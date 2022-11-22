Holiday characters serenade, trees drip with lights as Carowinds’ WinterFest opens

With anticipation of a magical holiday spirit, hundreds flocked to Carowinds late Monday to celebrate the opening of WinterFest, the theme park’s festive holiday celebration.

Trees throughout the park dripped with colorful lights. Red Christmas trees and trees resembling candy canes lit the park as familiar holiday tunes blared through speakers.

During the holiday season the park offers festive food. Carolers serenade as they stroll past toddlers in awe. And dancers dressed in holiday-themed costumes wave as they walk around the park.

Carowinds offers Snow Flake Lake Ice Skating and Jack Frost’s Igloo Village. Mrs. Santa Claus bakes cookies with the little ones in her kitchen.

The culmination of the night is the Winterfest Wonderland Parade, where holiday-themed dancers and singers entertain on floats lit with flashing lights and holiday music.

WinterFest runs through Jan. 1, 2023 on select nights. Visit carowinds.com for park hours and tickets information.

Mrs. Claus waves to spectators at Carowind’s WinterFest Wonderland Parade Monday at the theme park in Fort Mill Tracy Kimball/tkimball@heraldonline.com