The Biden administration has officially extended the pandemic-era student loan payment pause until June of 2023. The pause was first enacted by former President Donald Trump during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been extended a number of times since. In August of 2022, when Biden announced his student loan cancelation plan, he also announced that he would extend that payment pause until Dec. 31, 2022 — for the final time. But now, following lawsuits that have tied up the plan to cancel federal debt for borrowers, the Biden administration has announced that it would extend the payment pause again.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO