Make Minnesota “Rockstar” Parent Status. How to Win with MIX!
Doesn't every parent want to be a "Rockstar" at some point to their kid? Now we have your chance to be just that!. MIX 94-9 and Rockstar Energy Drink want to help you kick the holidays off into high gear! Here's your chance at winning an Xbox gaming packaging, that includes an Xbox Series S 512 GB All digital console and an Xbox game pass ultimate 3-month membership all valued at $350!
Stocking Stuffer Alert: Flash Sale on Minnesota State Fair Tickets
Have someone on your Christmas list that LOVES the Minnesota State Fair? This would be the perfect opportunity to cross them off your shopping list before the holidays even start. The Minnesota State Fair is doing a one-day-only flash sale on admission tickets for the 2023 event. Lowest price of...
Super Rare Video Of Big Cougar Taken In Minnesota
Recently a super rare video of a large cougar was captured in Minnesota. Just...Wow!. I've camped all over the state of Minnesota from the southern state parks to the Boundry Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on the Canadian border. I've encountered moose, bears, wolves, and all sorts of other critters...but never...
Most Popular Holiday Casseroles in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota
With Thanksgiving just one week away (November 24), a lot of us are starting to compile that grocery list to make sure we have all of the elements on hand for the perfect holiday meal. But when you plan out what's going to be on your Turkey Day table, have...
How to Get Ready for the Holidays in Minnesota
Thanksgiving is next but many locations are already planning holiday events and displays that have already started or will start soon. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlights the following events. Holiday Light Displays:. Every winter, Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park on Lake Superior transforms into “America's...
Stay In a Dome in a Northern Minnesota AirBnB & View the Stars
If you would like to get some actual peace and quiet and also get some awesome star gazing in, this is the AirBnB that you will want to rent. It's called Klarhet's Laguz Dome. Laguz is Old Norse for "Water, Sea and the deeper consciousness". In other words, it's a time to sit out, gaze up at the stars and maybe take some time to reflect. This is really the best time of year for that. And these domes make it so easy to check out the stars without all of the city lights inhibiting that activity. You can get a clear view of the sky as long as it's not cloudy They call it "Dark Sky Viewing".
“Tangled Up In Blue” This Minnesota Mansion Has 1.5 Miles Of Shoreline
With the listing of this Minnesota mansion starting off with the line, Welcome to the land of Bob Dylan, you begin to wonder if there is more to this Bovey home than what meets the eye. Nestled on nearly 65 acres of virgin forest, this 2016 build has large windows that make it feel like you are living amongst the trees.
Would You Ever Order From This Minnesota Pizza Place Again?
As of right now, Domino's hasn't responded to her email or post on social media. Personally, I may have just called the place immediately. This is disgusting. And worse, it was baked into the pizza and it's hard to tell if it's feathers or fur on the thing. Her Tweet has had people voting on what it could possibly be. "A bird? A rat? Someone's greasy toupee"? I don't care what it is, it's something that shouldn't be there.
Really? The MOST Googled Question in Minnesota… I Don’t Think So
Google. It's a thing we all use to find out any sort of information. If you don't know something, just "Google" it. Funny how Yahoo never took off like that. You would never say "Hey, Yahoo that question". That just sounds odd. Google. Our source for any information. That includes spelling, random trivia, geography, basically anything you need an answer to, Google helps you out.
What’s The Deal With The Minnesota “Toaster Tree”?
You have to admit, there is so much to see in Minnesota. The abundance of beautiful lakes, beautiful Lake Superior, Paul Bunyan Statue, the world famous Mall of America, Target Field, US Bank Stadium and isn't the famous giant ball of twine somewhere in Minnesota? So much to see, it's difficult to choose.
Eden Prairie’s Asia Mall Adds to a Minnesota Legacy
The state’s malls are answering shoppers’ calls to center community and culture—which may have been the original point of shopping malls The post Eden Prairie’s Asia Mall Adds to a Minnesota Legacy appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Can You Retire On A Million Dollars In Minnesota?
There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more income coming in, it really isn't that much. How long you could expect one million dollars to last, in retirement, all depends on which state you live in.
When and Where to Catch Rudolph and Frosty on TV This Year
With the news of the Peanuts specials being totally unavailable on cable TV this year, it made me a bit weary of other beloved holiday specials. If your family gathers around the TV to watch Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, you don't need to worry about your traditions. These holiday favorites will be airing on CBS and Freeform this season.
App Exclusive Dream Getaway 66 Codes on Thanksgiving and Black Friday
Thanksgiving weekend is a busy one. Gatherings, travel, shopping, family time, we totally get it. That's why we are taking one thing off your plate while you add turkey to yours. Dream Getaway 66 qualifying codes on Thanksgiving and Black Friday are going to be app exclusive. We will be...
See The Great Photos From This Years ‘Made In MN’ Expo 2022
The 8th Annual 'Made In Minnesota' Expo 2022 was jam-packed with well over 100 vendors and an incredible variety of amazing Minnesota-made goods and awesome services. People shopped, sampled, and enjoyed the sites and sounds of this year's exciting event. Enjoy the photos. 10 Minnesota Photos That You Can Smell...
Last Weekend I Had The Chance To Visit This “DDD” Spot In Iowa!
Darin and I made a trip to Iowa to visit with his daughter who will soon be graduating from college at Drake University, and couldn't wait to find some 'Diners, Drive-ins & Dives' with Guy Fieri locations along the way. We had a four-hour drive to discuss all the options we would have on our journey, and we were NOT disappointed. As I drove to Iowa, Darin scrolled through pages and pages of destinations we could visit, so we had plenty of time to figure discuss the foods we wanted to try, and look at star ratings before we made our final decision.
