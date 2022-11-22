ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever originally featured more of its post-credits character

By Emily Garbutt
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever co-writer Joe Robert Cole has revealed that one character who we meet in the post-credits scene initially had a bigger role in the movie, but the death of T'Challa actor Chadwick Boseman changed their involvement in the story.

Warning: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever post-credits scene spoilers ahead. Turn back now if you haven't seen the movie yet!

The movie's post-credits scene (or mid-credits, if we're being precise) introduces us – and Shuri (Letitia Wright) – to a new MCU character: Toussaint (Divine Love Konadu-Sun), the son of T'Challa and Nakia, who has been living a secret life with his mother in Haiti. However, an early version of the movie, conceived of before Boseman died in 2020, featured much more of Toussaint.

"Yeah, [in] a previous iteration, we really were more child-focused in the narrative, and his son was a part of that," Cole told Rolling Stone . "Obviously that changed, but we wanted him to exist in the film in some way. It was much more reduced. And there were conversations about, when do we reveal this information to the audience, and what’s the best version of it? Not only emotionally, but just narratively for the story and how it affects the characters in the story when they find out this information, and so forth. We played around a little bit, but he was never going to have a much larger presence after Chad passed."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters now. For much more on the latest Marvel movie, check out our spoiler-filled deep dives on:

