ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Cyber Monday gaming chair deals 2022: savings on Secretlab, Herman Miller and more

By Jacob Ridley
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago
Cyber Monday gaming chair deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a7MkR_0jJvzec100

Jump straight to the deals you want...
1. US gaming chairs
2. US office chairs
3. UK gaming chairs
4. UK office chairs

While Black Friday week is now in full swing, it's the Cyber Monday gaming chair deals that will live on long after the sales event ends. The best Black Friday gaming chair deals will be your best bet for great savings right now, and you'll find many of those deals listed below in the meantime. Once that's wrapped up, we'll keep this page updated with all the deals still going through late November and December.

You should be able to find deals on our recommended best gaming chairs for a good part of the holiday period. If you're still sitting on a creaky old office chair and wincing due to an aching butt or stiff back, you might still have time to look for an upgrade, basically.

Below we've rounded up deals on our favorite chairs. These are chairs from respectable brands that we have experience with on team. That way you can be sure you won't end up with a dud deal—there's a lot of trash out there to sift through, let's be honest.

Whichever chair style you pick, a good one is worth the price—especially if your battlestation currently includes some horrific combo of high-spec components and a dining chair pinched from the other room. A great chair will provide a perfect base for an ergonomic gaming setup that will look after your body, too.

And don't consign yourself to the racecar bucket seat look if it's not your style. You can still be a PC gamer without a "gaming" chair, and there are plenty of office chairs to choose from. They tend to cost a bit more, but offer the best ergonomics for long hours at a desk. The Herman Miller lot we really rate highly, even with such a high cost, due to their 12-year warranty.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is set for November 28, 2022, trawling Black Friday like a lovesick puppy. The temptation is to look at Cyber Monday like the unwanted sibling of Black Friday, with just the dregs left on offer. But while it's still going to be tough to get the goods shipped ahead of Christmas, retailers will often have a stock of great deals set aside for Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday also kicks off Cyber Week, where you may find a bunch of other deals on PC hardware to stretch out the sales season.

Where are the best Cyber Monday gaming chair deals?

In the US:

In the UK:

Cyber Monday gaming chair deals in the US

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40JBPP_0jJvzec100

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Classic | 4D armrests | $589 $449 at Secretlab (save $140)
This is our pick for the best gaming chair , and you'll know why once you sit in it. Or read our Secretlab Titan Evo review . As for this specific design, it's one of the more understated of the lot. It's not as sensual to the touch as the Softweave fabric choice, but still boasts immaculately upholstered, premium quality Neo Hybrid Leatherette, and of course fantastic ergonomics. The full price can be a bit deceiving on Secretlab chairs, as we rarely ever see it, but this is still a good deal on a great chair. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ttiC4_0jJvzec100

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Plush Pink | 4D armrests | $609 $504 at Secretlab (save $105)
Nothing makes a statement to your streaming audience (or live-in partner) like a baby pink gaming chair, but of course there are other colours to chose from. It's a standout choice for the Softweave Plus Fabric design, and is a top tier design, pink or not. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Qr63_0jJvzec100

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Worlds 2021 edition | 4D armrests | $659 $439 at Secretlab (save $220)
This is the cheapest version of the Titan Evo 2022 we can find right now. It's the same impressive and excellent chair we love, except it's styled to look the part during last year's Worlds esports tournament. If you don't care about looks, this might be the one to go for. Or if you love Worlds that much. Otherwise, more plain or exciting options are available for a touch more cash. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44vRiV_0jJvzec100

Secretlab Omega Cloud9 edition | 4D armrests | $569 $389 at Secretlab (save $180)
Wrapped in Secretlab prime 2.0 PU Leather, this Classic Omega gaming chair is the more reasonably priced choice. It may not come with magnetic headrests but it's highly adjustable. In fact, this still ranks as one of our favorite gaming chairs. The cheapest versions tend to come in esports flair, so worth checking those models out to see which you like most. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29L1kp_0jJvzec100

Razer Iskur | XL | 399 lbs max | 4D armrests | Adjustable lumbar support | $599.99 $349.99 at Best Buy (save $250)
This is the premium model of Iskur from Razer, and that means it comes with better quality materials and offers adjustable lumbar support. It is a lot of money to spend on a gaming chair, and to be honest we're bigger fans of the Secretlab for less than this, but if you really want everything Razer then this is a little money off its finest throne. Want more? Read our Razer Iskur review . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3szyve_0jJvzec100

Razer Iskur X | XL | 399 lbs max | 4D armrests | $499.99 $249.99 at Best Buy (save $250)
Razer knows what it's doing when it comes to good quality peripherals, and its chairs are no different. With a loud green trim and subtle snakeskin design, the Iskur X is a distinctive gaming chair, from a trusted brand. The other thing to note with this exact model is it is the pared back version of this chair versus the regular Iskur, and it offers a higher weight capacity and a more generous frame thanks to being an XL model. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZRF21_0jJvzec100

Razer Enki | 299 lbs max | 152 degree recline | 4D armrests | $399.99 $339.99 at Best Buy ($60)
Razer has a few models of gaming chair to choose from, and the Enki is a more pared back option versus its more involved (and more expensive) Iskur. The funny thing is Razer has also made cheaper versions of both the Enki and Iskur, denoted with an X, so you have a lot of options available to you at any budget. You should choose the standard Enki if you want an excellent headrest and highly adjustable armrests, as you lose those on the Enki X. Otherwise, the Enki X appears the better value proposition right now. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jx975_0jJvzec100

Razer Enki X | 299 lbs max | 152 degree recline | $299.99 $229.99 at Best Buy (save $70)
Now we're talking: a Razer gaming chair that doesn't break the bank. Surprisingly, you'll find a lot of similarities between this and the more expensive standard Enki model, including an overall comfortable design and plenty of recline. The differences to note are 2D armrests on the X, along with the lack of head cushion. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uxlZ7_0jJvzec100

AndaSeat Jungle 2 | Neck pillow | Lumbar support | Footrest | $249.99 $199.99 at AndaSeat (save $50)
Already decent value for the money, we scored the AndaSeat Jungle a 70 in our testing. It's not that it's a terrible chair, just a little off when it comes to the footrest and finish, otherwise its a great chair for the money. Nice and wide, too. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nBNvq_0jJvzec100

AndaSeat T-Compact Premium | Neck pillow | Lumbar support | $399.99 $199.99 at AndaSeat (save $200 with code: 200OFF)
With a gorgeous light blue colourway, you have to admit this is a great looking chair. It's smaller than some, with a max height of 5ft 9in, and while it doesn't come with a footrest, you still get a great deal with 4D armrests, and a 160 ° recline. Nowhere on the web does it mention this seat being uncomfortable, either—always a plus. View Deal

Our magic price searching bots are all over the web, tracking down the best prices all the time. That means this list will be regularly curated multiple times each day

Cyber Monday office chair deals in the US

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FwBgQ_0jJvzec100

Herman Miller Embody | excellent back support | highly adjustable | ergonomic design | $1,895 $1,516 at Herman Miller (save $379)
The Embody is an absolutely fantastic office chair. It's one that I use personally at home and it really helped eased some of the strain that an eight-hour work day put on my back and joints week-in, week-out. This isn't the exact gaming chair model of the Embody, which is made with Logitech, but it's nearly identical and still extremely comfortable. This chair also comes with a stellar 12-year warranty. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33GXHS_0jJvzec100

Herman Miller Aeron | Breathable fabric | Highly adjustable | ergonomic design | $1,645 $1,356 at Herman Miller (save $289)
Slightly cheaper than the Embody we love for gaming, the Aeron is much more of an office chair in its styling. That said, it offers a highly breathable design for long-term comfort, and that actually makes it pretty great for running raids. With straightforward ergonomics and a compact size, it's a great choice for anyone looking beyond the gaming chair aesthetic. Like the Embody, you can expect at least 12 years out of this chair under warranty. View Deal

Our magic price searching bots are all over the web, tracking down the best prices all the time. That means this list will be regularly curated multiple times each day

Cyber Monday gaming chair deals in the UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gxvE1_0jJvzec100

Noblechairs Epic Gaming Chair (black and copper) | 4D armrests | PU leather | £329.99 £284.99 at Overclockers UK (save £45)
Noblechairs has a handful of key designs for its gaming chairs: the Epic, the Hero, and the Icon. Our favourite is probably the Hero, but we've rested our rears on all three and they're all very close to one another in terms of comfort and style. It's hard to pass up the Epic at this price, anyways, and it looks lovely in black and copper. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iVAdl_0jJvzec100

Anda Seat Jungle 2 Pro | Footrest | 2D adjustable armrests | 160 degree recline | £299.99 £219.99 at Amazon (save £80)
This is a cheaper option versus the Anda Seat Kaiser 3 we recommend in our best gaming chair guide, but it's still capable of delivering plenty of comfort and style. As we remark in our Anda Seat Jungle 2 review , the chair has the basics nailed on, and includes plenty of cushions for comfort, but its footrest feels a bit flimsy. If that doesn't put you off, this is a great price to net this chair at. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XbEIm_0jJvzec100

Anda Seat Kaiser 2 | 4D armrests | 160 degree recline | £349.99 £279.99 at Amazon (save £70)
We've rested our rump on the Kaiser 2 and found it perfectly suited to big and tall gamers. It's very well built, but beyond that it offers a lot of the features we'd expect from a high-end chair with a more moderate price tag today. View Deal

Our magic price searching bots are all over the web, tracking down the best prices all the time. That means this list will be regularly curated multiple times each day

Cyber Monday office chair deals in the UK

Herman Miller Aeron | Breathable fabric | Highly adjustable | ergonomic design | £1,312 £1,049.60 at Herman Miller (save £262.40)
There's no Embody deal in the Herman Miller UK sale, but the Aeron is available. Here's what we love about it:

Slightly cheaper than the Embody we love for gaming, the Aeron is much more of an office chair in its styling. That said, it offers a highly breathable design for long-term comfort, and that actually makes it pretty great for running raids. With straightforward ergonomics and a compact size, it's a great choice for anyone looking beyond the gaming chair aesthetic. Like the Embody, you can expect at least 12 years out of this chair under warranty. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wsWGh_0jJvzec100

Herman Miller Sayl | Plenty of colour options | £716 £572.80 at Herman Miller (save £143.20)
I've only had the pleasure of sitting in a Sayl chair in an actual office, but damn if it wasn't a step-up from the regular cheapo office chairs I was used to. It's not got a high back to it, which might make it less suitable for lounging around playing games, but it's a great, and very colourful, choice for a small at-home office. It's pretty compact and doesn't dominate a room. View Deal

Our magic price searching bots are all over the web, tracking down the best prices all the time. That means this list will be regularly curated multiple times each day

What should I look for in a Cyber Monday gaming chair deal?

Go for durability first, because no one want's to be splashing out for a new chair every Cyber Monday. That and support—great ergonomics is always worth paying attention to as it'll save a lot of physical pain down the line.

Lumbar support and adjustable arm rests are the main features that'll give you the support you need. When you're typing or WSADing at a desk, those elbows need to be raised just so . Neck pillows and adjustable head rests will also work to your advantage, and make sure the chair you have your eye on will fit your frame too... Nothing worse than realizing you've bought kiddy furniture for your adult ass.

Filtering by chair size isn't really an option, so always check the measurements before confirming your purchase. There will be maximum height and weight recommendations for most chairs too, so now might be the time to get your tape measure out.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Black Friday deals live 2022: Amazon launches 10-day sale, plus mega cheap TVs, air fryers and more

All the latest Black Friday news and deals on Friday November 18. You'd be forgiven for thinking it's Black Friday today - but it isn't, we're still a week out from the official date. But in many ways it may as well be Black Friday: we're into the peak Black Friday deals period now, with many of the biggest bargains likely to launch in the coming days (many of which won't actually get any better on the day itself).
Complex

The Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Tech & Gaming Deals of 2022

We are now fully in the middle of what many consider the best time of any given year, complete with potential deals spanning every possible sector of retail. As expected, the sheer volume of options available for the 2022 editions of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, respectively, are nearing overwhelming levels. To help alleviate some of those shopping woes, we’ve compiled a list of 10 highlights from the gaming and larger tech space, including a choice that should make the PlayStation 5 owners in your life very happy.
ZDNet

20+ Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save up to $200 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. Set to launch on Friday, November 25, the shopping event always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes...
The Staten Island Advance

Early Black Friday deals at Costco: These are the top 10 items to buy right now, according to retail experts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, and many retailers -- including Costco -- are offering up some deep discounts during the month of November. So if your Christmas list includes hot tech products, like smartwatches and earbuds, or you need some top-selling toys and games, now is the time to snag a deal.
OREGON STATE
CNN

The 10 best Black Friday deals we found today

While you get your shopping on, the Underscored team will be keeping track of all the deals you need to know about on the web, and here, we’ll be calling out our 10 favorites for each day leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Digital Trends

Should you buy AirPods on Black Friday or wait for Cyber Monday?

AirPods Black Friday deals are generally worth paying attention to, but what do you do when Cyber Monday is so close? Is it better to wait or buy on Black Friday? To help you out, we’ve taken a look at what you need to know and highlighted some great AirPods deals.
Rolling Stone

Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale is One of the Best — Here Are the Deals to Shop Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Looking to score some Black Friday deals? Make sure to stop by Nordstrom’s website. The department store just released some of the best Black Friday deals on everything from clothing to home goods to shoes, including savings on some rarely-discounted brands. Head to nordstrom.com now to shop the full sale (there are thousands of discounted items) and see our selection of the best Black Friday deals from Nordstrom below. The Best Nordstrom Black Friday Deals (Updated 11/22) Clothing is obviously...
Men's Health

The Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Right Now

NINTENDO SWITCH deals are few and far between, and lucky for you, Black Friday deals have already started at Amazon! There are sales on over a dozen Switch games, huge discounts on useful accessories that'll help you make the most of your Switch console, and a major markdown on a bundle that includes the Switch console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, plus 3 months of access to Nintendo Switch Online—a must-have subscription for online play.
New York Post

The best Black Friday furniture deals to shop now: Wayfair, Target, more

You can certainly make your house a home this Black Friday with all of the huge furniture savings being offered by some of your favorite brands. Since waiting for the holidays is oh so boring, take out your furniture wishlists and pass the time with early Black Friday deals from top retailers as well as some later deals that last through Cyber Monday and into December.
The Independent

Amazon Echo dot Black Friday deals 2022: Save 51 per cent on the smart speakers

The Amazon Black Friday deals are finally here, as the online giant has officially launched its sale. Kicking things off a whole week early, the anticipation for the big day is certainly mounting. We’ve already spotted deals on TVs, laptops, gaming and tech but if you’re hoping to make the biggest savings, Amazon likes to reserve those for its own line of products. This year, that’s no different, with big savings to be had on Echo dot smart speakers, and there’s even a substantial discount to be had on the latest range. Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022...
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

14K+
Followers
26K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy