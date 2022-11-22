ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Colorado

By FanNation AllUtes
AllUtes
AllUtes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G7pCL_0jJvzTqu00

Kyle Whittingham says the Utes have to move on from their loss to Oregon and completely focus on Colorado.

Opening Statement:

"Disappointing loss in Eugene. The short version is they made one or two more plays than we did. I thought we played exceptionally well on defense. We played the run tough, (59) yards rushing...Twenty points allowed, which should be good enough to win the game. It wasn't in this case. Three takeaways; one of those takeaways was a score. Really the problematic area was that we weren't our usual selves on offense. We weren't productive enough. Ten points, (326) yards. We had our chances and didn't capitalize. Give Oregon credit; they played well and made the plays they needed to make in the final analysis. Therefore, we came up short."

"Looking ahead, we've got Colorado this week on the road. Obviously, last regular season game. You know the old adage; we can't let Oregon beat us twice. Can't have a hangover, can't feel sorry for yourself. You've got to pick yourself back up and get ready for the next one. Mathematically, we still have a pathway to the [Pac-12] Championship. But all we can worry about is our part of that, and that's where our focus lies. We've got to finish the season the right way and just be concerned with ourselves. We'll see what else transpires. It's been a year of a lot of positives and obviously some negatives, but we've got a chance to win our ninth ballgame and that's where our entire focus is."

Question: Thoughts on the kicking game in the red zone?

Kyle Whittingham: "It has affected it, probably four to six times where it could've been a bigger factor in drives. We rely somewhat heavily on analytics. There was really nothing in this past game that was on the borderline; it was all cut and dry, the decisions that were there to be made in this past game. But it always helps to be consistent."

Question: What were some of the offensive takeaways after watching film from Oregon?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZ0bX_0jJvzTqu00
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7), left, talks to Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) after a game at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 20-17.

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports.

Kyle Whittingham: "We didn't do much in the throw game. That was probably our biggest deficiency. We ran for a decent amount and had some decent production there. But we weren't as sharp, or as productive, or as efficient in the throw game as we needed to be. All three turnovers came in the throw game. That was the most problematic area for us."

Question: How do the negative perceptions of your record also stand as a measure of respect?

Kyle Whittingham: "I think that's a valid point. We've been in the league 12 years now. To have a [potential] 7-2 record [in Pac-12 play] be somewhat of a disappointment is probably a compliment in a way—in a way. But we're not focused on that. We're just trying to repeat as conference champs. Nine games [overall] won, if we're able to get to that, is more than 90% of the country."

Question: What were the factors that lead to going for it midway through the fourth quarter?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ug4Kh_0jJvzTqu00
Oregon Ducks defensive back Bennett Williams (4) celebrates after intercepting a pass against Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) during the second half against the Utah Utes at Autzen Stadium.

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports.

Kyle Whittingham: "Analytics, watching field goals in practice, the benefit of making that first down at that point in time. Everything goes into it. The 'go' number analytically was far greater than what we had at that point. I think it was a 'go' at seven. The composite of those different areas made that decision."

Question: How do you completely place Oregon in the rear-view mirror and focus on Colorado?

Kyle Whittingham: "You've got to…put it behind you as quick as you can as coaches. Our mentality and our attitude, the way we approach things, is critical. If we walk around feeling sorry for ourselves and moping, the players read that. Your players are reading you every single day. Everything you do, they are reading you. You better be practicing what you preach. It's nothing new to have that mindset when you come back, to put it behind you and move forward. All positive, as hard as that can be at times. But that's how you've got to approach it. As I mentioned, we've got a chance to cap the season off with a pretty decent record if we can take care of business. And, we've got a chance…to mathematically get back into the [Pac-12] championship game."

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Colorado vs. Utah: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

This Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 42.82 points per contest. Colorado and the Utah Utes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Folsom Field. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup will be decided by the defense.
BOULDER, CO
ksl.com

Corner Canyon makes big statement with 2-0 showing at National Hoopfest

PLEASANT GROVE — Corner Canyon senior Max Toombs was feeling it in two games at the 5 For The Fight National Hoopfest. Toombs dropped 44 points to go along with three assists as the Chargers rolled to an 88-63 win over Maryland's Bishop Walsh in the second game of 10-team invitational Wednesday afternoon at Pleasant Grove High.
DRAPER, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Pepperoni pizza up-closePhoto byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
9NEWS

Morrissey cancels Colorado concert

DENVER — Morrissey will not be performing in Colorado on Wednesday. The singer-songwriter has canceled a concert set to take place Wednesday at the Paramount Theatre in Denver, as well as a show Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. "Due to band illness, we are devastated to announce we...
DENVER, CO
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

New digital home remodeling service available in Utah

KUTV — Home remodeling can be a stressful process, and new research found that nearly half of homeowners in Salt Lake City have regretted not working with a professional service when remodeling their home. A new digital-first kitchen and bathroom home remodeling service, called Dwellify, announced it's now available...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Larry H. Miller Company acquires majority stake of Utah 'dirty soda' chain

SANDY — Utah's massive Larry H. Miller Company is taking on the state's dirty soda wars, as it aims to grow the concept into other states. The Sandy-based business giant announced Tuesday it has acquired a majority stake in Swig from the private equity firm Savory Fund. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, though Savory Fund, Swig founder Nicole Tanner and two other partners, will still retain "significant minority stakes" in the company, according to Larry H. Miller Company.
UTAH STATE
kcpw.org

Real Estate Frenzy and Rural Utah

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: January 1, 2022)— This week on the program, a panel of experts discusses Utah’s real estate frenzy and its impact on rural Utahns. Over the last year, 22 of Utah’s 29 counties experienced increases in housing prices. Salt Lake County,...
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Winter Sports School graduates largest class ever

The Park City Winter Sports School graduated its largest class ever last week and several of the 32 graduates were honored for their achievements. The Class of 2022 is the 27th class to graduate from the Winter Sports School since it was founded in 1994. Head of School Tess Miner-Farra says the college preparatory public charter school offers a lot of flexibility for its student athletes.
PARK CITY, UT
AllUtes

AllUtes

Salt Lake Cty, UT
366
Followers
468
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

AllUtes is a FanNation channel covering University of Utah athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/utah

Comments / 0

Community Policy