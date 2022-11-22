ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discover how environmental policy affects Birmingham Nov. 30

Participants will hear from an expert panel about the challenges and opportunities in enacting and enforcing environmental policy and how the Birmingham community can get involved. This panel discussion will feature representatives from the business, local government and nonprofit sectors to promote productive and actionable discussions of local environmental policy. The panel includes these local presenters:
