ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

North Dakota among only 5 states that like this color for a Christmas party dress

By Keith Darnay
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tj6AV_0jJvwvpr00

(KXNET) — A data survey suggests North Dakota is in rare company when it comes to color preferences for Christmas party dresses.

Fashion design website Karen Millen analyzed Google Trends data to find the most Googled party dress color in each state.

When the counting was completed, North Dakota was one of only five states to favor the color white for a holiday party dress.

The other states searching the most for white were Arizona, Connecticut, Iowa and Kansas.

As a whole, green was the most popular color searched for among the 50 states.

Here’s the breakdown of colors for Christmas party dresses as searched by individual states:

  • Green : Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
  • Emerald : Florida, Louisiana, New York and North Carolina.
  • Red : Hawaii, Nebraska, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, and Wyoming.
  • Burgundy: Illinois, Pennsylvania and Texas.
  • Maroon : Ohio.
  • Gold : California, Georgia, Idaho, Minnesota, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.
  • C hampagne : Delaware.
  • Black : Maine, Michigan, Rhode Island, South Carolina and South Dakota.
  • White : North Dakota, Arizona, Connecticut, Iowa and Kansas.
  • Pink: Arkansas, Indiana, Maryland and Nevada.
  • Blue: New Hampshire.
  • Navy Blue : Missouri and New Jersey.
  • Purple: Kentucky, Massachusetts and Oregon.

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson from Karen Millen said:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

The highest-rated museums in North Dakota

STACKER (KXNET) — Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Compared To Other States, Just How Bad Is Winter In Montana?

Winter is here, which means snow tires, studded tires, chains on tires, 4-wheel drive, all-wheel drive...well, you get the picture. The winter months can be pretty brutal in Montana, from snow and ice-covered highways to avalanche warnings and loss of power. If you're going to live here, you certainly need to be prepared, but when compared to other states, just how bad is winter in Montana?
MONTANA STATE
The Herald News

States exempt from federal gun laws

Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
ARIZONA STATE
KX News

UPDATE: Missing Bismarck man found dead

UPDATE: 11/3 – 7:05 P.M. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, resources are available here. UPDATE: 11/3 – 1:00 P.M. The Sheriff’s Department confirmed they are continuing to investigate the situation, but again, no foul play is suspected. UPDATE: 11/3 – 8:54 A.M. BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Douglas Miller was […]
BISMARCK, ND
OutThere Colorado

10 things that will make you want to leave Colorado forever

Think Colorado consists of only sunshine, wildflowers, powder days, and mountain sunsets? Think again. Once you encounter some aspects of Centennial State life, it might have you tucking your tail and heading for the border faster than the weather can seem to switch from pleasant to treacherous on any given day. 1. I-70 traffic: Sometimes, I-70 traffic can be fine. Many times, it can be absolutely horrendous. Whether it's due to mudslides shutting down massive sections of the road or stop-and-go post-ski day traffic in...
COLORADO STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Fugitive at large in East Idaho

U.S. Marshals are searching for an armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho. Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, of Pocatello, was recently seen in the Gate City and could also be in Idaho Falls. Zazweta, who has a history of drug use and violence, is wanted for a federal supervised release...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KX News

KX News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy