Morris County, NJ

Morris County's biggest development just signed Lidl and Burlington

By Mary Chao, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

Happy Thanksgiving week everyone. What are you doing to celebrate friendship and gratitude?

For our family, we will relax and have a prepared meal with turkey as a centerpiece. While picking up our main and sides on Monday night at ShopRite in Morris Plains, I noticed the development across the way that's coming along.

Jeffery Realty says that multiple retail stores will open at the nearly completed Morris Marketplace, located at 191 East Hanover Avenue in Morris Township. East Hanover Avenue divides Morris Plains and Morris Township depending on which side you are on.

More than 20 retail stores, restaurants and other businesses have signed leases to occupy space at the 140,000 square-foot mall. Anchored by a Burlington department store and Lid; grocery store, some of Morris Marketplace’s other tenants include Starbucks, Wells Fargo, AT&T, Optimum, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Habit Burger, Hand & Stone, European Wax, Restore Wellness, Scenthound, Mattress Warehouse, Taco Bell, Panda Express and Orangetheory Fitness.

Morris Marketplace will also feature electric car charging stations, interactive children’s play areas, pocket parks, splash pads, seating areas, outdoor dining and other recreation spaces.

The suburban shopping destination, located on the former Mennen and later Colgate-Palmolive corporate campus, is the largest commercial development project in northern New Jersey. Situated on a 20-acre site, Morris Marketplace is part of a 64-acre mixed-use development spanning Morris Township and a portion of Morristown. Development plans for the site also include for-sale townhomes and rental residences.

Jeffery Realty’s Steve Battista and William Lenaz negotiated leases fort the shopping center’s owner. Jeffery Realty is a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in the leasing and selling of retail properties in New Jersey.

The gold coast of New Jersey

Infinity Edgewater, a 100-unit mixed-use property in Edgewater, has ben acquired by Skylight Real Estate Partners in a joint venture with PCCP, LLC.

Located at 340 Old River Road, the five-story building comprises a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments with condo-level fixtures and finishes including nine-foot ceiling heights, in-unit washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances, oversized windows, walk-in closets, granite countertops, hardwood flooring and custom cabinetry. In addition, the building features an amenity suite in a fitness center with a steam room spa, a landscaped gazebo and garden, outdoor grilling area, resident lounge, two-levels of sub-grade parking, and access to the Hudson Riverwalk running trail.

There is 5,500 square feet of retail space directly below the building, which is currently occupied by a nail spa and frozen yogurt shop.

Infinity Edgewater is located near the Port Imperial Weehawken Ferry, which has a direct route across the Hudson River directly into Hudson Yards. The New Jersey Transit bus has a stop across the street from the building. Edgewater is located within the northern portion of New Jersey’s Gold Coast, a densely populated area of eleven towns with more than 685,000 residents along the Hudson River waterfront.

Plant-based options

The holidays can be hard for vegetarians and vegans. But there are many plant-based options, including a newly-opened restaurant in Glen Rock.

Plantwich at 251 Rock Road is a vegan, plant-based sandwich and grab-and-go cafe. 1D Some of its menu options may have traditional breakfast favorites, but they have no animal products. Plantwiches on the menu include the Marvelous Maple, which comes with sausage, egg and cheese with smoky maple aioli on a toasted pretzel bun and the Bergen Deluxe, which comes with sausage, egg, tempeh bacon, and cheese with chipotle aioli on a toasted English muffin. It also offers extras such as hash browns or a tofu egg salad and organic cold brew, pineapple twist brew, and Saratoga bottled water. The cafe's full menu can be found at theoriginalplantwich.com .

Happy holidays everyone!

Mary Chao covers real estate and Asian communities. Email her at mchao@NorthJersey.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Morris County's biggest development just signed Lidl and Burlington

