Princess of Wales nods to Diana, Camilla and her new position with her brooch choice for South African state visit

By Stephanie Bridger-Linning
tatler.com
 4 days ago
tatler.com

Mike Tindall reveals the surprising dress code for breakfast at Buckingham Palace

Breakfast at Buckingham Palace might conjure images of immaculately turned out guests, opulent surroundings and butlers waiting on your every whim, but Mike Tindall has revealed it can be a decidedly more casual affair. Princess Anne’s son-in-law told his I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here campmates that he...
tatler.com

Prince Andrew’s Newsnight ‘car crash’ to return to the small screen in satirical musical

Prince Andrew’s 2019 BBC Newsnight interview, in which he was questioned about his former association with the late convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, is no doubt a chapter of family history the royals would be keen to see forgotten. Now, however, the moment is set to be revisited on television as part of a new musical for Channel 4, with a cast including comedy legend Harry Enfield (who previously made light of the Royal Family in The Windsors) and social media star Munya Chawawa.
tatler.com

Princess Stéphanie of Monaco to become a grandmother for the first time as her son Louis Ducruet announces his wife is pregnant

Princess Stéphanie of Monaco will become a grandmother for the first time after her son Louis Ducruet announced he is expecting a child with his wife, Marie Chevallier. The couple, both 29, shared the news on Wednesday by posting a sweet photo of them with their dog, who was wearing a bandana emblazoned with ‘soon to big big brother’. ‘An adventure is about to begin,’ the couple added in the caption.
tatler.com

Windsor Castle, where the Queen spent some of her final days, is decorated for first Christmas since her death in poignant scenes

Christmas has arrived at Windsor Castle, only this year it will be a particularly poignant festive season as it is the first since the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Royal aides have been busy decking the halls, decorating Christmas trees and stringing garlands in the State Apartments in a tradition that allows for members of the public to come and soak up the magic. The display will be open until 2 January, giving royal watchers weeks to visit.
tatler.com

A Trumptastic mansion to make Louis XVI proud: the Euro-riche status symbols inside Ivana’s New York townhouse, on the market for $26 million

The real love of the late Ivana Trump’s life was the East 64th Street mansion she purchased for $2.5m in 1992, as she finalised her divorce from the man she coined The Donald. In her 72 years, the yet-to-be president came and went, and so did a litany of lithe Italian husbands, lovers and companions. Men? Replaceable, clearly. But she would not, until the day she died, let go of that property, with its murals and chandeliers and marble. Some even say it killed her: she was found unresponsive lying at the foot of its staircase this July, one last cup of coffee spilled by her side. Friends had begged her to move, citing the ‘treacherous’ flights as a danger to her life - but for Ivana it was always East 64th Street or bust.
