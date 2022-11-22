Read full article on original website
Space diversity: Europe's space agency gets 1st parastronaut
The European Space Agency made history Wednesday by selecting an amputee who lost his leg in a motorcycle accident to be among its newest batch of astronauts—a leap toward its pioneering ambition to send someone with a physical disability into space. John McFall, a 41-year-old Briton who lost his...
Sober or bright? Europe faces holidays during energy crunch
VERONA, Italy (AP) — Early season merrymakers sipping mulled wine and shopping for holiday decorations packed the Verona Christmas market for its inaugural weekend. But beyond the wooden market stalls, the Italian city still has not decked out its granite-clad pedestrian streets with twinkling holiday lights as officials debate how bright to make the season during an energy crisis.
Video of Vladimir Putin Dropping Pen During Meeting Viewed 1 Million Times
Vladimir Putin appeared to drop his pen after a surprising announcement from his Armenian counterpart at a CSTO summit.
Ancient Roman coins thought to be fakes now authenticated
A new analysis of several Roman coins unearthed in 1713—long thought to be forgeries—suggests that they are authentic, providing evidence that the leader portrayed on one of the coins was indeed in power during the 260s CE. Paul Pearson of University College London, U.K., and colleagues present these findings in PLOS ONE.
Witchcraft beliefs are widespread, highly variable around the world
A newly compiled dataset quantitatively captures witchcraft beliefs in countries around the world, enabling investigation of key factors associated with such beliefs. Boris Gershman of American University in Washington, D.C., presents these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on November 23, 2022. Numerous prior studies conducted around the world...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia probably firing cruise missiles with nuclear warheads removed, says UK
Use of ageing missiles highlights how depleted Moscow’s stocks of long-range missiles are, says UK Ministry of Defence
Surveys show public is willing to pay larger energy bills in solidarity with Ukraine
Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February led to demonstrations and donations all over the world. The yellow-blue flag of Ukraine fluttered against the sky thousands of kilometers away. People raised money, and volunteers signed up to help refugees and provide shelter. This indicates that human solidarity with a place of...
Shocking lapses in clarity of thought have characterised autumn internationals
With two matches of the autumn internationals to go, what has struck me most about the last month is the small margins – just how many matches have gone down to the wire and ultimately been decided by clarity of thought. The number of times I’ve seen teams unable to show the necessary level of clarity has shocked me and it’s something that really has to improve between now and the World Cup.
Corruption fuels carbon dioxide emissions in Asia: Study
Widespread corruption is preventing Asian countries from effectively implementing measures to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions that are known to contribute to global warming, new research suggests. According to the Center for Global Development, a think tank based in London and Washington, developing countries are now responsible for 63% of...
Report lays bare Australia's 'sobering' climate challenge
Rising temperatures are fuelling widespread environmental degradation across Australia and supercharging natural disasters, according to a government report released Wednesday in the wake of flash floods on the country's east coast. The State of the Climate report found global warming was also slowly melting Australia's fragile alpine regions while contributing...
State of the climate: What Australians need to know about major new report
The latest State of the Climate report is out, and there's not much good news for Australians. Our climate has warmed by an average 1.47℃ since national records began, bringing the continent close to the 1.5℃ limit the Paris Agreement hoped would never be breached. When global average warming reaches this milestone, some of Earth's natural systems are predicted to suffer catastrophic damage.
Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘using old nuclear cruise missiles’ as weapon stock ‘depleted’
Russia is removing nuclear warheads from ageing cruise missiles designed in the 1980s and firing the unarmed munitions at Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defence has claimed.London belives that the weapons are unlikely to cause much damage and that Moscow is using them as decoys to divert Kyiv’s air defences, alleging that its use of the weapons highlights its depleted stocks.It comes as Vladimir Putin’s forces are bombarding the key city of Kherson – territory they lost to Ukraine two weeks ago – forcing Ukrainian authorities to evacuate hospitals in the area.The incessant shelling of Kherson by Russia has...
Synchronizing chaos through a narrow slice of the spectrum
The abstract notion that the whole can be found in each part of something has for long fascinated thinkers engaged in all walks of philosophy and experimental science, from Immanuel Kant on the essence of time to David Bohm on the notion of order, and from the self-similarity of fractal structures to the defining properties of holograms.
Adapting to a hotter planet has never been more important, and progress edged forward at COP27
As the COP27 climate summit drew to a close over the weekend, it's important to acknowledge that progress was made on climate adaptation—even if more can be done. "Climate adaptation" is a term for how countries adapt to the impacts of climate change. It could be, for instance, by strengthening infrastructure to better withstand disasters, moving towns out of floodplains, or transforming the agriculture sector to minimize food insecurity.
Global wildlife summit approves shark protections
Delegates at a global summit on trade in endangered species on Friday approved a plan to protect 54 more shark species, a move that could drastically reduce the lucrative and cruel shark fin trade. Members of the requiem shark and the hammerhead shark families will now have their trade tightly...
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits northwest Turkey, 68 injured
A magnitude-5.9 earthquake hit a town in northwestern Turkey early Wednesday, causing damage to some buildings and widespread panic. At least 68 people were injured, mostly while trying to flee homes. The quake was centered in the town of Golkaya, in Duzce province, some 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of...
