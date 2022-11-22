ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Related
The Spun

Rams Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Matthew Stafford Injury

With Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol yet again, the Los Angeles Rams have signed another quarterback. On Wednesday, the Rams signed Case Cookus to their practice squad. Cookus, 27, has bounced around multiple football leagues since 2020. When it comes to NFL experience, he has worked with the Denver Broncos,...
ClutchPoints

Von Miller knee injury draws livid reaction from Odell Beckham Jr.

The Buffalo Bills, and their defense specifically, has been crushed by injuries this season. Things might have just got significantly worse during their Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions with Von Miller going down. Late in the first half, Miller hit the deck following a Jared Goff short completion....
thecomeback.com

Zach Wilson reacts to being benched

The New York Jets made a big decision about Zach Wilson Wednesday, deciding to bench their second-year starter. After his horrific play against the New England Patriots, Wilson refused to take any accountability for the loss, which did not sit well with his teammates. So, because of his play and his lack of concern for his teammates, Wilson won’t see action this coming weekend against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants sign two to 53-man roster in flurry of roster moves

With a significant number of injuries entering a Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants were forced to make a string of roster moves beforehand. The team announced on Wednesday evening that they have signed offensive lineman Devery Hamilton and defensive back Trenton Thompson from the practice squad to the active roster.
fantasypros.com

Kyler Murray ‘ready to go’ for Week 12

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that QB Kyler Murray “looked sharp” and is “ready to go” for Week 12. (Tyler Drake on Twitter) Murray has missed the Cardinals last two games with a hamstring injury, ushering QB Colt McCoy into the lineup. Murray may be good to go for Week 12 against the Chargers. Murray is an automatic start when healthy, and his return may come in conjunction with the return of WR Marquise Brown.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Mets looked into bringing ex-manager onto coaching staff

The New York Mets tried to beef up their coaching staff with someone who very briefly served as the team’s manager, according to a report. The Mets asked longtime outfielder Carlos Beltran if he had any interest in joining the team’s staff, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Beltran indicated that was not the type of role he was looking for, and the team moved on.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NFL.com's Ominous Message: 'Changes Sure to Continue' at Broncos HQ

Just when you thought the Denver Broncos couldn’t embarrass themselves any further, Nathaniel Hackett essentially said, “Hold my beer.”. Getting swept by a Las Vegas Raiders team, led by Josh McDaniels and without Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller, while boasting one of the worst passing defenses in the league, is a firable offense. Since Denver was already below Las Vegas in last week's NFL power rankings, the Broncos remain static in the rankings.
DENVER, CO
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
