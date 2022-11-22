Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Sean Payton Interested In Two Potential NFL Job Openings
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton hinted earlier this season that he wanted to return to the sideline someday. It's looking like that day might come quite soon. A report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano indicated that Payton has his eye on a pair of NFL teams who might be ...
Rams Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Matthew Stafford Injury
With Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol yet again, the Los Angeles Rams have signed another quarterback. On Wednesday, the Rams signed Case Cookus to their practice squad. Cookus, 27, has bounced around multiple football leagues since 2020. When it comes to NFL experience, he has worked with the Denver Broncos,...
Panthers’ Baker Mayfield can ‘leave here with my head held high’ as Sam Darnold set to start Sunday
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield said his future in Carolina was "up in the air" after Sam Darnold named starter against Denver Broncos.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants land receiver, Jets pick franchise QB, Eagles double down on defense in latest 1st-round mock
It’s never too early to talk about the NFL Draft, which is a mere five months away. The New York Giants and New York Jets each had a pair of top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Want to bet on the NFL?. But in 2023, both teams could...
Von Miller knee injury draws livid reaction from Odell Beckham Jr.
The Buffalo Bills, and their defense specifically, has been crushed by injuries this season. Things might have just got significantly worse during their Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions with Von Miller going down. Late in the first half, Miller hit the deck following a Jared Goff short completion....
Jets paying the price for taking Zach Wilson over Justin Fields
Heading into the 2021 NFL draft, few doubted that Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence should be the first quarterback off the board, and a lock to be the No. 1 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Things weren’t quite so clear for the New York Jets, but they should have been....
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge meets with Giants ownership, offer could come by end of week
The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us but that doesn't mean hot stove activity will slow to a crawl. Plenty of signings and trades have been finalized during the long holiday weekend over the years and this offseason figures to be no different. Here are Wednesday's hot stove rumors as you await Turkey Day.
Panthers bench Baker Mayfield; Sam Darnold to start at quarterback vs Broncos
It’s Sam Darnold’s turn at quarterback for the struggling Carolina Panthers as the team announces it has benched Baker Mayfield for the former New York Jet.
thecomeback.com
Zach Wilson reacts to being benched
The New York Jets made a big decision about Zach Wilson Wednesday, deciding to bench their second-year starter. After his horrific play against the New England Patriots, Wilson refused to take any accountability for the loss, which did not sit well with his teammates. So, because of his play and his lack of concern for his teammates, Wilson won’t see action this coming weekend against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Giants sign two to 53-man roster in flurry of roster moves
With a significant number of injuries entering a Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants were forced to make a string of roster moves beforehand. The team announced on Wednesday evening that they have signed offensive lineman Devery Hamilton and defensive back Trenton Thompson from the practice squad to the active roster.
Odell Beckham sparks speculation by attending NBA game
Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agent destination has been a hot topic for speculation for some time now. That inevitably means that his every move is scrutinized for possible hints as to where he might land. That made Beckham’s attendance at an NBA game on Wednesday all the more noticeable....
Rams’ Sean McVay Decides on Matthew Stafford’s Status vs. Chiefs
For the second time in three weeks, the quarterback is in concussion protocol.
See Former Jets Star WR Brandon Marshall’s Patriots Tattoo After Losing Bet With Julian Edelman
Jets fans look away. Brandon Marshall made a bet with Julian Edelman last week which ended with a Patriots tattoo on the Jets receiver. No one was going to win this bet in the end. The former NFL stars upped the ante by making it a permanent punishment. With both...
Giants Shuffle Roster in Light of Injuries
The Giants made several roster moves to reinforce their depth ahead of Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
What happens if Yankees don’t re-sign Aaron Judge? MLB insider pitches Brian Cashman’s backup plan
As goes Aaron Judge, so go the New York Yankees. The free-agent outfielder is the linchpin to general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason plans. If he re-signs the slugger, Cashman won’t have much money left to address other needs like a third outfielder and help for the bullpen. BUY...
New York Yankees ‘in contact’ with 3 of the top pitchers in MLB free agency
While Aaron Judge still remains the New York Yankees’ top priority in MLB free agency, the “Evil Empire” is reportedly
fantasypros.com
Kyler Murray ‘ready to go’ for Week 12
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that QB Kyler Murray “looked sharp” and is “ready to go” for Week 12. (Tyler Drake on Twitter) Murray has missed the Cardinals last two games with a hamstring injury, ushering QB Colt McCoy into the lineup. Murray may be good to go for Week 12 against the Chargers. Murray is an automatic start when healthy, and his return may come in conjunction with the return of WR Marquise Brown.
Report: Bills are on Odell Beckham Jr.'s list of upcoming visits
It looks like Odell Beckham Jr. will be taking a free-agent visit with the Buffalo Bills following Thanksgiving after all. According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, Beckham will have Buffalo second on his upcoming list of visits. The first is the New York Giants (7-4) and the final one is the Dallas Cowboys (8-3).
Report: Mets looked into bringing ex-manager onto coaching staff
The New York Mets tried to beef up their coaching staff with someone who very briefly served as the team’s manager, according to a report. The Mets asked longtime outfielder Carlos Beltran if he had any interest in joining the team’s staff, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Beltran indicated that was not the type of role he was looking for, and the team moved on.
Yardbarker
NFL.com's Ominous Message: 'Changes Sure to Continue' at Broncos HQ
Just when you thought the Denver Broncos couldn’t embarrass themselves any further, Nathaniel Hackett essentially said, “Hold my beer.”. Getting swept by a Las Vegas Raiders team, led by Josh McDaniels and without Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller, while boasting one of the worst passing defenses in the league, is a firable offense. Since Denver was already below Las Vegas in last week's NFL power rankings, the Broncos remain static in the rankings.
Empire Sports Media
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
New York Sports News & Opinionhttps://empiresportsmedia.com/
Comments / 0