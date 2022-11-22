Read full article on original website
Argentina vs Mexico prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Lionel Messi will be looking to be Argentina’s inspiration against Mexico in a crucial Group C clash at the 2022 World Cup on Saturday night. The Argentina captain scored their opener from the penalty spot before they lost their way in slumping to a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, while Mexico earned a point against Poland. Guillermo Ochoa was the Mexican hero after he saved a Robert Lewandowski penalty and the veteran keeper will be looking to keep Messi and co at bay at the Lusail Stadium. This match is the second of the day in...
Argentina aim to ‘turn the page’ after shock opening chapter of World Cup
As Lionel Messi walked down for breakfast on the morning after the “nightmare” before, he immediately realised the Argentina squad needed rallying. The captain had told them they had to “turn the page” on the shock defeat to Saudi Arabia, but felt a bit more had to be done to change the atmosphere.It was decided to open up their Qatar University camp and let the players’ families. They stayed for over five hours, and it was said to be “great for the team”.There was already a considerable difference from 24 hours before, when the dressing room was described by numerous...
Doha gets done up for a very different kind of World Cup fan experience
Speak to fans in Doha and nobody has a bad word to say. When you announce you’re a journalist there’s a narrowing of the eyes, an uncertainty about what you might ask, but when it’s clear it’s the experience and not the host country you want to talk about there’s a list of positives: transport is great, the city is safe and the experience at the matches has been wonderful.
What TV channel is Argentina vs Mexico on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup game
Argentina are looking to get their World Cup back on track after an embarrasing opening defeat as they host Mexico on Saturday night in Group C.Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s opener against Saudi Arabia before they were embarrased by losing 2-1 to the Asian side, while Mexico earned a point after a goalless draw against Poland in their first game of the tournament.Lionel Scaloni’s side now need to get points on the board in Qatar and get his attack firing, while Mexico are targeting their first goal of the tournament and could turn to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez in attack. This...
Airline hits back after woman claimed she was stopped from boarding flight for being 'too big'
An airline has hit back after a woman claimed she was stopped from boarding a flight due to her size, saying she was ‘rude’ and ‘aggressive’ to staff. Brazilian social media influencer Juliana Nehme, 38, was due to travel from Beirut to Doha on 22 November.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
BBC
Australia: Python bites and drags five-year-old into pool
A five-year-old Australian boy has survived being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a python about three times his size. Beau Blake was enjoying a swim at home when the 3m long (10ft) reptile struck, his father told a local radio station. The pair - still entangled...
BBC
Gold coin proves 'fake' Roman emperor was real
An ancient gold coin proves that a third century Roman emperor written out of history as a fictional character really did exist, scientists say. The coin bearing the name of Sponsian and his portrait was found more than 300 years ago in Transylvania, once a far-flung outpost of the Roman empire.
Is Wales vs Australia on TV today? Kick-off time and how to watch autumn international
Wales take on Australia looking to salvage some pride after a shock loss to Georgia last week.The autumn internationals have left Wayne Pivac and his counterpart Dave Rennie under severe pressure with less than a year until the World Cup in France. Pivac was sitting pretty after guiding his side to Six Nations glory in 2021, but a horrid streak of eight losses from 11 Tests this year leaves him in a tough spot. Rennie is hoping to avoid a 10th loss from just 14 games this year, but dig a little deeper and Australia have done themselves proud...
Sober or bright? Europe faces holidays during energy crunch
VERONA, Italy (AP) — Early season merrymakers sipping mulled wine and shopping for holiday decorations packed the Verona Christmas market for its inaugural weekend. But beyond the wooden market stalls, the Italian city still has not decked out its granite-clad pedestrian streets with twinkling holiday lights as officials debate how bright to make the season during an energy crisis.
BBC
Tip-off leads authorities to huge fly-tipping site in Liverpool
A tip-off from the public has stopped tonnes of waste being fly-tipped in an empty warehouse, a council has said. Liverpool City Council said it was told a site in the north of the city was being set up as an illegal dump. A joint operation with police and the...
BBC
Iran protests: Armed Met Police guard Iranian journalists facing death threats
In a tree-lined business park in Chiswick, West London, there is a heavy presence of armed police. Black, multi-role armoured vehicles called Jankels are positioned at intervals alongside Met Police armed response vehicles, fully crewed-up with armed officers inside. They are guarding every approach to the plate-glass building that houses...
