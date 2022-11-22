ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The only Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal you need is this 512GB memory card

By Matthew Forde
Black Friday week is truly underway now, and boy do we have a great Nintendo Switch deal for you. Amazon has reduced the price of a SanDisk 512GB memory card by an enormous 60%, bringing the price down to the lowest we've ever seen at the retailer.

The new US pricing means that you can walk away with a SanDisk 512GB memory card for only $39.99 , equalling a saving of $60. Immediately this stood out as one of the best Black Friday deals we've come across yet, allowing anyone to expand their Nintendo Switch storage for a very affordable price. Don't worry if you're based across the pond, though! The UK also has a pretty great deal too, offering the same SanDisk 512GB memory card for £49.89 (a saving of £46.10).

We're constantly rounding up the best Nintendo Switch SD cards on the market and this one definitely tops the lot. It's likely to be very popular, so if you're thinking about picking up some cheap games during the Black Friday sales, or even future-proofing the console's storage, this is our top recommendation.

Today's best memory card deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25okEP_0jJvzj1e00

SanDisk 512GB memory card | $99.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Save $60 - Want to expand your Nintendo Switch storage for a really cheap price? Amazon's 60% discount on this SanDisk memory card is one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen yet.
View Deal

SanDisk 512GB memory card | £94.99 £49.89 at Amazon
Save £46.10 - Those in the UK can also make a saving of 47% on the same SanDisk 512GB memory card. While not at its lowest price ever (that would be £32.99), it's still worth considering.
View Deal

More of today's best memory card deals

Don't need that much storage? More deals on the best Nintendo Switch memory cards can be found below at cheaper prices.

Looking to take advantage of the sales? Head to GamesRadar's Black Friday gaming deals hub for all the latest discounts across Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, PC, mobile, and more. Additionally, we're rounding up the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals , including consoles, games, and accessories.

