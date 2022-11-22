ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Northland FAN 106.5

Minnesota Woman Claims She Found Possible ‘Mangled Animal’ Baked Into Her Pizza

Whenever you order from a restaurant, everyone's worst fear is to find something in your food. It can be pretty traumatizing depending on what you find and on how much you have already eaten. I understand accidents happen and I truly try to believe that most people out there that handle your food do not intentionally put hair, bugs, or what have you in it on purpose.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
Thrillist

Coffee Mate Adds 2 New Flavors to Its Holiday Creamers Lineup

The best thing about the colder months, in my opinion, is making a frothy latte at home without stressing about how you will turn it into an iced coffee. I have simply never been able to manage a scenario where all the ice doesn't melt, and the drink is entirely too watery. In the winter, I just drink hot coffee. And this season, I'll be adding two new flavors to my coffee bar rotation.
Mashed

The Raising Cane's Location That Can't Legally Sell Chicken Fingers

Imagine walking into an ordinary-looking McDonald's and asking for a cheeseburger and fries. The cashier tells you they can give you the fries, no problem, but they can't sell you cheeseburgers because it's against the law. What? How can McDonald's not be allowed to sell burgers? That's pretty much one of the only foods it's known for. How can a place whose menu is mostly burgers not be able to sell them? With this in mind, you can begin to understand the confusion people have if you tell them a certain Raising Cane's isn't legally allowed to sell chicken fingers.
HOBART, IN
thebrag.com

A new McFlurry and fan favourite burger are coming to McDonald’s

Big changes are coming to the McDonald’s menu, including the return of a fan favourite burger. After a dead hiatus, the El Maco burger is coming back to the fast food chain’s menu this summer. The El Maco burger was last available all the way back in 2019, and is quite the feast: the Mexican burger contains beef or chicken patties, cheese, lettuce, tomato, alongside chunky salsa and sour cream.
1390 Granite City Sports

Would You Ever Order From This Minnesota Pizza Place Again?

As of right now, Domino's hasn't responded to her email or post on social media. Personally, I may have just called the place immediately. This is disgusting. And worse, it was baked into the pizza and it's hard to tell if it's feathers or fur on the thing. Her Tweet has had people voting on what it could possibly be. "A bird? A rat? Someone's greasy toupee"? I don't care what it is, it's something that shouldn't be there.
MINNESOTA STATE
TheStreet

Beloved Breakfast Cereal Brings Exciting New Snack to Shelves

Let's be honest, one of the best things about kids' breakfast cereal is that it's basically like getting to eat dessert for breakfast. For kids, going down the cereal aisle can feel akin to going to the candy shop. The rows upon rows of brightly-colored boxes offer chocolate flavors, fruity combinations, and little marshmallows in the shape of whatever cool cartoon or superhero movie is putting out a seasonal cereal.
1390 Granite City Sports

Last Weekend I Had The Chance To Visit This “DDD” Spot In Iowa!

Darin and I made a trip to Iowa to visit with his daughter who will soon be graduating from college at Drake University, and couldn't wait to find some 'Diners, Drive-ins & Dives' with Guy Fieri locations along the way. We had a four-hour drive to discuss all the options we would have on our journey, and we were NOT disappointed. As I drove to Iowa, Darin scrolled through pages and pages of destinations we could visit, so we had plenty of time to figure discuss the foods we wanted to try, and look at star ratings before we made our final decision.
DES MOINES, IA
1390 Granite City Sports

One-Year-Old Catnip Lover Gus – Looking For His FURever Home at TCHS

Last week, I visited the animals at Tri-County Humane Society and met many of the adult cats that were there looking for a home. This week, I checked the website for those cats, and ALL of them were adopted...except GUS! Gus was one of the most friendly cats I met all day, and I can't imagine how he doesn't have a home yet..but he has been at TCHS way too long, and he deserves the love that he is willing to give to his new family.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Mashed

Root Beer Can Majorly Upgrade Your Chili

Whenever fall season hits full swing, menus in restaurants and home kitchens across the nation start transforming. With the transition from summer to autumn comes a shift in culinary mindsets; refreshing summer meals like ceviche and cookout classics like burgers and bratwursts take a back seat in exchange for hearty soups and holiday spreads. Among the many ways to warm up on a cold winter night, brewing a heaping pot of chili is one of the best methods.
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

Best Sandwich in Every U.S. State

The English may have invented the sandwich, but it's safe to say the Americans have perfected it. From the humble grilled cheese to slow-cooked pulled pork, there's something for everyone at establishments across the nation. Sandwich preferences vary widely from state to state: Some can be held in your hands,...
ARIZONA STATE
Thrillist

Skrewball Is Bottling an Egg Nog Whiskey for the Holidays

Between Fireball and Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, flavored whiskies are familiar fare, even if you aren't throwing back shots of Fireball when you head out to the bar. Familiar though those big brands may be, Skrewball is treading into new holiday-themed territory this fall. It has announced the release of Skrewball Eggnog. It’s still boozy and still has its signature peanut butter flavor, but now with 100% more holiday flair.
COLORADO STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
