Incumbent school board members and newcomer to serve on East Windsor Regional School District Board of Education

Mercer County residents, candidates call for redo of county election
Investigators found out how some voting machines refused ballots. Investigators in Mercer County have identified the error that caused voting machines to reject ballots during the midterm elections two weeks ago. But the findings aren’t satisfying the concerns of many voters in the area who let local leaders know about it during an at times intense meeting last night. Some residents and candidates are now calling for a redo of the county’s election.
Mercer County Prosecutor: ‘Miscommunication’ cause of voting machine failure on Election Day
The widespread voting machine breakdowns in Mercer County on Election Day was caused by a “miscommunication” between Dominion Voting Systems and the company that printed the ballots, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Onofri launched an investigation into the failure of the voting machines at the request...
Democrats take hold of seats on Hightstown Borough Council
Incumbent Hightstown Borough Councilman Joshua Jackson and his running mate, Todd Frantz, have been elected to the Hightstown Borough Council in the November general election. Jackson and Frantz, who are Democrats, ran unopposed for a three-year term on the Hightstown Borough Council. Jackson received 1,131 votes and Frantz earned 1,098...
Bluth to remain Highstown mayor; defeats challenger in November election
Hightstown Borough Council President Susan Bluth defeated challenger Michael Bollentin to become the next mayor of Hightstown Borough in the November general election. Bluth, who is a Democrat, received 912 votes. Bollentin, who was nominated by petition, earned 522 votes. The Republican Party did not field a candidate for mayor.
Mercer County, NJ Invites You to Opt Outside on Friday
After spending most of your Thanksgiving gathered around a table of food or on the couch napping and watching football, you'll need a little fresh air...a little time outside to get some exercise. The Mercer County Park Commission invites you once again this year to #OptOutside on Friday (November 25th),...
$50K Powerball Winner Sold In Mercer County
A $50,000 Powerball winner was sold in New Jersey. The third-tier prizewinning ticket from the Wednesday, Nov. 23 drawing was bought at the Countryside Food Mart on Lawrenceville-Pennington Road Lawrenceville in Mercer County. The winning numbers were: 01, 02, 31, 39, and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 25....
newsfromthestates.com
Feds give $1M for restoration work at two New Jersey historic sites
The historic Wallace House will get a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service to for restoration work to prepare for the coming nation's 250th birthday in 2026. (Photo courtesy of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection) Two historic sites in New Jersey each snagged a $500,000 federal grant...
Updated Sara’s Law encourages more participation in registry, provides easy access for local law enforcement
It was in September 2007 that a 19-year-old teen from Sayreville was critically injured in an auto accident just a few miles from her home. Her mother only learned about the crash from a friend, who had called the house asking about her condition. The young woman fell into a coma and later died. By the time her parents reached the hospital, it was too late for them to say “goodbye.”
East Windsor police blotter
A 25-year-old Browns Mills man was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving and reckless driving after the car he was driving left the road and struck a water retention basin on Route 33 at 7:39 p.m. Nov. 22. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.
wrnjradio.com
Real estate developer and attorney both admit to multimillion-dollar mortgage fraud scheme
NEW JERSEY – A Somerset County real estate developer and a Morris County attorney each admitted Wednesday to conspiring to orchestrate a mortgage fraud scheme that led to over $3.5 million in losses, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Victor Santos, aka Vitor Santos, 63, of Watchung Borough...
newjerseylocalnews.com
In New Jersey, a Builder and an Attorney Have Admitted to Arranging a Multimillion-dollar Mortgage Fraud Conspiracy.
Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that a New Jersey real estate developer and an attorney admitted their roles in a mortgage fraud scheme that caused more than $3.5 million in losses. The US Attorney’s Office released a statement alleging that developer Victor Santos, aka Vitor Santos, 63, of Watchung, and lawyer...
New Owners of Popular Bucks County Toy Stores Are Helping Local Children Get Their Letters to Santa
The toy stores will have mailboxes for children who want to send letters to Santa.Photo byTyler Moore. The new owners of two popular Bucks County toy stores are working with the community to help young Christmas lovers get their letters to Santa.
This Place is Considered the "Bermuda Triangle" of New Jersey
In 1960, the Round Valley Reservoir, located in Clinton Township, Hunterdon County, New Jersey, was built, when the New Jersey Water Authority built two massive dams and flooded a big valley.
Thanksgiving ends in murder charge for woman in Camden, NJ
CAMDEN — A city woman has been charged with murdering a man on Thanksgiving. Police say Laquanda Jones, 27, fatally stabbed the victim, who police found unconscious and not breathing when after they were called 3:05 p.m. to the 1300 block of Princess Avenue. Bernie Marshall, 55, was pronounced...
southjerseyobserver.com
Berlin Resident Sentenced to 41 Month Prison Term for Defrauding COVID-19 Relief Programs & Illegally Possessing Firearm
A Camden County, New Jersey, resident was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in fraudulently obtaining Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) benefits, fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits, and illegally possessing a firearm, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced on November 22, 2022. Stephen...
Bill of Fare: Crumb, Bordentown’s upscale sandwich shop, delivers exactly what it promises
David Murray had just sold his Haddonfield restaurant and was looking for something new. He wanted a restaurant where he could use the baking skills he had honed over the years while working with his partner Walter Goldsberry. That restaurant turned out to be Crumb, the fast-growing upscale sandwich joint they opened last year in Haddonfield, followed by a second one in May in Bordentown. Most recently they opened one in Medford, with a Pennsylvania location planned next.
Child, 2 adults die in Thanksgiving crash after leaving Pa.
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview, north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Two Trenton, NJ, Men Charged In Sub Marias Sub Shop Armed Robbery In Hamilton
November 23, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Hamilton police say that on Monday 11/21/22 at approximately 8:19 a.m., Hamilton Police responded…
Washington Crossing Historic Park Announces First Dates of Celebrated Winter Reenactments
The reenactments bring both locals and visitors to the waterfront every year.Photo byWashington Crossing Historic Park. An historic Bucks County park will be begin their annual reenactments of one of the country’s most important and remembered moments.
13 towns in NJ that transform into magical holiday attractions
If you just want to feel the holiday sprit and walk through a beautifully decorated town for Christmas, New Jersey has a great variety of places to visit. You don't have to travel to Manhattan or Philadelphia for an all-out holiday display. Towns in the Garden State have been stepping...
