North Dakota among only 5 states that like this color for a Christmas party dress

A data survey suggests North Dakota is in rare company when it comes to color preferences for Christmas party dresses.

Fashion design website Karen Millen analyzed Google Trends data to find the most Googled party dress color in each state.

When the counting was completed, North Dakota was one of only five states to favor the color white for a holiday party dress.

The other states searching the most for white were Arizona, Connecticut, Iowa and Kansas.

As a whole, green was the most popular color searched for among the 50 states.

Here’s the breakdown of colors for Christmas party dresses as searched by individual states:

Green : Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

: Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin. Emerald : Florida, Louisiana, New York and North Carolina.

: Florida, Louisiana, New York and North Carolina. Red : Hawaii, Nebraska, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, and Wyoming.

: Hawaii, Nebraska, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, and Wyoming. Burgundy: Illinois, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Illinois, Pennsylvania and Texas. Maroon : Ohio.

: Ohio. Gold : California, Georgia, Idaho, Minnesota, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

: California, Georgia, Idaho, Minnesota, Mississippi, and Oklahoma. C hampagne : Delaware.

: Delaware. Black : Maine, Michigan, Rhode Island, South Carolina and South Dakota.

: Maine, Michigan, Rhode Island, South Carolina and South Dakota. White : North Dakota, Arizona, Connecticut, Iowa and Kansas.

: North Dakota, Arizona, Connecticut, Iowa and Kansas. Pink: Arkansas, Indiana, Maryland and Nevada.

Arkansas, Indiana, Maryland and Nevada. Blue: New Hampshire.

New Hampshire. Navy Blue : Missouri and New Jersey.

: Missouri and New Jersey. Purple: Kentucky, Massachusetts and Oregon.

