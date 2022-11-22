Read full article on original website
Have You Ever Tried Minnesota’s Official State Candy?
What sweet treats are on your Mt. Rushmore of candy? I'd pick Reece's Peanut Butter Cups, Peanut M&Ms, Kit-Kats, and Snickers. None of those are Minnesota's official state candy. What about Starbursts or Skittles? Nope and Nope. Minnesota's official state candy is made right here in the Land of 10,000...
Minnesota Woman Claims She Found Possible ‘Mangled Animal’ Baked Into Her Pizza
Whenever you order from a restaurant, everyone's worst fear is to find something in your food. It can be pretty traumatizing depending on what you find and on how much you have already eaten. I understand accidents happen and I truly try to believe that most people out there that handle your food do not intentionally put hair, bugs, or what have you in it on purpose.
McDonald’s Is Debuting A Brand New McFlurry Flavor For The Holidays—And It’s Not Peppermint
McDonald’s is gearing up for the upcoming wintry holiday season with the help of a brand new, limited-time McFlurry flavor. The sweet treat hitting the menu is the Oreo Fudge McFlurry, which will satisfy cookie and chocolate fans alike, and that’s not all. The fast food giant is...
Thrillist
Coffee Mate Adds 2 New Flavors to Its Holiday Creamers Lineup
The best thing about the colder months, in my opinion, is making a frothy latte at home without stressing about how you will turn it into an iced coffee. I have simply never been able to manage a scenario where all the ice doesn't melt, and the drink is entirely too watery. In the winter, I just drink hot coffee. And this season, I'll be adding two new flavors to my coffee bar rotation.
The Raising Cane's Location That Can't Legally Sell Chicken Fingers
Imagine walking into an ordinary-looking McDonald's and asking for a cheeseburger and fries. The cashier tells you they can give you the fries, no problem, but they can't sell you cheeseburgers because it's against the law. What? How can McDonald's not be allowed to sell burgers? That's pretty much one of the only foods it's known for. How can a place whose menu is mostly burgers not be able to sell them? With this in mind, you can begin to understand the confusion people have if you tell them a certain Raising Cane's isn't legally allowed to sell chicken fingers.
thebrag.com
A new McFlurry and fan favourite burger are coming to McDonald’s
Big changes are coming to the McDonald’s menu, including the return of a fan favourite burger. After a dead hiatus, the El Maco burger is coming back to the fast food chain’s menu this summer. The El Maco burger was last available all the way back in 2019, and is quite the feast: the Mexican burger contains beef or chicken patties, cheese, lettuce, tomato, alongside chunky salsa and sour cream.
I tried all 12 basic sandwiches at Subway and ranked them from worst to best
I tasted 12 6-inch sandwiches from the chain and compared them to find the best one. Here's how everything from meatball to classic turkey stacked up.
Would You Ever Order From This Minnesota Pizza Place Again?
As of right now, Domino's hasn't responded to her email or post on social media. Personally, I may have just called the place immediately. This is disgusting. And worse, it was baked into the pizza and it's hard to tell if it's feathers or fur on the thing. Her Tweet has had people voting on what it could possibly be. "A bird? A rat? Someone's greasy toupee"? I don't care what it is, it's something that shouldn't be there.
Little Debbie’s Snack Cakes Ice Cream is Here, And It's Pure Nostalgia in Ice Cream Form
If you grew up in the ‘90s, then chances are you remember Little Debbie snack cakes, such as Zebra Cakes and Cosmic Brownies. These were some of the best snackable goodies back in the day, so imagine our excitement level when we realized these nostalgic treats are now available as ice cream!
Here’s Michigan’s favorite fast-food restaurant – and its least favorite
Fast food. A guilty pleasure of many, you either love to hate it or hate to love it. Either way, you probably eat it from time to time. A recent study by SavingSpot used Google Maps ratings to determine the favorite and least favorite fast-food restaurants in every state and major U.S. city.
Beloved Breakfast Cereal Brings Exciting New Snack to Shelves
Let's be honest, one of the best things about kids' breakfast cereal is that it's basically like getting to eat dessert for breakfast. For kids, going down the cereal aisle can feel akin to going to the candy shop. The rows upon rows of brightly-colored boxes offer chocolate flavors, fruity combinations, and little marshmallows in the shape of whatever cool cartoon or superhero movie is putting out a seasonal cereal.
Last Weekend I Had The Chance To Visit This “DDD” Spot In Iowa!
Darin and I made a trip to Iowa to visit with his daughter who will soon be graduating from college at Drake University, and couldn't wait to find some 'Diners, Drive-ins & Dives' with Guy Fieri locations along the way. We had a four-hour drive to discuss all the options we would have on our journey, and we were NOT disappointed. As I drove to Iowa, Darin scrolled through pages and pages of destinations we could visit, so we had plenty of time to figure discuss the foods we wanted to try, and look at star ratings before we made our final decision.
One-Year-Old Catnip Lover Gus – Looking For His FURever Home at TCHS
Last week, I visited the animals at Tri-County Humane Society and met many of the adult cats that were there looking for a home. This week, I checked the website for those cats, and ALL of them were adopted...except GUS! Gus was one of the most friendly cats I met all day, and I can't imagine how he doesn't have a home yet..but he has been at TCHS way too long, and he deserves the love that he is willing to give to his new family.
Root Beer Can Majorly Upgrade Your Chili
Whenever fall season hits full swing, menus in restaurants and home kitchens across the nation start transforming. With the transition from summer to autumn comes a shift in culinary mindsets; refreshing summer meals like ceviche and cookout classics like burgers and bratwursts take a back seat in exchange for hearty soups and holiday spreads. Among the many ways to warm up on a cold winter night, brewing a heaping pot of chili is one of the best methods.
msn.com
Best Sandwich in Every U.S. State
The English may have invented the sandwich, but it's safe to say the Americans have perfected it. From the humble grilled cheese to slow-cooked pulled pork, there's something for everyone at establishments across the nation. Sandwich preferences vary widely from state to state: Some can be held in your hands,...
Thrillist
Skrewball Is Bottling an Egg Nog Whiskey for the Holidays
Between Fireball and Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, flavored whiskies are familiar fare, even if you aren't throwing back shots of Fireball when you head out to the bar. Familiar though those big brands may be, Skrewball is treading into new holiday-themed territory this fall. It has announced the release of Skrewball Eggnog. It’s still boozy and still has its signature peanut butter flavor, but now with 100% more holiday flair.
