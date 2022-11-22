ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples doctor accused of drugging, sexually abusing patients

By Kaitlin Knapp, WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HKlKe_0jJvzXNo00

A Southwest Florida doctor is accused of performing sexual acts with victims under medical anesthesia.

Records from the Collier County Sheriff's Office show Dr. Eric Salata was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of sexual battery upon a "physically helpless" person.

Naples police records show two separate incidents allegedly taking place at the Pura Vida Medical Spa on 5th Avenue South. A website for the establishment says it is co-owned by Eric and Jill Salata.

The police report says the victims, ages 51 and 72, came in for cosmetic procedures between October and November of this year.

"This is one of those instances that represents [a] worst case scenario," said Naples Police Lt. Bryan McGinn.

The 51-year-old victim came forward on October 24, claiming she was given alprazolam (Xanax) and laughing gas prior to the procedure. She alleges that Dr. Salata grabbed her genitals and "[shook] her with force," and later offered her tequila "to help with the pain."

Salata then poured her a clear liquid which she says in the report she believed to be tequila and, while still under the effects of medication and anesthesia, drank it. She then tells police she "blacked out," and when she came back into consciousness, the doctor was performing a sex act on her.

In the police report, the 72-year-old victim says Salata offered her laughing gas to deal with the pain related to her procedure.

"A second victim came forward with a similar — relaying a similar set of circumstances," McGinn said.

She claims the doctor began "massaging" her roughly, and when she complained, dosed her with more gas and then proceeded to rape her.

The second victim saved DNA evidence and gave it to police. McGinn calls it extremely helpful.

"It's extremely insightful for the victim to do such a thing," McGinn said. "It takes a lot of courage."

The second victim's report led to Salata's arrest that same day. We asked police why it took a month to arrest Salata when they had a previous complaint.

"Things that have to go to the labs and things of that nature that we would normally wait to receive those results back until formally arresting an individual such like this," McGinn explained. "But then when the second case came through yesterday that changed things obviously."

Detectives collected physical evidence from both victims, which they say was sent to an FDLE lab for comparison. A search warrant was also executed at the Pura Vida clinic.

McGinn says they do not believe there are more victims.

Salata made his first appearance before a judge Tuesday before posting $200,000 bond. Salata has no criminal history, according to his defense attorney or a records search by Fox 4.

According to Florida Department of Health records, there have been no complaints or disciplinary action taken against Salata prior to his arrest.

Another court appearance for Salata is scheduled for December 19.

Police ask anyone with additional information about these investigations to call 239-213-3000.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

2 men arrested in Cypress Lake with lethal quantity of narcotics in home

Two men were arrested Tuesday after deputies say baggies with fentanyl residue in their vehicle led to a home in Cypress Lake containing lethal quantities of drugs. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over Todd Kerr, 50, and Steven Sestac, 41, following a tip, and found more than 100 baggies with fentanyl residue in their vehicle. Detectives then searched a home on Lake McGregor Drive where Kerr rents a room. Inside, detectives discovered 24.08 grams of fentanyl, 7.23 grams of heroin, 1.79 grams of MDMA, and Oxycodone pills.
CYPRESS LAKE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Massachusetts woman arrested after DUI crash kills Charlotte County deputy

A woman from Massachusetts was arrested Tuesday night after a DUI crash that killed a 23-year-old Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the deputy pulled over a Honda in the northbound lanes of I-75, south of US-17, around 8:45 p.m. Both the Honda and the CCSO vehicle were off on the paved shoulder of the road, and the deputy’s lights were on. Both the deputy and the Honda driver were outside of their vehicles.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Florida deputy dies after being struck by vehicle on I-75; Massachusetts driver arrested for DUI

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - Florida troopers arrested a Massachusetts woman for DUI manslaughter after a Charlotte County deputy was struck and killed late Tuesday night. According to Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, Deputy Christopher Taylor was in the middle of a traffic stop on I-75 near the Duncan Road exit when he was struck by another vehicle. The driver was identified as 30-year-old Cassandra Smith of Lakeville, Massachusetts.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Nov. 23

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Car hops curb and drives through The Naples Winery building

NAPLES, Fla. — Police are investigating a crash after a car hopped a curb and slammed into The Naples Winery building located at 1200 5th Ave. S. According to the report, a vehicle was traveling south on Goodlette-Frank Rd. at approximately 1:46 AM Friday morning and drove across 5th Ave. S. The vehicle then hopped a curb at the end of the road.
NAPLES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Port Charlotte man dies in Fort Myers crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man was killed Thursday evening in a crash on I-75 in Fort Myers, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a van driven by a 30-year-old Port Charlotte man was heading south on I-75 north of Bayshore Road at about 6:15 p.m.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Seven bullet holes damage two businesses in Cape Coral

Two businesses in Cape Coral were shot up with bullet holes, making it the second shooting in that area within the last week. According to Cape Coral police, there were seven bullet holes in one building. Pete Wall works a couple of doors down from both businesses, at the plaza...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Pedestrian killed in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Punta Gorda woman was killed Tuesday evening when she stepped into the path of a vehicle on Jones Loop Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say an SUV driven by an 18-year-old man was traveling west on Jones Loop Road, west of Roberts Road at about 9:30 p.m.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 person hospitalized after collision on Edison Avenue in Fort Myers

Fort Myers first responders were at the scene of a two-vehicle traffic accident on Edison Avenue early Friday morning. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

9-year-old boy treated by Bonita Fire Control & Rescue

Bonita Springs Fire Control & Rescue was called to treat a 9-year-old male. According to Bonita Fire, they responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian call at 9204 Pennsylvania Avenue in Bonita Springs to treat the young male. This is a developing situation, WINK News will update this story with more...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WZVN-TV

Creepy red smiley face found under Cape Coral bridge

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A scary red smiley face that appeared to be made “out of blood” seemingly popped up overnight in Cape Coral. A video shared with ABC7 showed the smiley face made with a red liquid along with other splatters of red fluid around the sidewalk that passed under Burnt Store Road near Yucatan Parkway.
CAPE CORAL, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy