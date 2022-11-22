ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

WJHG-TV

One dead in Santa Rosa County crash

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 35-year-old man from Flomaton, Alabama is dead after a crash in Santa Rosa County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he was traveling north in his pickup truck on US Highway 90 early Friday morning. While driving through a construction zone, just south of County Road 197A, the pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail end.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Missing Escambia County 17-year-old last seen with father

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 17-year-old in Escambia County. The sheriff's office said Thursday night that Christoper Ahmari Neal was with his father, Christopher Posey, who does not have custody. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says Posey, 41, was arrested Friday morning. He...
Atmore Advance

Flomaton man dies in early-morning crash Friday

A Flomaton man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on Highway 90 south of Woodbine Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP, a pickup was traveling north on Hwy. 90 through a construction zone. FHP officials said the pickup ran off the right side of...
FLOMATON, AL
WEAR

Escambia County deputies searching for missing 66-year-old man

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a missing 66-year-old man in Escambia County. The sheriff's office says Guy Fredrick Thomason was last seen Thursday on the 400-block of Ronji Way. He is considered missing and endangered. Thomason was wearing a black dress shirt and black pants. He was...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

1 injured in drive-by shooting at Moorings Apartments in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday evening in Escambia County. It happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Moorings Apartments on Old Spanish Trail Road. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, one person was shot while four cars were hit with gunfire. Deputies were called to...
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: Gulf Shores Police say shooting call was a prank

UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): Gulf Shores Police said the shooting call that brought them and other agencies to The Lodge at Gulf State Park was a prank. Police said this was a “swatting” prank. “Swatting” is when someone reports a false emergency to get law enforcement, particularly SWAT teams, to respond. In a Facebook post, Gulf […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WSFA

1 man dead, 1 charged after Crenshaw County shooting

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead and another has been charged after a shooting in Crenshaw County Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Jeffery Ard, 60, of Dozier, is charged with murder in the death of Scott Daniel White, 53, also of Dozier. Deputies were called...
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Atmore woman killed in single-vehicle crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, an Atmore woman has died as the result of a single vehicle crash in Escambia County. On Sunday, at approximately 7:45 p.m., Tara R. Nelson was driving down Boonville Road when her vehicle left the roadway before striking a tree.
ATMORE, AL
WEAR

Texas man dies after accident on pontoon boat slide at Crab Island

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 63-year-old Texas man died at Crab Island Wednesday after going down a rental pontoon boat slide head first and hitting his head, according to the sheriff's office. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 3:35 p.m. "Family members say the 63-year old...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
AL.com

Mobile’s Dew Drop Inn family grieving after fatal accident

The family running one of Mobile’s most historic restaurants is grieving following a fatal accident Monday afternoon. Robin Russell Hamlin died Monday after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Old Shell Road at Kenneth Street, near the Dew Drop Inn. She was the wife of Dew Drop owner Powell Hamlin.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man accused of murdering woman in Chickasaw arrested

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Chickasaw Police Department said they have made an arrest in the killing of a woman on 3rd Avenue. Cayenne Tate was arrested for the murder of Kimberly Robles, 21, which happened on Nov. 17. Officials with CPD said they along with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tate […]
CHICKASAW, AL

