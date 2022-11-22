Read full article on original website
Related
WYSH AM 1380
Clinton among 16 Downtown Improvement Grant recipients
(TECD press release) Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced Tuesday the 16 Tennessee Main Street and Tennessee Downtowns communities that are recipients of Downtown Improvement Grants. A total of $1 million in Rural Economic Opportunity funds is being awarded in amounts...
WYSH AM 1380
Alvarado tapped as next TN Health Commissioner
(TDH) Wednesday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Dr. Ralph Alvarado, MD, FACP, as commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), effective January 16. Dr. Alvarado will succeed Interim Health Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald, MD, FACP, FAAP. “Dr. McDonald is a dedicated public servant, and I commend...
Comments / 0