
The dirt-cheap Fitbit Inspire 2 is secretly the best Black Friday Fitbit deal so far
This is not the first time I've recommended this deal on the Fitbit Inspire 2, and it's not going to be around for much longer, as Fitbit has ended production on the device. Even before the Black Friday Fitbit deals kicked off in earnest, ever since it was revealed the Fitbit Inspire 3 would only arrive with six months of Fitbit Premium, I've maintained the Fitbit Inspire 2, with its free one-year subscription of Premium, is actually the better choice. It's on sale as part of the Black Friday deals at $49.00 at Walmart in the US (opens in new tab) and £44.99 at Argos in the UK (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
Act fast: Argos has amazing Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundles right now
If you've been looking for a great Black Friday Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch OLED bundle then look no further as Argos has just made some of the best even better. Right now, if you pick up the Nintendo Switch Neon Console & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for £259.99 at Argos (opens in new tab) in the UK, you can add a select game for just £20 – for a total of £279.99.
TechRadar
LG's premium G2 OLED tellies are heaps cheap for Black Friday
With Black Friday officially kicking off, we’re already seeing some extraordinary deals on some of the best TVs, with deals popping up across a variety of TVs in all shapes and sizes. Yet even amongst the onslaught of killer discounts to have already emerged, the savings on offer here for the LG G2 range of OLED TVs manage to stand out.
TechRadar
I don't want a gaming PC this Black Friday - I want this workstation desktop
Looking for a new desktop gaming PC this Black Friday? There are plenty on sale at all the big retailers, but Dell has perhaps the most bang for your buck: you can get the 'Creator Edition' XPS Desktop PC for $2,779.99 this Black Friday (opens in new tab), a thousand dollars off its list price of $3,779.99.
