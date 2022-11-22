ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Phoebe Dynevor and Andrew Garfield Dating? They Reportedly "Clicked" at the GQ Awards

By Iris Goldsztajn
 2 days ago

Romance was in the air at the GQ Man of the Year Awards in London last week, apparently.

Andrew Garfield and Phoebe Dynevor reportedly became close at the ceremony's after-party, at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park hotel.

"Andrew and Phoebe clicked straight away, there was an immediate attraction," a source told The Sun .

"They know each other through various acquaintances in the business and have plenty in common.

"But this is certainly no one-off encounter. After leaving together, they’ve since met up and are acting like a proper couple."

OK, so it's been a week, so maybe let's not jump to any conclusions, but it does sound like this insider is pretty convinced that the two actors are an item.

Dynevor, who rose to fame following her portrayal of Daphne Bridgerton on Netflix' hit show, Bridgerton , previously dated Pete Davidson, who himself has recently been linked to supermodel Emily Ratajkowski . Dynevor and Davidson dated for a few months and broke up in August 2021 . Although a source said they "had a great time together," they explained that "the distance put a strain on the relationship and it made it hard to maintain."

Dynevor is British and U.K.-based, while Davidson lives in the U.S. Thankfully, Garfield is also British, so hopefully the distance won't be so much of an issue if this alleged relationship is to progress.

Garfield, as for him, broke up with his ex of eight months, Alyssa Miller, in April 2022, as The Sun reports. He has previously been linked to the likes of Emma Stone and Rita Ora.

