The Associated Press

SPANX, LLC Partners with Dress for Success for Giving Tuesday Initiative

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- SPANX, Inc. announced today its Giving Tuesday initiative to support Dress For Success’ global mission to help women achieve economic independence. Together, they are helping women restore their confidence and achieve their goals in work and life. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005093/en/ This Giving Tuesday, November 29 through Tuesday, December 6, SPANX will donate one dress to Dress for Success Worldwide for every dress purchased from its Perfect Dress collection. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

CarbonCapture Expands Leadership Team, Announcing Robert Whyte as Vice President, Projects

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- CarbonCapture Inc. (CarbonCapture), a U.S. climate tech company that develops direct air capture (DAC) systems based on a groundbreaking modular open systems architecture, today announced the appointment of energy-industry veteran Robert Whyte to the newly created role of Vice President, Projects. Whyte will be responsible for leading the development, implementation, and operation of the company’s DAC projects. His initial focus will be on the rollout of CarbonCapture’s Project Bison, scheduled to break ground in 2023. The Wyoming-based facility is expected to permanently remove five million tons of atmospheric CO 2 by 2030. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005272/en/ Robert Whyte, Vice President, Projects, CarbonCapture Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga

The Real Good Food Chief Marketing Officer Sold $126K In Company Stock

Andrew J Stiffelman, Chief Marketing Officer at The Real Good Food RGF, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Stiffelman sold 18,111 shares of The Real Good Food. The total transaction amounted to $126,777.
Fortune

Casper CEO’s advice to other DTC companies: “Start being more realistic.”

Emilie Arel, president and CEO of Casper Sleep, in conversation with Emma Hinchliffe of Fortune. Companies like Allbirds, Warby Parker, and Casper pioneered a new mode of retail where they sold their products online directly to consumers, rather than through middlemen like big-box stores. Many direct-to-consumer (DTC) firms thrived during the pandemic, especially mattress retailer Casper, which was acquired by private equity firm Durational Capital Management in November of last year. Now, many of these once high-flying companies are hitting rock bottom as many Americans pull back spending.
Benzinga

Director of Embassy Bancorp Purchased $133K In Stock

Frank Banko III, Director at Embassy Bancorp EMYB, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that III purchased 6,910 shares of Embassy Bancorp. The total transaction amounted to $133,708.
The Associated Press

Algoma Central Corporation Named One of Hamilton-Niagara’s Top Employers

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2022-- Algoma Central Corporation (TSX: ALC) today announced that it has been selected as one of Hamilton-Niagara’s Top Employers 2023. This special designation recognizes the employers in the Hamilton-Niagara area that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005228/en/ Algoma Central Corporation named one of Hamilton-Niagara’s Top Employers 2023 (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga

UFP Techs Director Sold $1.79M In Company Stock

Thomas Oberdorf, Director at UFP Techs UFPT, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of UFP Techs. The total transaction amounted to $1,793,473.
Benzinga

HireRight Holdings Director Trades $5.53M In Company Stock

GENERAL ATLANTIC GENPAR (BERMUDA), L.P., Director at HireRight Holdings HRT, reported a large insider buy on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that L.P. purchased 520,108 shares of HireRight Holdings. The total transaction amounted to $5,525,462.
Benzinga

Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview

Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
Benzinga

Kimball Electronics Board Member Trades Company's Stock

Deursen Holly Van, Board Member at Kimball Electronics KE, reported a large insider buy on November 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Van purchased 5,365 shares of Kimball Electronics. The total transaction amounted to $125,004.
Benzinga

Broadridge Financial Soln Recent Insider Activity

Thomas J Perna, Director at Broadridge Financial Soln BR, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Soln. The total transaction amounted to $6,259,278.
Benzinga

Arthur J. Gallagher Recent Insider Activity

Douglas K Howell, VP & Chief Financial Officer at Arthur J. Gallagher AJG, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Howell sold 25,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher. The total transaction amounted to $4,894,950.
Benzinga

Sidus Space CEO Carol Craig and Sidus Space Win Gold in the 2022 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU, a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, is proud to announce that Sidus Space and Founder and CEO Carol Craig have been honored as gold award winners in the 19th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business.
Benzinga

President At This Industrials Company Sells $2.30M of Stock

Patrick K Rankin, President at Avis Budget Gr CAR, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Rankin sold 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Gr. The total transaction amounted to $2,300,500.
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Perfect PERF stock increased by 39.3% to $7.34 during Thursday's regular session. Perfect's stock is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1207.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $868.0 million.
Benzinga

Gentherm Recent Insider Activity

Rafael Barkas, SVP at Gentherm THRM, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Barkas sold 2,362 shares of Gentherm. The total transaction amounted to $171,571. Gentherm...

