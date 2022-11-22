ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxnebraska.com

Omaha man accused of robbing two UNK students arrested

An Omaha man who allegedly robbed two University of Nebraska at Kearney students last month has been arrested. Tobechukwu “Tobey” Okafor, 19, of Omaha, is charged in Buffalo County Court with two counts of robbery. He was listed as an inmate at the Buffalo county Jail as of...
OMAHA, NE
foxnebraska.com

Department of Education looks at how Nebraska schools fared during pandemic

AXTELL, Neb. — The results are in. The Nebraska Department of Education said despite the pandemic, schools and students were able to manage. Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt said the state’s districts and students were resilient. Fourth grade math was one of the areas districts tested well in, Blomstedt saying there was no other state that tested higher than our students.
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

NSP working overtime as busy travel weekend begins

LINCOLN, Neb. — Expect more troopers on the road ahead of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said they're working overtime through Sunday for the annual Click It or Ticket campaign. “Thanksgiving always brings a big increase in travel on roadways...
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Nebraska misses out on B1G Championship with loss to Wisconsin

LINCOLN, Neb. — The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team fell 3-1 (21-25, 25-21, 21-25, 19-25) to No. 3 Wisconsin on Friday night in front of 8,255 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers fell to 24-4 overall and 16-3 in the Big Ten, while Wisconsin improved to 24-3...
MADISON, WI
foxnebraska.com

Kenzie Knuckles suffers season-ending injury

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska volleyball senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury during practice this week. Knuckles had played in all 27 matches and 90 sets for the Huskers this season, averaging 1.97 digs per set and recording 18 service aces.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy