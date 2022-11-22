ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Tips to Navigating Thanksgiving Dinner If You Have Diabetes

By Cara Murez
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bfwus_0jJvzdjI00

TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Eating a Thanksgiving feast, while still maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, may seem challenging if you have diabetes, but it's doable, experts say.

Nearly 40 million Americans deal with this issue every day, and not just for holiday meals.

To start: Don’t skip breakfast or try to save your calories and carbohydrates for later in the day. That can just make you hungrier and work against healthy eating later in the day, said experts at the MOLLY Diabetes Education and Management Center for Adults and Children, a part of Hackensack Meridian Health, in Maywood, N.J.

Instead, eat a healthy breakfast such as a frittata with lots of vegetables or Greek yogurt with nuts.

Here are more recommendations:

For the holiday meal, think ahead about which foods you want most. Scan the entire table and decide what you'll eat and what you won't.A smaller plate can make your plate look fuller while saving some calories.Protein -- in this case, turkey -- will get you fuller faster. Not only does that have less impact on your blood sugar, but it can lower your carbohydrate cravings. Avoid fried turkey or adding butter.Fill up on non-starchy veggies, such as asparagus, brussels sprouts, cauliflower and celery, and skip dips and gravies.Drinking water, tea or seltzer instead of sugar-laden drinks can help you stay on track.It's OK to have a small portion of your favorite dessert -- just eat slowly and enjoy it.

More information

The American Diabetes Association’s Diabetes Food Hub has more tips for Thanksgiving eating.

SOURCE: Hackensack University Medical Center, news release, Nov. 17, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Tips for 'Stomaching' the Holidays If You Have IBS

THURSDAY, Nov. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Stress affects gut health and intensifies pain, which — for people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) — can make traveling to see family during the holiday season excruciating. “People living with IBS often say the holidays are especially stressful, above and beyond the typical holiday stress most people report having," said Tiffany Taft, medical social scientist and clinical psychologist at Northwestern Medicine, in Chicago. ...
The Herald News

Food Banks Save Needy Families Up to $1,000 Per Year

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Millions of Americans will enjoy a hot, nutritious Thanksgiving meal thanks to their local food pantry, often staffed by volunteers. Now, new research spotlights just how important these charities are. Families who rely on pantries for food assistance come away with $600 to $1,000 in free meals and produce every year, after taking into account time, transportation and other costs associated with using them, researchers say. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Herald News

Your Child Is Sick. Do You Call Your Doctor or Head to the ER?

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It's a common dilemma when your child seems sick: Do you call the doctor, make a trip to urgent care or head straight to the emergency room? If it's not an emergency, a call to your child's pediatrician may help guide you. The doctor's staff may recommend bringing your child in for a visit or going to urgent care -- particularly after hours when the pediatrician's office isn't open. ...
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy