LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- CarbonCapture Inc. (CarbonCapture), a U.S. climate tech company that develops direct air capture (DAC) systems based on a groundbreaking modular open systems architecture, today announced the appointment of energy-industry veteran Robert Whyte to the newly created role of Vice President, Projects. Whyte will be responsible for leading the development, implementation, and operation of the company’s DAC projects. His initial focus will be on the rollout of CarbonCapture’s Project Bison, scheduled to break ground in 2023. The Wyoming-based facility is expected to permanently remove five million tons of atmospheric CO 2 by 2030. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005272/en/ Robert Whyte, Vice President, Projects, CarbonCapture Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

