Warzone 2 has amassed over 25 million players in under a week

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has barely been out a week, but what a week it's been. The game has already reached a major milestone, reeling in over 25 million players in just five days.

For a recent comparison, Overwatch 2—which was released in early October—took double that time to reach the same player number . 10 days is still no mean feat, but it shows just how wild it is for Warzone 2 to reach that high a number in such little time.

It goes to show that not even a rocky, buggy launch can slow down the Call of Duty train. In his Warzone 2 review-in-progress , Noah Smith has been praising new map Al Mazrah as "one of the best" battle royale maps he's ever played. Though the game is "still a massive step up over its predecessor," Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has been struggling with a rough launch and "an agonizingly clunky user interface."

Despite some mighty troubling issues—like a bug that was locking players out unless they bought Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2—people seem to be having a fairly good time with Warzone 2. Perhaps the biggest hype of its launch week was when it turned out Al Mazrah's hidden nuke was real , with thousands tuning in to watch a streamer setting it off for the first time. When players aren't dropping giant death bombs, they've been carting each other around as wartime Uber drivers as seen in a series of heartwarmingly bizarre social media clips.