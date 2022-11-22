ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Joplin Fire Dept is hiring 14 new firefighters, they will pay you while they train you

By Shannon Becker
 3 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. – The opening of Station No.7 next year means the Joplin Fire Dept is already down firefighters Joplin Fire Training Chief Dustin Lunow tells us. And they now need 14 additional firefighters to staff the new station. And they need to hire before 2023 begins.

“You have to be older than 18, high school diploma or GED. Previously we were in a position where you had to be a firefighter or certified firefighter and EMT.  Currently we are waiving those requirements,” Chief Lunow tells us.

NEW HIRE FIREFIGHTERS: “The application is open right now. Individuals who are not currently working as firefighters.  You have to be 18, high school diploma or equivalent.  Equal Opportunity Employer, hiring men and women. You can live out of state.  No residency requirements. Previously applicants had to be a certified firefighter or EMT… BUT WE ARE WAIVING THOSE REQUIREMENTS . We are going to be doing a lot of hiring as we look forward to the future with Station No. 7 opening. So we will bring you on, pay you, we will train you, get you certified.  What we need are individuals who are really motivated, who care about their community, and make a difference.”

CURRENTLY A VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTER: “A large number of our Joplin Firefighters still volunteer with their original groups.  Myself I volunteer with the Carl Junction Fire Protection District. Many work their full time job here as a Joplin Firefighter and they still volunteer at their local department where they currently live.”

As a Joplin Firefighter I am biased.  But I believe we have the greatest group of people that I’ve ever had the opportunity to work with. We are a very tight-knit group. There is a lot of tradition.  There is a lot of pride and ownership. We have great equipment. And our personnel are second to none. They are the greatest I believe .”

– Joplin Fire Training Chief Dustin Lunow of Carl Junction, Mo.

FIRE TRAINING CHIEF, DUSTIN LUNOW : Chief Lunow is the head of the department’s training division. He oversees and implements the daily training of Fire Department Personnel in all areas required, which include basic firefighting techniques, rescue systems and procedures, and Hazmat response and mitigation. He also coordinates the Hazardous Materials Response Team and the Homeland Security Response Team. 👉🏾 Click here to see salary, benefits, details and schedule an interview!

NOTE: The City of Joplin is an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, creed, marital status, national origin, sex, age, genetic information, disability, sexual orientation or any other protected status.

NOTE: The City of Joplin is an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, creed, marital status, national origin, sex, age, genetic information, disability, sexual orientation or any other protected status.

