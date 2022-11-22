Read full article on original website
The Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Is In Legal Limbo. But Don’t Panic Just Yet
An Eight Circuit Court of Appeals recently placed an injunction on the Biden Administration’s student debt forgiveness plan, effectively roadblocking the program for the foreseeable future. The decision comes as quite a blow, as at least 26 million people out of the around 43 million eligible borrowers had already applied for forgiveness, and as the Biden administration said that it was ready to start cancelling debt for those who had applied.
Biden Admin Pauses Student Loan Payments For At Least 7 More Months
The Biden administration has officially extended the pandemic-era student loan payment pause until June of 2023. The pause was first enacted by former President Donald Trump during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been extended a number of times since. In August of 2022, when Biden announced his student loan cancelation plan, he also announced that he would extend that payment pause until Dec. 31, 2022 — for the final time. But now, following lawsuits that have tied up the plan to cancel federal debt for borrowers, the Biden administration has announced that it would extend the payment pause again.
Bill To Protect Same-Sex And Interracial Families Could Provide Critical Protection
After a tumultuous year for individual rights, on Wednesday, November 16th, the Senate advanced a bill that would help protect same-sex and interracial marriages from the same fate met by Roe v. Wade at the hands of the majority conservative Supreme Court. The bill would protect marriage if the Supreme Court decided to overturn the legal precedents that made them legal in the first place.
