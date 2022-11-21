Read full article on original website
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
Balenciaga Launches Inappropriate Ads Involving Children: NY Has Had EnoughBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
SPANX, LLC Partners with Dress for Success for Giving Tuesday Initiative
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- SPANX, Inc. announced today its Giving Tuesday initiative to support Dress For Success’ global mission to help women achieve economic independence. Together, they are helping women restore their confidence and achieve their goals in work and life. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005093/en/ This Giving Tuesday, November 29 through Tuesday, December 6, SPANX will donate one dress to Dress for Success Worldwide for every dress purchased from its Perfect Dress collection. (Photo: Business Wire)
CarbonCapture Expands Leadership Team, Announcing Robert Whyte as Vice President, Projects
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- CarbonCapture Inc. (CarbonCapture), a U.S. climate tech company that develops direct air capture (DAC) systems based on a groundbreaking modular open systems architecture, today announced the appointment of energy-industry veteran Robert Whyte to the newly created role of Vice President, Projects. Whyte will be responsible for leading the development, implementation, and operation of the company’s DAC projects. His initial focus will be on the rollout of CarbonCapture’s Project Bison, scheduled to break ground in 2023. The Wyoming-based facility is expected to permanently remove five million tons of atmospheric CO 2 by 2030. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005272/en/ Robert Whyte, Vice President, Projects, CarbonCapture Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
Netflix, Visa, B&G Foods And This Automotive Technology Company Feature On CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said B&G Foods Inc. BGS reset the dividend and the move was “highly anticipated.” It offers a 5.8% yield, and as “supply chains continue to normalize” and “inflation comes down,” the stock and the company will stabilize, she added.
The Real Good Food Chief Marketing Officer Sold $126K In Company Stock
Andrew J Stiffelman, Chief Marketing Officer at The Real Good Food RGF, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Stiffelman sold 18,111 shares of The Real Good Food. The total transaction amounted to $126,777.
Casper CEO’s advice to other DTC companies: “Start being more realistic.”
Emilie Arel, president and CEO of Casper Sleep, in conversation with Emma Hinchliffe of Fortune. Companies like Allbirds, Warby Parker, and Casper pioneered a new mode of retail where they sold their products online directly to consumers, rather than through middlemen like big-box stores. Many direct-to-consumer (DTC) firms thrived during the pandemic, especially mattress retailer Casper, which was acquired by private equity firm Durational Capital Management in November of last year. Now, many of these once high-flying companies are hitting rock bottom as many Americans pull back spending.
Director of Embassy Bancorp Purchased $133K In Stock
Frank Banko III, Director at Embassy Bancorp EMYB, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that III purchased 6,910 shares of Embassy Bancorp. The total transaction amounted to $133,708.
Algoma Central Corporation Named One of Hamilton-Niagara’s Top Employers
ST. CATHARINES, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2022-- Algoma Central Corporation (TSX: ALC) today announced that it has been selected as one of Hamilton-Niagara’s Top Employers 2023. This special designation recognizes the employers in the Hamilton-Niagara area that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005228/en/ Algoma Central Corporation named one of Hamilton-Niagara’s Top Employers 2023 (Photo: Business Wire)
UFP Techs Director Sold $1.79M In Company Stock
Thomas Oberdorf, Director at UFP Techs UFPT, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of UFP Techs. The total transaction amounted to $1,793,473.
HireRight Holdings Director Trades $5.53M In Company Stock
GENERAL ATLANTIC GENPAR (BERMUDA), L.P., Director at HireRight Holdings HRT, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that L.P. purchased 520,108 shares of HireRight Holdings. The total transaction amounted to $5,525,462.
Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview
Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
Kimball Electronics Board Member Trades Company's Stock
Deursen Holly Van, Board Member at Kimball Electronics KE, reported a large insider buy on November 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Van purchased 5,365 shares of Kimball Electronics. The total transaction amounted to $125,004.
Broadridge Financial Soln Recent Insider Activity
Thomas J Perna, Director at Broadridge Financial Soln BR, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Soln. The total transaction amounted to $6,259,278.
Arthur J. Gallagher Recent Insider Activity
Douglas K Howell, VP & Chief Financial Officer at Arthur J. Gallagher AJG, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Howell sold 25,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher. The total transaction amounted to $4,894,950.
RC: Direct-to-Patient Clinical Trial, a Better term for DCT’s with Jeff Kinglsey, Chair, and CEO of Centricity Research
RC: Direct-to-Patient Clinical Trial, a Better term for DCT’s with Jeff Kinglsey, Chair, and CEO of Centricity Research. “Decentralized Clinical Trials is a stupid term”; that’s right, we said had had to be said!. Jeff Kinglsey, Chair, and CEO of Centricity Research speaks of what he loves...
Sidus Space CEO Carol Craig and Sidus Space Win Gold in the 2022 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business
Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU, a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, is proud to announce that Sidus Space and Founder and CEO Carol Craig have been honored as gold award winners in the 19th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business.
Why Manchester United Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares rose 58.4% to $0.1069 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 16% on Tuesday. Kalera Public Limited Company KAL rose 30% to $0.1183 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Tuesday. Kalera recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.05 per share. OpGen, Inc. OPGN rose...
President At This Industrials Company Sells $2.30M of Stock
Patrick K Rankin, President at Avis Budget Gr CAR, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Rankin sold 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Gr. The total transaction amounted to $2,300,500.
Principal Accounting Officer At This Information Technology Company Sells $3.00M of Stock
Chris Kondo, Principal Accounting Officer at Apple AAPL, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple. The total transaction amounted to $3,004,144.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Perfect PERF stock increased by 39.3% to $7.34 during Thursday's regular session. Perfect's stock is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1207.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $868.0 million.
Gentherm Recent Insider Activity
Rafael Barkas, SVP at Gentherm THRM, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Barkas sold 2,362 shares of Gentherm. The total transaction amounted to $171,571. Gentherm...
