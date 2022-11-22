Read full article on original website
Paula Gibble Andrews
3d ago
I was at that same location months ago and the girl at the drive through was getting smart with Me too,I couldn't believe her attitude, I called corporate on her,not sure what happened.she was obnoxiously rude
ScarSide
3d ago
That Dunkin location is really skeevy! Employees are beyond rude and drinks aren't made to Corporate standards. AVOID THIS DUNKIN DONUTS!
Bklyn Finest
3d ago
hinson shouldnt have gotten anything. she protected herself. EVERYONE SHOULD BOYCOTT THAT DUNKIN AND NOT GO THERE.
abc27.com
Multiple vehicles broken into in Cumberland County
WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The West Shore Regional Police Department is asking people to make sure they remove all valuables from their vehicles, as well as lock the doors on their vehicles. Police say on Thursday, Nov. 24, officers took multiple reports of unlocked vehicles being entered on Meadow...
abc27.com
Man charged after allegedly stealing over $100K of diesel from Lancaster County gas station
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from New York has been charged after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars of diesel fuel from a Lancaster County gas station. According to East Cocalico Township Police, 28-year-old Rafael Payamps- Valerio of Corona, New York allegedly stole the fuel between the months of July and Sept. 2022. Police say that Payamps-Valerio allegedly manipulated the gas pumps at the Redner’s Market at 1305 North Reading Road.
abc27.com
Missing person reported in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Facebook post from the Silver Spring Township Police Department, a Cumberland County man that is at special risk has been reported missing. Terry “TJ” Sheaffer was last seen this morning at 4 a.m., after walking away from his home in the...
WGAL
Blood drive held in York County in memory of volunteer firefighters killed in crashes
NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A blood drive is being held in York County in memory of two volunteer firefighters who were killed by impaired drivers in separate crashes. Chief Rodney Miller and Zac Sweitzer both served in the Loganville Volunteer Fire Company. Sweitzer was killed in a crash...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigating explosion at titanium plant in Berks; nobody hurt
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Officials say no one is hurt after a explosion at a titanium plant in Berks County Thursday afternoon. It happened at the TIMET plant in Caernarvon Township around 2:30 p.m. Police said a furnace exploded, causing damage to the roof and building. No injuries have been...
texasbreaking.com
Three boys get abducted from Walmart parking lot in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; The victims call 911
A man in Pennsylvania jumped into a vehicle and stole it with three boys in the backseat. Victims called 911 to ask for help. Man in Pennsylvania Stole a Car and Kidnapped Three Boys. The father of the three boys got out in his SUV to go inside Walmart when...
Santa actor sentenced for indecently assaulting child in central Pa.: police
A man who dressed up as Santa for venue events was sentenced earlier this year for indecently assaulting a minor in Adams County, according to state police. John Paul Kruger, 58, of Hanover, received 11.5-23 months in the Adams County prison after he pleaded nolo contendere in March to indecent assault of a minor younger than 13 years old and corruption of a minor.
local21news.com
Multiple car break-ins have police warning Cumberland County residents
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are advising that you lock your car doors and take out any valuables in your vehicle, after a large scale theft that had someone steal multiple items and even a vehicle. West Shore Regional Police say that on Nov. 24, they had received...
Titanium Plant Explosion Rocks Berks County Town
An explosion at a titanium plant in Berks County on Thanksgiving Day was being probed by police. About six workers at the TIMET plant in Morgantown were leaving when the blast went off around 2:30 p.m., a Caernarvon Township officer tells PennLive. A smaller explosion had been reported earlier in...
Pa. chef injured in horrific car accident: ‘None of this has me in a place of despair’
Driving home late one night in June, Keith M. Taylor encountered a car on the Pennsylvania Turnpike barreling toward him in the wrong direction. He had no time to prepare for what happened next. As a car in front of Taylor’s swerved to avoid a head-on collision, the wrong-way driver...
WGAL
Dauphin County man accused of assaulting daughter
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County man was arrested by police after allegedly assaulting his child. According to Pennsylvania State Police, David Thomas, 33, of Lykens, choked his 2-year-old child from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, while she was playing in the family dog's bowl, which lead to significant injuries.
abc27.com
Man sentenced for puppy gunpoint robbery in Lancaster County
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A North Carolina man has been sentenced for an October 2020 gunpoint robbery of five French Bulldog puppies in Lancaster County. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that Christopher Lamont Stimpson, Jr., 23, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was sentenced to six years and six months in prison, three years supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,660 in restitution for the gunpoint puppy theft.
Victim in Allentown shooting identified, dies of injuries, coroner says
The death of a man who shot Tuesday in Jordan Heights has been ruled a homicide, according to the Lehigh Coroner’s Report. Officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting in the area of Fifth Street and Pratt Street and found two victims, including Cory Daniels, 31, of Allentown, suffering from gunshot wounds, both alive, police said. The victims were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.
abc27.com
Police looking for suspected York County tool thief
DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police are looking for the man who allegedly stole tools from a local store. Police say on November 23 at 10 a.m. they responded to Ace Hardware on Carlisle Road for a reported retail theft. Police say a man stole...
local21news.com
UPDATE | Dauphin County roadway now reopen following vehicle crash
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | The Hershey Fire Department has announced in a follow-up Tweet that the roadway has now reopened. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | According to a Tweet from the Hershey Fire Department, SR 743 is closed at Old Hershey Road and NB at Ridge Road for a vehicle accident.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man jailed in rape of intellectually disabled woman
TREDYFFRIN TWP. — A Chester County man is behind bars on charges related to the sexual assault of an intellectually disabled woman, according to the Tredyffrin Township police. Police announced Thursday the arrest of Antwain Jones on charges of rape by force and firearms not to be carried by...
Tractor trailer crashes into Giant building in Cumberland County
A vehicle hit the rear of a Giant grocery store in Camp Hill, requiring a response from police, fire and EMTs. The building sustained little damage, according to borough fire chief Mark Simpson. “There’s an overhead canopy above a door, that looks like it might have been struck,” Simpson said....
DART bus involved in Wilmington crash, 4 people injured
Two buses collided, injuring the driver of the DART bus and the driver and two passengers of a smaller bus from Saint Francis Hospital.
Police sound alarm after 2 Northeastern students hit by cars on way to school
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — "My heart jumped right into my chest and I immediately called 911." That was Carrie Gift’s immediate reaction after finding out her stepson Alex was hit by a car on his way to school. “I sort of remember," said Alex Gift, a sixth grader...
Homicide Investigation Into Thanksgiving Eve Shooting Outside Harrisburg Church: Police
One person has died following a shooting on Thanksgiving eve in Harrisburg, according to the police. The Harrisburg Police were called to "a report of shots fired with a person struck" in the 1600 block of Park Street on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, around 4 p.m., as stated in a release by the department.
