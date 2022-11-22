ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN News

Woman was ‘negligently’ shot Thanksgiving night in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 19-year-old Wichita woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Thanksgiving night. It happened around 9:50 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 700 block of West MacArthur. The Wichita Police Department says the woman was in an apartment with others when a 20-year-old man “negligently […]
KNSS Radio

Woman shot in south Wichita

Wichita Police responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Thursday night at the MacArthur’s Lake Apartments in the 700 block of west MacArthur. Police say the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
KWCH.com

Does It Work? Amazing Rake

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fall leaves are a beautiful sight for many this time of year, but the raking that comes along with them can be a hassle. The makers of the Amazing Rake promise their product can eliminate the back pain that comes with the work of clearing fallen leaves from your yard.
KAKE TV

Police investigate south Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One woman is hurt after a south Wichita shooting at an apartment complex. Officers arrived just before 10 p.m. on Nov.24 at MacArthur and Oak. Police say they found a woman who had been shot in the chest. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
KWCH.com

Convoy of Hope serves up community meal on Thanksgiving Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Convoy Of Hope Wichita held its annual Thanksgiving outreach on Thursday serving hundreds of meals at Bethel Life Center in south Wichita. The organization said last year, Convoy of Hope served over 600, including 100 homeless. This year, the organization said it expected the numbers to be over 800, with around 200 volunteers.
KWCH.com

First responders celebrate Thanksgiving on the job

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While most people spent Thursday with family and friends, those working for Sedgwick County Fire Department and EMS spent their day on the job with coworkers. “Holidays to me either seem super busy or whenever you’re expecting it to be really busy, nothing happens,” said Capt....
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Thieves wanted in several Wichita burglaries

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope you will recognize some bold burglars. Glenn Patterson shows us where thieves pried the door to his shed open in early November. "I had the power washer here and the gas tanks," said Patterson. Patterson's security cameras caught two people sneaking around in...
KWCH.com

Temps trend higher today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a clear and colder but otherwise quiet start to our Friday. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s will climb into the near normal lower to middle 50s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. A strong storm system will move across Kansas...
KWCH.com

First responders discuss working on Thanksgiving

Wichita gas prices fall under $3 with Thanksgiving travel underway. Caught on camera: Van overturns on I-135, no one seriously hurt. A 12 News photojournalist captured the moment a van’s driver lost control, the vehicle slid across lanes of traffic, hit a barrier and overturned. Great Bend hopes to...
KWCH.com

Building fire in Sedgwick draws mutual aid response

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters from both Sedgwick and Harvey counties responded to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick on Wednesday afternoon. Halstead Fire/EMS shared photos on Facebook showing smoke coming from the building in the 300 block of Lincoln. The large fire required a mutual aid response...
KWCH.com

Non-chain stores in Wichita area gear up for Small Business Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With Black Friday in the rearview mirror, one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year rolls on with the focus on smaller, non-chain stores and shops. In a recent Bankrate survey, nearly 60% of shoppers said they plan to be out for Small Business Saturday.
KWCH.com

Cool Friday, rain for some Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that cool weather will continue Friday and into the weekend ahead of our next chance of rain. It will be a cold start to the day Friday with morning low temperatures in the 20s to near 30. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 50s under a sunny sky.
KWCH.com

Wichita gas prices fall under $3, drop benefits Thanksgiving travelers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers traveling for Thanksgiving may have found savings if they chose to wait until Wednesday to hit the road. Gas prices are $2.99 at many stations in Wichita. The city hasn’t seen a price that low since January. AAA predicts 54.6 million people nationwide will...
