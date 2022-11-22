This is not the first time I've recommended this deal on the Fitbit Inspire 2, and it's not going to be around for much longer, as Fitbit has ended production on the device. Even before the Black Friday Fitbit deals kicked off in earnest, ever since it was revealed the Fitbit Inspire 3 would only arrive with six months of Fitbit Premium, I've maintained the Fitbit Inspire 2, with its free one-year subscription of Premium, is actually the better choice. It's on sale as part of the Black Friday deals at $49.00 at Walmart in the US (opens in new tab) and £44.99 at Argos in the UK (opens in new tab).

23 HOURS AGO