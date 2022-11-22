Read full article on original website
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days
Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
Mexican prosecutors identify U.S. suspect in killing of Shanquella Robinson
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have filed charges against a U.S. woman on suspicion of killing another American seen being beaten in a viral video.Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur did not name the suspect in the Oct. 29 death of Shanquella Robinson.But they said they have approached Mexican federal prosecutors and diplomats to try to get the woman extradited to face charges in Mexico.Robinson's death at a resort development in the Baja resort town of San Jose del Cabo shocked people in both countries. The video raised suspicions that Robinson may have died at the hands of...
Father of Colorado shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich is relieved his son isn't gay
The father of Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspect of the mass shooting at a Colorado LGBTQ+ establishment, told in an interview with CBS 8- San Diego that his initial reaction after hearing about his son’s killings was whether he was gay.
The most dangerous tree in the world which can brings anyone to the death bed is found in Florida.
The most dangerous tree in the world is found in Florida which can cause death or blindnessPhoto byDustin Tray/ Pexels. According toGuinness World Records, the most dangerous tree in the world and in the United States isthe manchineel tree (Hippomane Mancinella).
Health Department Closes Dollar General Store
A stalwart location is among the first to temporarily shutter due to safety issues since a November 1st U.S. Department of Labor press release on the matter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:U.S. Department of Labor and TristateHomepage.com.
GOP candidate for Arizona attorney general sues to reverse results
PHOENIX - Abe Hamadeh, the Republican candidate for attorney general in Arizona, on Tuesday sued his Democratic opponent and a wide range of state and county officials in a bid to block certification of his loss and force them to declare him the winner in the Nov. 8 contest. His...
New Mexico St. 90, San Diego 77
SAN DIEGO (4-2) J.Delaire 5-9 2-2 13, Gultekin 1-3 2-2 4, Sisoho Jawara 1-6 0-0 3, Townsend 7-11 8-8 24, Williams 2-12 0-0 4, Earlington 4-6 5-6 15, McKinney 2-3 2-2 7, Pierre 1-2 0-0 2, Lynch 2-5 0-0 5, Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Nyarko 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 19-20 77.
Lawsuit looms over tiny rare fish in drought-stricken West
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists have notified U.S. wildlife officials that they will sue over delinquent decisions related to protections for two rare fish species that are threatened by groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West. The Center for Biological Diversity sent a formal notice of intent to sue the...
