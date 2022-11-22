ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FourFourTwo

Who are the ITV commentators for Denmark v Tunisia at World Cup 2022?

By Ryan Dabbs
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eHPvJ_0jJvz3EV00

If you're watching the World Cup 2022 game between Denmark and Tunisia and are wondering who the ITV commentators are, we've got you covered.

Seb Hutchinson is the is the main commentator for the Denmark v Tunisia live stream with John Hartson joining him on co-commentary.

Seb Hutchinson is a commentator most often heard on Sky Sports Premier League coverage. He was part of ITV’s commentary team for Euro 2020.

John Hartson played for the likes of Celtic, West Ham and Arsenal in his career, making over 50 appearances for Wales. He joined BT Sport to provide analysis on BT Sport Score in 2016, is a regular on BBC 5 Live and as a Welsh speaker, Hartson appears regularly as a studio guest on S4C's Sgorio .

In the studio, Mark Pougatch is on presenting duties with Nigel de Jong, Nadia Nadim and Hal Robson-Kanu providing expert insight.

Former BBC 5 Live fixture Pougatch moved to ITV in 2015 and will be the lead anchor for his third World Cup when he fronts the channel's coverage in Qatar. Pougatch has fronted ITV's coverage of the Six Nations Rugby Championship along with BT's BT Sport Score show, too.

Nigel de Jong has over 80 caps with the Netherlands national team and has had spells at the likes of Manchester City, AC Milan, Hamburg and LA Galaxy. He played in the final of the 2010 World Cup and was on the losing side, as Spain won the trophy.

De Jong has appeared on ITV's international football coverage in the past and has leant his punditry skills to Amazon Prime, too.

Nadia Nadim is a former Manchester City and PSG player who represented Denmark at Women's Euro 2022 in England. Born in Afghanistan, Nadim became a refugee after her father was killed by the Taliban: she was the first naturalised Dane to represent a Denmark senior national football team and in January 2022, she qualified as a doctor.

The 2022 World Cup will be Nadim's second tournament as a pundit on British television, following her appearances at Euro 2020 on the channel. The 34-year-old can speak nine languages and currently plays for Kentucky-based Racing Louisville.

Hal Robson-Kanu has 46 appearances for the Welsh national team and scored arguably the most iconic goal in the Dragons' history , when he performed a Cruyff turn before netting against Belgium in Euro 2016.

The broadcasting of the World Cup fixtures are being split between BBC and ITV in the UK, with Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand and Vincent Kompany among the BBC pundits .

Comments / 0

Related
generalaviationnews.com

Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK

But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
The Independent

TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage

An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
Daily Mail

Football fans at the Qatar World Cup are being told to take off Arabic robes and headdress when they enter bars selling booze after complaints from locals that it's an insult to Islam

Football fans in Qatar wearing traditional Arabic robes and headdress are being asked to remove them when entering bars serving alcohol over fears that it offends locals and insults Islam. Security staff at a number of Doha's bars have told fans that they cannot enter wearing traditional Islamic clothing to...
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
StyleCaster

Prince Philip Left Behind a Fortune After His Death—Here’s Who Inherited It & How Much He Was Worth

Following his death at the age of 99, many wondered what Prince Philip‘s net worth is and who inherited his fortune. Not unlike his wife and monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, it’s safe to say that the Duke of Edinburgh amassed a great deal of wealth over his lifetime. Below, we dive into what might happen to it now that he is no longer with us—but first, read on for a bit of background on the Iron Duke himself. Long before he became the Queen’s husband, Philip was already born into royalty as the Prince of Greece and Denmark. His parents, Prince...
The Independent

Shamima Begum: Who is the young woman seeking to have her British citizenship restored?

Shamima Begum is set to begin her appeal against the decision to revoke her British citizenship on national security grounds.A Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) hearing to consider her case opens on Monday at Field House tribunal centre in London and is expected to last for five days.Ms Begum, now 23, was raised in east London by parents of Bangladeshi origin and attended Bethnal Green Academy but, as a 15-year-old schoolgirl, fled for Syria via Turkey in February 2015 alongside two friends – Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase – in order to join the Isis terrorist faction then engaged...
The Independent

‘Ridiculous’: Iran goalkeeper tries to play on against England despite sickening head clash

Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand attempted to play on against England despite suffering a head injury in a sickening clash with his own player, as Fifa’s concussion protocols came under fire during the World Cup clash.Beiranvand collided with one of his own defenders while punching clear a cross from Harry Kane in the opening stages of his team’s World Cup opener against England.Beiranvand received medical treatment for around five minutes before appearing to tell Iran’s medical team that he wanted to play on - despite the goalkeeper looking visibly dazed and showing concussion symptoms, as well as a bloodied nose.However,...
Narcity

Two Brits Say They Went Looking For Beer In Qatar & Ended Up Partying With The Sheikh's Son

Two British men who went on the hunt for some beer during the World Cup in Qatar ended up having a wild night that sounds like a scene out of a movie. The Everton fans recently said in an interview that their search for cold ones ended with a party at the palace of Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, where they also ran into some lions, monkeys and exotic birds.
tatler.com

‘Deluxe captivity’: newly-unearthed documents reveal Mary, Queen of Scots’ lavish lifestyle

The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
Vice

Cocaine Bricks in a Huge $7M Bust Were Stamped With the YouTube Logo

South American drug traffickers are taking YouTube monetization to an entirely new level. Authorities in Uruguay recently seized 444 kilos of cocaine, of which several bricks were stamped with the YouTube logo. Other packages had stickers of the YouTube logo plastered on them. The cocaine was discovered in the central...
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

805
Followers
1K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy