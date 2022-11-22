This Black Friday Xbox controller deal gets you one of our favorite pads for a superb price

With Black Friday week well underway the perennial wave of gaming and tech deals is coming at us thick and fast. They can take many forms, but some of the best are ones we can personally testify to and recommend to you - and this Black Friday Xbox controller deal demonstrates that beautifully.

And actually, it's more like Black Friday Xbox controllers deals - i.e. plural - as two models are on offer. Cutting to it, the brilliant and revolutionary-for-me Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro controller is down to $119.99 at Amazon (was $159.99) - a second lowest-ever price and one we haven't seen beaten since this time last year. The second offering is the X Pro's newer, but not as flash, brethren, the eSwap S controller which is now available for just $89.99 at Amazon (was $129.99).

These are without doubt some of the best Black Friday Xbox controller deals we've seen thus far, and certainly on more specialist, and advanced controllers that offer something else. These are also ones we can be passionate ourselves about too - in particular with the Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro . That controller changed my 'gaming life', if you will, as it reopened Xbox consoles and games as viable ways to play for me given that I have different hands. Regardless of your hand shape, though, this is a supreme controller and offers excellent flexibility, versatility, and options to gain edges on your competition. One of the finest Xbox series X accessories you can get, and due to its compatibility, one of the best Black Friday Xbox deals and Black Friday gaming PC deals of the year so far too.

You can find more information on these two Black Friday Xbox controller deals below as well as some more prices on Xbox controllers further down.

Today's best Black Friday Xbox controller deals

Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro controller | $159.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - It's not quite the lowest-ever price, but this chunky discount takes it to the lowest price we've seen in a whole year ! As a result, we think this price represents the controller's best Black Friday 2022 price and is well worth jumping on now to avoid disappointment. It's revolutionized my gaming life, and generally is one of the best pads out there.

UK: £160.94 £153.94 at Amazon

Thrustmaster eSwap S controller | $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you're not after something quite as advanced as the X Pro, then the newer S Pro could be just for you - and will offer a premium controller experience for comfortably under that $100 mark too.

UK: £109.85 £87.99 at Amazon

If you're not after something so niche or specialist, then there are also discounts on the more traditional and official controllers this winter: check out the latest and lowest prices for Xbox controllers as found by our deal-hunting tech below.

